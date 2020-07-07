USD/AUD: COVID-19 And Bushfires

US investors that want to diversity investments should take a good look at Australia. The current exchange rate of 0.69 is favourable to American investors as they pay only USD 0.69 for one Australian dollar.

Bushfires and Coronavirus

The bushfire season of 2019/2020 was particularly bad and caused a lot of damage. Hundreds of thousands of farm animals perished, and several vineyards were destroyed. Large parts of New South Wales and Victoria were cut off by the fires. The tourist industry in the southeast was also hard hit since supplies could not be brought in. No one was going to an area that risked being isolated by fires. The Blue Mountains were also affected, and smoke haze enveloped Sydney and even reached New Zealand. The bushfires as such would not have affected the currency exchange rate particularly much if it had not been for what almost immediately followed.

As if that was not enough, the measures implemented to fight the Coronavirus brought the tourist industry in the entire country to a halt. Airline flights were blocked, and restaurants were closed. This caused a serious loss of income to services connected with hospitality. In fact Australia had been able to avoid a recession for over two decades, but it now looks like that record is not going to be extended beyond Q1 2020.

March 2020

The exchange rate fell sharply in March due to a combination of factors including the Coronavirus, a fall in tourism, problems in relations with China and a shortage of US dollars. The Fed set up a swap with the RAB to help alleviate the shortage. For a more detailed discussion of the March debacle see the Ibis World article: What Happened to the Australian Dollar in March? | IBISWorld Industry Insider

Recovery in May

China

Australia has very close trade connections with China and exports lots of iron ore and coal. Recently relations with China have soured somewhat due to the Australian government taking sides with the US on various questions that Beijing considers important. The most salient point is the Australian position that the source of the Coronavirus in China has to be investigated. This has brought about a change in Beijing’s attitude toward Australia, especially as the US backs up Canberra. The outcome of the dispute may influence future trade relations between the two partners. It should be clear that the Chinese have invested heavily in Australia but that recently Chinese interest has shifted to the Belt and Road Initiative. This does not mean that Chinese private companies will no longer invest in Australia but that the quantity and pace of investments has slowed considerably.

The Bottom Line

As Australia is a strong ally of the US, American investors can reasonably expect that their investments in Australia will be relatively safe. The geopolitical environment thus favours American investors. Furthermore, with a favourable exchange rate American investors can divert a part of their portfolios to Oz and feel secure about it,

Australia has a developed economy that is cyclical in that exports as mentioned above are mainly raw materials. The Australian stock exchange website is extremely useful in providing information. ( Home - Australian Securities Exchange - ASX ) . One can easily check on share prices and obtain information about companies and their performance.

The comments, opinions and analyses expressed herein are for informational purposes only and should not be considered individual investment advice or recommendations to invest in any security or to adopt any investment strategy. Because market and economic conditions are subject to rapid change, comments, opinions and analyses are rendered as of the date of the posting and may change without notice. The material is not intended as a complete analysis of every material fact regarding any country, region, market, industry, investment or strategy.



All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. Stock prices fluctuate, sometimes rapidly and dramatically, due to factors affecting individual companies, particular industries or sectors, or general market conditions. Bond prices generally move in the opposite direction of interest rates. Thus, as prices of bonds in an investment portfolio adjust to a rise in interest rates, the value of the portfolio may decline. Special risks are associated with foreign investing, including currency fluctuations, economic instability and political developments. Data from third-party sources may have been used in the preparation of this material and WWS Swiss Financial Consulting SA (WWW SFC SA) has not independently verified, validated or audited such data. WWS SFC SA accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss arising from use of this information, and reliance upon the comments, opinions and analyses in the material is at the sole discretion of the user. Please consult your own professional adviser before taking investment decisions.

