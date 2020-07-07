Comus Investment Q2 2020 Investor Letter

Summary

Comus is a Washington State investment advisory that manages separate accounts for investors. Aaron Saunders is the owner and portfolio manager.

In the second quarter of 2020 our investments experienced a total return of 13.25% before fees and 12.62% after fees, versus 20.54% for the S&P 500 index.

Most of our companies have stated they expect lower profits this year than in 2019, as is the case with most other non-tech firms, after over-earning in 2018-19, I believed most of our holdings would experience lower future profitability, on par with their historical average.