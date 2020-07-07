Evaluating Alternatives For Your CEF Capital Losses

A way to evaluate replacement options for current CEF positions is to find funds with high NAV return correlations as well as similar historic NAV returns.

Those investors who wish to maintain their current portfolio allocation have to be aware of the wash sale rule, on which there is unfortunately little guidance from the IRS.

One of the questions that has come up on the service is one of tax-loss harvesting - a technique that allows investors to use capital losses to offset realized capital gains. In this article, we take a look at ways that investors can find potential alternatives to their existing CEF holdings that are in the red with an eye to tax-loss harvesting. This article is not intended to provide tax advice with regard to the wash-sale rule or what qualifies as a "substantially identical" security in general or with respect to any individual fund.

Lack Of Clarity Around Wash Sale Rules Of Funds

The "wash sale" IRS rule is now nearly 100 years old. The main idea behind the rule is to prevent investors from selling an asset at a loss and buying it back immediately to maintain their desired exposure. Doing this would achieve a tax savings without causing the investor to make a change to their portfolio allocation.

A key feature of the wash sale rule is that it only arises when an investor buys a "substantially identical" security within a 30-day period (before or after) of the sale. A serious issue for fund investors is that the rule was created prior to the explosion of the fund industry. Since then, surprisingly, the IRS has not offered a lot of clarification as to what it considers "substantially identical" funds.

It's not clear why the IRS has not offered more guidance here. Arguably, it is very difficult to draw a fine line given the vast number of funds and fund features. Possibly, by failing to draw a fine line the IRS is making investors act in a more conservative fashion and avoid fund switches that are clearly not in the spirit of the wash sale rule. Arguably, one such choice is a switch between two passive ETFs that follow the same underlying index but managed by two different fund companies. However, even going for a different equity index may not be a slam dunk given the huge overlap in the components of the more popular indices.

How This Applies To The CEF Market

For holders of CEFs, the situation is arguably somewhat improved since CEFs are active vehicles and so they are not designed to mirror a particular investment strategy or hold a specific set of securities. That said, the CEF market is replete with examples of funds that by-and-large hold similar portfolios.

Below is an example of the top-25 issuers of two popular preferreds CEFs:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund (FFC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (FLC)

Source: Systematic Income, Flaherty & Crumrine

Although these holdings capture only about 60% of each portfolio, their issuer holdings look pretty similar. A glance at the actual security holdings of the top 5 issuers shows that both funds hold identical securities of these issuers, though in slightly different relative amounts. Out of the top 25 holdings each fund holds only one issuer is not found in the other fund's top-25 list. And that's not because the fund doesn't actually hold any securities of the issuer - it just hasn't made it in the top 25.

So, in summary, these two funds hold very similar underlying portfolios. Are these funds "substantially identical" according to the IRS? We have no idea. That said, an important point in our view is the fact that these two funds can hold substantially different portfolios.

This is illustrated by two data points. First, is a key difference in one of the funds' investment guidelines. FFC will invest "at least 80% of its managed assets in preferred and other income producing securities" while FLC will invest "at least 50% of its managed assets in preferred and other income producing securities." This mandate, of course, doesn't stop the funds from holding identical portfolios but it's a significant difference.

Secondly, annual NAV returns of the funds have clearly not been identical. The chart below shows the differential between FFC and FLC annual total NAV returns. Only 2020 looks like it has seen nearly identical returns.

Source: Systematic Income

Thirdly, CEFs, due to their closed structure, present an additional layer of risk between investors and their underlying portfolios. In other words, though it's clear that FFC and FLC hold broadly similar portfolios, it does not stop them from trading at different discount valuations. The chart below shows the price and NAV ratios of the two funds. While the NAV ratio has been stable, the price ratio has moved in a range of 16% in the past year.

Source: Systematic Income

Fourthly, fund-level details are somewhat different between the two funds as well. Leverage levels is slightly (not hugely) different. Expense ratios are different as is the level of portfolio turnover.

Summing everything together what does this tell us about the "substantially identical" provision? Again, we have no idea. What is clear is that funds exist along the spectrum of more and less identical. FFC and FLC are much further along the "substantially identical" spectrum that funds with larger portfolio differences and managed by a different fund company. Ultimately, in the absence of IRS guidance, investors need to make a judgment call and/or consult their tax advisor.

Gauging CEF Similarity

To gauge the similarity between CEFs, we fall back on our relative value framework. We want to select CEFs on the basis of both their NAV return correlations as well as historic NAV returns.

Why isn't correlation enough? To illustrate this consider the chart below. What correlation do you think is embedded within the two assets in the chart? The answer is a perfect 100%.

Source: EDHEC

That sounds really odd - after all the two assets are moving in opposite directions. This is because correlation measures the relationship between deviations from trend and the trend embedded in these two assets is different.

To be fair, the example above is one of those academic playthings to show why the standard intuition about asset behavior can be wrong. That said, below is a real example from the 1970s of stocks and Treasuries. The correlation between the two assets was a positive 40% and yet the two assets ended up in pretty different places.

Source: PIMCO

This is somewhat less of an issue when looking at CEFs in the same sector. What can be an issue is the fact that different funds 1) have different levels of leverage and 2) hold securities of different riskiness levels. Both of these can contribute to substantial differences in returns. So while NAV return correlation is the primary tool for CEF investors, they should then also crosscheck both leverage levels as well as historic NAV returns of their target replacement CEFs. For example, the chart below shows a significant differential in NAV returns in the Loans CEF sector.

Source: Systematic Income

Finally, it is important, and perhaps obvious, that investors don't have to find similar CEF replacements for their current holdings. They could very well choose funds in the same sector with a substantially different mandate or portfolio allocation. They should also take into account other key factors such as discount valuation, yield, historic drawdowns, alpha generation and others.

Preferreds Sector

Our primary tool in finding similar CEFs is the NAV pairwise return correlation matrix. Each cell of this chart contains a correlation between a pair of funds. Deep red squares denote a very high correlation and green squares denote a low correlation. The way to use this is to find the fund you are trying to replace on the y-axis - let's say FFC - and then along the row pick out squares that are deep red. For instance, these are the funds having a high NAV return correlation to FFC

FFC itself - no surprise here!

FLC - makes sense from our analysis above

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (PFD)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (PFO)

Source: Systematic Income

These results make sense - all four of five Flaherty & Crumrine funds look pretty alike, giving investors lots of options to choose from.

Loans Sector

The loan sector has only a handful of funds without obvious similar alternatives. The sector is dominated by fund companies like BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) and Nuveen which manage a number of different funds in the sector and follow similar mandates and strategies across their funds. The big blocks of red are easily seen in the charts below, referring to highly correlated funds run by these fund families.

Source: Systematic Income

PIMCO Taxable Funds

The PIMCO taxable funds are another set of funds popular with income investors that present a number of switch options to investors. All but two of the funds below follow a general fixed-income multi-sector allocation mandate, focusing on high-yield and non-agency MBS securities.

Source: Systematic Income

Conclusion

With many CEFs still substantially underwater since the start of the year, investors may be looking to generate capital gains tax offsets through the sale of funds with capital losses. Those investors who wish to maintain their current portfolio allocation need to be mindful of the wash sale rule, which unfortunately lacks specific guidance with respect to CEFs and funds, more generally. With that in mind, when analyzing potential replacements for their CEF holdings, investors can rely on the NAV return correlation as well as historic NAV returns as guides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.