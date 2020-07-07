Avangrid is best suited for a patient, long-term focused investor who wants exposure to both regulated and renewable energy.

Avangrid also intends to be a leader in distributed energy and redesigning the nation's utility grid.

The company is the third largest U.S. producer of wind power and intends to be a key leader in renewable energy.

Avangrid is a sustainable energy utility with a network of 8 northeast regulated utilities and a growing wind and solar portfolio.

Introduction

A series of utility mergers led to the 2015 formation of Avangrid, Inc. (AGR), a sustainable energy utility with assets of $35 billion in 24 U.S. states.

Avangrid Networks is a group of eight regulated electric and natural gas utilities with a rate base of $10 billion serving 3.3 million customers in New York, Maine, Connecticut, and Massachusetts.

Avangrid Networks map from Avangrid.com

Avangrid Renewables is a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities providing contracted power to industries and utilities. The company is 81.5% owned by Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCPK:IBDSF), a multinational electric utility headquartered in Bilbao, Spain. Iberdrola is the world's largest producer of wind power. Avangrid is the third largest wind operator in the U.S.

Avangrid Renewables map of contracted energy from Avangrid.com

The company has grown assets from $30 billion in 2016 to $35 billion today, from 3.1 million customers and 6.5 gigawatts of Renewables capacity in 2016, to serving 3.3 million customers and 8.0 Renewables gigawatts today.

The 2019 Annual Report (p. 47) indicated 7,259 MW of wind capacity. At year-end 2019, 69% of the capacity was contracted for an average 9.5 years and 13% of installed capacity was hedged. AGR operates 61 wind farms in 21 states.

"Renewables strives to lead the transformation of the U.S. energy industry to a sustainable, competitive, clean energy future."

Avangrid Networks

Avangrid owns eight regulated utilities in New York and New England.

New York State Electric & Gas, founded in 1852, serves 894,000 electric and 266,000 natural gas customers in upstate New York. In 1998, NYSEG became a subsidiary of Energy East Corporation, which acquired six other utilities:

Rochester Gas & Electric was begun in 1834. RG&E serves 378,500 electric and 313,000 natural gas customers in a nine-county region around Rochester.

Connecticut Natural Gas was founded in 1882. CNG delivers natural gas to 176,000 customers in central Connecticut and Greenwich.

Southern Connecticut Gas and predecessors have served coastal Connecticut since 1847. SCG delivers natural gas to 196,000 customers in 24 communities.

Berkshire Gas, begun in 1853, delivers natural gas to 40,000 customers in 20 western Massachusetts communities.

Maine Natural Gas was established in 1998. MNG delivers natural gas to 4,800 customers in southern Maine.

Central Maine Power, begun in 1899, CMP now serves 636,000 electricity customers in an 11,000 square-mile area in central and southern Maine.

In 2008, Iberdrola U.S.A. purchased the above utilities from Energy East.

United Illuminating, formed in 1899, buys, transmits, and distributes electricity to 335,000 customers in 17 Connecticut communities in the New Haven and Bridgeport areas. In 2000, it became part of UIL Holdings, which began joint ventures with Iberdrola in 2010. They merged in 2015 as Avangrid, Inc.

Once completed, another Avangrid Networks asset will be the $950 million New England Clean Energy Connect transmission project to deliver 1,200 MW of Canadian hydropower to New England. Torgerson provides insight into the project's complexity during the 2020 Q1 earnings call:

"On January 8, we received the Site Law Certification from the Maine Land Use Planning Commission. The Maine Department of Environmental Projection draft approval was received on March 13 and final decision is expected shortly. This is the last state permit we need in order to move forward. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approval is expected in early third quarter, 90 days after the Maine DEP final decision. And the ISO New England I.3.9 approval is expected in the second quarter of 2020. The Presidential Permit ... to cross the border is expected to be issued approximately 60 days after the Army Corps of Engineers and ISO New England approvals."

Avangrid Renewables

With the 2015 merger that formed Avangrid, the renewable assets of Iberdrola U.S.A. became Avangrid Renewables, part of the global Iberdrola Group.

Avangrid Renewables generates power from nearly 70 renewable energy projects for utility-scale customers. The company provides energy to 34 utility customers and over 60 institutional customers.

The company serves its industrial and commercial customers through a state-of-the-art 24-7 National Control Center for its generation portfolio.

Avangrid steadily adds new wind projects onshore and offshore. In the 2019 Q2 earnings call, Torgerson said,

"The potential growth of the offshore industry is significant. Seven states along the East Coast have communicated offshore wind targets totaling nearly 25 gigawatts."

AGR's 2020 Q1 earnings call updated the 800 MW Vineyard Wind (offshore Massachusetts) project, a joint venture with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners; the 804 MW Park City Wind (offshore Connecticut) project; and Kitty Hawk project off the coast of North Carolina, which has the potential capacity for 2.5 gigawatts.

Avangrid Renewables is assessing other possible projects. The New York Energy Research and Development Authority has invited proposals for 1,000 MW to 2,500 MW of offshore wind generation. Virginia's governor recently signed legislation for 5.2 gigawatts of offshore wind power by 2035.

Leadership

James Torgerson, 67, of UIL Holdings, became the President and CEO of Avangrid. Torgerson retired on June 23, 2020.

The non-executive Chairman of the Board of Directors is José Ignacio Sánchez Galán, 69, who is also the CEO of parent company Iberdrola, S.A.

Effective July 20, 2020, Avangrid's new President and CEO is Dennis V. Arriola, currently Executive V.P. and Group President and Chief Sustainability Officer for Sempra Energy. He was Chairman, President and CEO of Southern California Gas Co., CFO for SunPower Corp. and CFO for San Diego Gas & Electric and SoCalGas. Chairman Ignacio Galán said,

"Dennis has a track record of developing strong teams and as an engaging leader who is as much focused on delivering shareholder returns as he is on building a strong company reputation based on purpose and values."

Arriola said,

"The energy sector is at a transformational point and Avangrid is well positioned to deliver clean energy solutions to its customers and help develop the infrastructure necessary to meet our future climate goals."

Arriola chairs the California Latino Economic Institute and serves on the board of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. He previously chaired the California Business Roundtable. Arriola holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Stanford University and a master's degree in business administration from Harvard University. He was among the "100 Most Influential Hispanics" by Hispanic Business magazine.

New CEO Dennis Arriola, photo from Avangrid.com

The utility of the future

So says the June 2020 presentation on the Avangrid website. The triad below puts "Focusing on Clean Energy" at the top, reflecting AGR's priority on wind power.

The triad includes "Building the Grid of the Future." The transmission tower reflects Avangrid's efforts in distributed energy and the New England Clean Energy Connect partnership with Hydro-Québec.

The company sees itself as customer-focused and solutions-oriented as it works to create a better, more sustainable world. AGR is recognized for ethics and excellence in governance and for its commitment to carbon neutrality by 2035.

From June 2020 Presentation

Avangrid's first four years of income data

Avangrid is a blend of old and new. The company is making major investments to upgrade and modernize Avangrid Networks' eight legacy regulated utilities that are steeped in history.

The contracted energy wind, solar, and thermal projects of Avangrid Renewables are relatively new. This part of the company is in some ways like a "startup," yet it enjoys the experience, expertise, and financial strength of the parent Iberdrola.

The company's quarter-to-quarter financial performance has been somewhat lumpy due to weather, vigorous regulation, changes in tax policy, investment opportunities and now, the coronavirus pandemic. Cash flow has fluctuated with capital spending.

The income statements below are from the 2019 Annual Report, page 46:

Avangrid's first four years were relatively flat, with a slight uptrend except for the dip in 2017. I view these early years as base-building. The company has had much to assimilate and has taken on some big projects. They have demonstrated the ability to maintain a steady long-term focus while also being able to respond to attractive investment opportunities.

Avangrid's first four years of balance sheet data

From page 46 of the 2019 Annual Report is this balance sheet history:

The trend here also is relatively flat, with a slight uptick. Debt increased noticeably in 2019. Like many other companies, in the Q1 2020 earnings call, Avangrid suspended guidance for 2020. I expect they'll do better than Disney (DIS) and Major League Baseball but not as good as Clorox (CLX).

The company sees its balance sheet as conservative and strong. S&P gives AGR a BBB+ rating with a stable outlook, citing the strength and commitment of the parent company Iberdrola. S&P's August 28, 2019, report notes that S&P expects Avangrid's "financial measures to weaken from historical levels, reflecting a robust capital spending plan, higher costs, and increasing leverage."

Avangrid's valuation

AGR's closing price on July 6, 2020, was $42.65. At the $0.44 quarterly dividend ($1.76 annually), the yield was 4.13%. The 52-week price range has been $35.62 (on March 23, 2020) to $57.24 (on February 25, 2020). The mid-point of this range is $46.43.

I've followed Avangrid since its inception. I owned shares in 2016-2017. I re-opened a position in June 2020, making two purchases (averaging $41.63). AGR is now 2.50% of the portfolio, which I consider a full position. So, I would need a very attractive price to consider adding more shares. My target is $37.50. At the current dividend of $1.76 annually, a $37.50 price equals a dividend yield of 4.69%. I've set a reminder at Custom Stock Alerts to be alerted if AGR nears that price.

From F.A.S.T. Graphs

For years prior to 2016, the data is for predecessor company UIL Holdings.

After the 2015 merger, Avangrid maintained the UIL dividend level of $1.73. The company's stated intent from inception was to maintain a quarterly dividend of $0.432 rate until it raised earnings to the point that the dividend reaches the targeted payout of 65% to 75% of earnings per share. The company's goal was that as earnings grew, the dividend would grow, maintaining the 65%-75% payout range. This is still their target.

Stock performance compared with some benchmarks

As indicated in the 2019 Annual Report (p. 45), Avangrid's four-year stock performance (below), compared with three benchmarks may have been weakened by costs associated with ramping up Avangrid Renewables and Avangrid Networks projects like New England Clean Energy Connect. This underperformance may continue because the company is still ramping up its renewables business.

Some issues to consider

Here are a few things to think about in deciding whether to invest in AGR.

Avangrid is a subsidiary of a global wind utility.

The company is 81.5% owned by Spain's Iberdrola, of which Avangrid is a subsidiary. Both Iberdrola and Avangrid have S&P credit ratings of BBB+. Some investors aren't interested in owning a subsidiary, but I consider the Iberdrola connection a strength. For example, in the 2018 Q3 earnings call, Torgerson described the Vineyard Wind project off the Massachusetts coast:

"...we're utilizing existing proven technology in similar locations in Europe that have already been developed by both Iberdrola and CIP (Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners).... We're working ... to get our people in Avangrid experienced in building offshore, but we're relying totally on the people from Iberdrola and CIP to move this forward. This is the first U.S. offshore wind farm that applied for the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management construction and operation plan....

Avangrid has relied on debt to fund its growth.

Avangrid uses debt to finance the growth of Avangrid Renewables. In the 2017 Q4 earnings call, former CFO Richard Nicholas said after issuing a $600 million green bond to support growth in renewables,

"Our net debt ... is now up to $6.3 billion, but at 3.1x net debt to adjusted EBITDA ... leverage is still very low, at around 30% ... and strong FFO to debt, funds from operations to debt ...."

In the 2018 Q3 earnings call, Torgerson said,

"... we're going to still have ... more debt ... to fund the renewable business ...."

CFO Douglas Stuver added,

"We're at 29% debt as of the end of the third quarter, and we project out to 2022 to get to 43% debt. So certainly, there will be increase over time...."

In the 2019 Q2 earnings call, Stuver said Avangrid issued its second green bond, for $750 million as part of their "ambitious and sector-leading carbon-reduction pledges, including a target of carbon neutrality by 2035."

In the 2019 Q3 earnings call, Stuver said capital expenses in the first nine months of 2019 were $2.2 billion, a 90% increase over the first nine months of 2018. He said,

"The significant increase in investment is important to our future growth and in delivering safe and reliable service to our customers."

In the 2019 Q4 presentation, AGR reported debt/total capitalization of 34.6%, with a projected 2020 debt/total capitalization of 37.7%.

In April 2020, AGR issued a third green bond, for $750 million at 3.2%, bringing the green bond total to $2.1 billion. In the 2020 Q1 earnings call, Torgerson said Avangrid is the seventh largest green bond issuer in the U.S.

The 2019 Annual Report (page 72) indicates the company's contractual obligations (including debt):

The same Annual Report (page 71) provides cash flow data for 2017-2019:

Avangrid has an average "Dividend Safety Score."

Simply Safe Dividends gives AGR a Dividend Safety Score of 45 (out of 100), "which means its dividend appears to be about as safe as the average company's. ... Over the past year, AGR has paid out 79% of its earnings as a dividend. This payout ratio is edging towards the high side for utilities as it leaves less cushion to pay the dividend should business conditions worsen. ...Overall AGR's debt level appears to be in decent shape and unlikely to jeopardize the dividend's safety."

Conclusion

I like Avangrid's blend of regulated utilities (Avangrid Networks) and its production of contracted sustainable energy (Avangrid Renewables - primarily wind, with potentially more solar). Avangrid is my only exposure to northeastern U.S. utilities, which is a tough regulatory region. I like Avangrid's strong ESG commitment (environmental, social, governance). As part of the Iberdrola Group, Avangrid includes the UN-approved Sustainable Development Goals in their business strategy and Sustainability Policy.

I'll be watching:

Wind trends;

Progress in offshore projects;

Progress in the New England Clean Energy Connect project;

Revenue, cash flow, earnings, payout ratio, debt level; and

New CEO Dennis V. Arriola (effective July 20, 2020).

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please remember that I am not a registered investment adviser. I share these studies with the Seeking Alpha community for informational purposes only as my journal of creating and maintaining a retirement income portfolio. It is not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks. Everyone has a unique situation and everyone's risk tolerance varies, so please do your own research and due diligence or consult a financial adviser to determine what is appropriate for your individual situation where appropriate. This article expresses my opinions, and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate. Investing in stocks involves risk and could result in losses.



