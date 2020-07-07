The government's loan temporarily gives it a lifeline but it is likely to prove fleeting.

Introduction

Poor results, activist pressure, board shuffling, and a government loan/equity infusion combo - 2020 has certainly been an exciting year for YRC Worldwide (YRCW).

The company is a large, less than truckload trucking and logistics company. The company has multiple brands and segments and operates long haul trucking, regional trucking, and logistics planning segments.

Source: Company Website

Setting the Stage

Before we get to 2020's drama, let's set the stage. Up until this year, YRC had been performing consistently below average. Revenue had been stagnant for years and they usually produced a net loss while being barely positive on a cash flow basis.

The company had been stuck in neutral when compared to its peer group and the market as a whole.

Source: 2019 Annual Report

This malaise got activist investor Barna Capital involved earlier this year where they said they would seek to replace 3 board members and blamed the company for failing to improve operating results.

YRC was one of the few stocks I have seen that did not follow the rest of the market sharply downwards in March. The stock did drift down a little bit but it's clear it had already been punished and hovered around $2.00 a share.

Q1 results were more of the same. Sales were down slightly and the company managed a tiny net income win of $4.3 million.

The company highlighted its liquidity and cost-cutting actions as pretty much every company has done when announcing their Q1 results which were largely generated before the pandemic hit the US hard.

On the surface, it didn't appear the YRC was in an immediate dire situation. They claim to have great liquidity and even if the business was slowing, they should be OK, right?

Well, the first clue was this bullet:

Source: Q1 2020 Earnings Release

Many lenders will include covenants when they loan money to companies. These can be anything but common ones include the company maintains a certain ratio, like debt to EBITDA, or restrictions on paying a certain amount of retained earnings out in dividends.

When these covenants are no longer met or expected not to be met when renewal or the next measuring period comes up, companies usually have one main choice. They can go to the lender and negotiate waivers or changes to the covenants, and the lenders are free to do as they want. The lender has an incentive to negotiate otherwise their recourse is to simply say all of the debt is due immediately when the covenants are no longer met, and that can result in a rapidly evolving situation that can force a company into bankruptcy.

The current covenant requires the company to maintain $200 million in adjusted EBITDA on a trailing twelve-month basis, measured every quarter. The company hit only $210.9 million at the end of 2019. This is another indicator the company was on the cliff edge even before the pandemic hit.

Making the situation worse, the company's balance sheet is very poor. They have over ~$800 million in long-term liabilities, including ~$200 million in pension and post-retirement obligations. Their cash reserves stood at only $100 million, which again, would normally be tight but fine had their income statement results held up. The company has a negative overall equity position with a consistently negative retained earnings category, another clear sign of a heavily-indebted company.

Source: Q1 2020 Earnings Release

Government Intervention

And that brings us to the most recent development where the company just announced on July 1, 2020, that they would provide YRC a four-year loan under the Cares Act. This loan would come with an equity stake just shy of ~30%. The total amount is $700 million.

The stock rallied 126% pre-market on that news. Analyzing it further though, it is likely short covering as while it appears that this backstop keeps the company afloat, it fails to resolve many of the longer-term issues the company faces.

Data by YCharts

The interest rates are fairly attractive given what the company might be able to get otherwise, but it is still more debt on top of their existing liability load. It is also unclear how or even if this resolves their covenant violations with lenders. The government can't lend you EBTIDA, and the press release doesn't say anything about using the proceeds to repay lenders who are calling out debts in or anything to the sort.

Maybe this gives the company breathing room to negotiate with lenders and gives them more comfort that the company can continue to pay the interest, and perhaps they could renegotiate from an EBITDA based metric to a liquidity or solvency type of metric. It appears this band-aid was already waterlogged when applied and is likely only to buy the company a very short amount of time.

Conclusion

The activist's efforts and the government's backstop still do little to fix the underlying problems at YRC. The company's balance sheet is on the brink, it still has an issue with its EBITDA covenants, and it just appears to be a money-losing business even in a strong economy.

My conclusion is to avoid YRC, and if you have any shares, you should sell it on the temporary momentum the government's investment gives. Unlike the excellent money-making investments the government made in 2008-2009, I think it is unlikely they make their money back on the equity portion of YRC, barring a sale to a large trucking operator seeking to consolidate the industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.