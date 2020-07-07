I am neutral on the stock because it faces headwinds and tailwinds in 2020.

However, loyal investors who have bought the stock a year ago have lost 40% of their investment capital.

On paper, Apollo Investment looks like a profitable dividend play with an annual payout of $1.80, which works to a yield of 19.09%.

All the perplexities, confusion and distress in America arise, not from defects in their Constitution or Confederation, not from want of honor or virtue, so much as from the downright ignorance of the nature of coin, credit and circulation. - John Adams

At first glance, Apollo Investment (AINV) looks like a solid dividend play with an annual payout of $1.80, which works out to a mind-boggling 19.09% yield (as of July 3, 2020). But don’t let that fool you. The company is passing through a rough patch and has chinks in its armor that investors should know about.

The biggest negative is that we are in a stock market bubble. The Fed has suggested it will hold the near-zero interest rates until 2022. This has motivated investors to shift to risky assets. At the same time, the economy is at risk of bankruptcies and defaults until demand gets back to the pre-COVID-19 age. In my opinion, the bubble is likely to burst when we are hit by hyperinflation or defaults.

Image Source: Twitter

Aside from this macro, AINV faces a few headwinds in 2020, and here’s a full report:

Risk Factors

1. Eighty-eight percent of AINV’s corporate lending portfolio is backed by sponsors, and the company estimates that it will not turn bad. Outside of this, AINV has exposure to travel, aviation, entertainment, hospitality, and oil & gas companies in its corporate lending portfolio. And these are the sectors that have been hugely hit by the slowdown. The company believes that it is too early to tell whether businesses in these sectors will fail, and so it cannot quantify any losses now.

This factor remains an overhang going forward and will continue to haunt AINV’s financials until things get back to normal.

2. As of March 31, 2020, AINV’s investment portfolio was $2.79 billion, on which it earned a TTM income of $276.9 million – yielding a healthy margin of 9.9%. As of the same date, the company’s long-term debt on a TTM basis was $1.79 billion, on which it paid an interest of $73.4 million, which works out to an interest rate of 4.1%.

This gives investors the illusion that the company’s operating spreads are fantastic. However, the company has loaned money at floating interest rates and the impact of the Fed’s near-zero rate regime will be felt in the coming quarters.

3. Outside of AINV’s corporate lending book, 12% of the company’s total portfolio represents loans to Merx Aviation Finance. This forms a substantial chunk of the portfolio at a time when the aviation industry is facing challenges. It is unclear how and when Merx will emerge out of the crisis, and therefore this loan is a risky proposition.

On the flipside, AINV can fall back on its affiliation with Apollo Global, which has successfully navigated many market cycles, and seek its help when push comes to shove.

4. Some of AINV’s portfolio companies are recipients of the government’s stimulus loans, which come with conditions attached. Typically, the borrower is restricted from share buybacks and paying dividends. These restrictions can reduce AINV’s investment values.

Key Financials

1. Operational Cash Flows

Image Source: Seeking Alpha

AINV has generated negative cash flows from operations in 2019 and 2020, and those were the good old, pre-COVID-19 days. Interest rates have since fallen to near-zero percent and the mauled economy is being dragged into a recession. It is going to take very smart money management by AINV to sail through this difficult period.

2. AINV’s balance sheet is as simple as it can get. As of March 31, 2020, it had a loan portfolio of $2.79 billion, $1.79 billion of which was financed by long-term debt while the rest came from equity.

Its paid-in equity is $2.099 billion and retained losses are $1.075 billion, which have ended up reducing the total common equity to $1.022 billion. Investors can track equity erosion going forward as the company’s story unfolds quarter over quarter, because this erosion will represent investment losses.

3. Peer Comparison

AINV and its peers such as Golub Capital BDC (GBDC), BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC), and Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) have been poor performers from the momentum point of view.

Image Source: Seeking Alpha

If you had bought AINV a year ago, you would have gained $1.80 in dividend, and lost 40% of your investment capital as of July 3, 2020 – a losing proposition, but then it was triggered by a once-in-a-century event. However, investors who bought AINV, or its peers, when the market crashed in March 2020, are sitting on robust gains, while the ones who bought in early-June 2020 are in losses.

There’s a lesson here and that is to buy this stock on a sharp dip.

Summing Up

I am neutral on AINV at present. However, despite the company facing many headwinds and tailwinds in 2020, it deserves to be tracked by investors. I would pay close attention to the following milestones:

1. The developments in Merx Aviation Finance and the travel and tourism industry. It occupies 12% of AINV’s total portfolio and that’s a significant number. Many analysts believe that a tidal wave of bankruptcies is coming. If that proves true, no financing or BDC organization will be spared.

2. Clarity on the virus disruption – for example, the development of an effective cure or vaccine would work as a positive trigger.

3. We’ve got an election coming up and Trump is trailing in the opinion polls. This is another event to watch out for because it will seriously impact the market if power changes hands and tax cuts are rolled back.

4. How the Fed bubble gets pricked, and when.

5. The erosion in AINV’s investment portfolio.

