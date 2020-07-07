Closed-End Funds: BlackRock's Utility And Energy/Commodity Focused Funds

These areas were not spared from the selloff witnessed due to COVID-19, with energy being hit particularly hard.

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

To continue with the BlackRock sector-focused funds, we still have three funds that BlackRock offers fitting this category. Previously we covered the tech and healthcare-focused funds, this piece will be dedicated to their utility fund and also their two funds focused on energy/commodities.

This area was hit particularly hard this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic that the world had been dealing with. Ultimately economies around the world were shut off overnight, bringing with it swift and significant damage to the economies. Energy, in particular, was crushed even more as Saudi Arabia and Russia were not able to agree earlier this year on production cuts. Eventually, we did see cuts and oil has been in a significant rebound - along with the rest of the market. I would still say there is reason to be a bit cautious as commodities, in general, are more volatile. They rely on a strong economy to support them and the underlying companies that are in these funds' portfolios.

All of these funds also have an options strategy of writing covered calls. They also have the ability to write puts like many other CEFs with an options strategy. These are utilized most when the fund originally launches, what is exactly what we saw with the previously discussed BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II (BSTZ) and BlackRock Health Sciences II (BMEZ). The reason being is that they want to stay fully invested at all times. If the fund is writing puts that means they have cash sitting there to cover assignment and receive the stock. This is a great way to enter a position in a company that you are looking to purchase. You essentially can collect "income" while waiting for a lower potential price to trigger, buying the stock at a lower price than what it had previously been trading at. Income is put in quotes as it is really capital gains to the IRS. Of course, this could be on the back of some devastating or disruptive news to lower the price. Though it doesn't always have to be for such an ominous reason as markets fluctuate anyway.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities (BUI)

BUI is BlackRock's efforts in a utility/infrastructure fund. Like the typical fund in this sector, they do delve into holding some energy names too. Although that isn't a major portion of their portfolio at 10.50%. Enough to cause a bit of a nuisance earlier this year, but not enough to sink the fund for years as oil has struggled since 2015/16.

Their investment objective is "to provide a total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation."

The fund has a very long description of how they attempt to achieve this objective:

The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities, Infrastructure, and Power Opportunities business segments anywhere in the world and by utilizing an option writing (selling) strategy in an effort to enhance current gains. The Trust considers the 'Utilities' business segment to include products, technologies and services connected to the management, ownership, operation, construction, development or financing of facilities used to generate, transmit or distribute electricity, water, natural resources or telecommunications and the 'Infrastructure' business segment to include companies that own or operate infrastructure assets or that are involved in the development, construction, distribution or financing of infrastructure assets. The Trust considers the “Power Opportunities” business segment to include companies with a significant involvement in, supporting, or necessary to renewable energy technology and development, alternative fuels, energy efficiency, automotive and sustainable mobility and technologies that enable or support the growth and adoption of new power and energy sources. Such companies may include, among others, electrical equipment producers (such as wind turbine manufacturers), producers of industrial and specialty chemicals (such as building insulation producers), and semiconductor and equipment companies (such as solar panel manufacturers). Under normal circumstances, the Trust invests a substantial amount of its total assets in foreign issuers, issuers that primarily trade in a market located outside the United States or issuers that do a substantial amount of business outside the United States. The Trust may invest directly in such securities or synthetically through the use of derivatives.

All of this to say, that they have a lot of flexibility and will invest in any sector or subsector of the utility and infrastructure space. What we see are names that we would expect in any fund with this focus, like Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) and Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (UTF).

Although over the last 5-year period BUI has been the laggard.

Data by YCharts

This is quite interesting as, over the last 1-year period, BUI has been able to outperform both quite handily on a total NAV return basis. Even it's NAV didn't drop quite as far as the other two funds' either in the depths of March.

Data by YCharts

Even more interesting, you will note that the opposite is true of the fund's total price return. Where both UTG and UTF have outperformed BUI in this case. With that being said, I hold all three funds and expect to continue to do so. It just goes to show that while all three are similar - they can perform differently in different time frames.

(Source - BUI Website)

If we are going for most comparable though, I would have to say UTF. Similar to UTF, BUI has a global focus. 55.61% is focused on U.S. companies, the remainder is throughout Europe, the rest of North America and some China exposure as well. This helps reinforce the statement above about wanting exposure to all three funds. The overwhelming majority of holdings are large-cap though, coming in at 85.37% of the portfolio. Mid-caps make up 11.29% and small-cap is negligible at 0.52%.

The largest sector exposure for BUI is the utility sector currently with 55.32%, capital goods at 16.76%, and as previously mentioned, energy at 10.50%. This is reflective of the fund's top ten holdings as well which gives us the general feel of the composure.

I initially took the dive into entering this fund later in 2019, when the price fell after being unrealistically elevated. The fund doesn't necessarily have a long history of trading at premium levels either besides for that short period of time. Rather, in the last several years the fund has flirted between premium and discounts. Prior to 2016, the fund traded at large discounts.

(Source - CEFConnect)

While in hindsight I should have waited for the devastation that COVID-19 was going to bring, I still am not too disappointed in my purchase. I do intend to keep holding this position for the long-term and enjoy the 6.93% dividend yield at the moment. This has been the same rate that the fund has paid since it launched too. Although it was previously a quarterly payer, before switching to monthly in 2014.

Data by YCharts

On a YTD total NAV and price return, we aren't looking at terrible results either. It could have been a lot worse off as many places outside the tech and healthcare space are. Again, in hindsight, I would have been in there buying more shares. It was hard in March and April though when there were just so many funds worth buying and only a limited pool of cash to deploy.

Perhaps BlackRock can offer a "II" designated fund in the utility space, I certainly would be interested.

BlackRock Energy and Resources (BGR)

BGR, as well as BCX that we will discuss below, is where we start to see BlackRock disappointing. It really isn't their fault though as it is in the sectors they are intended to invest in - energy.

BGR has an objective of "provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation."

They attempt to achieve this through "under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry."

In-line with the fund's investment policy, integrated oil companies make up 49.35%, E&P are 25.95%, distribution 14.26%, refining and marketing at 3.94% and oil services at 3.92%. With E&P at 25.95% of the portfolio, it does make this fund a pretty aggressive energy play.

(Source - CEFConnect)

This can help explain why the fund had to make several cuts in such a short period of time. Now, the distribution rate of 7.28% does seem quite achievable. The reason that the exploration and production energy names are more volatile is due to their significant reliance on the price of oil itself. These companies have to dedicate large amounts of money to CapEx to continually find and drill oil. Thus, a lower crude oil price means while they are spending tons of money on potential growth, they are also receiving less for what they do produce and find.

Data by YCharts

This is quite easily reflected on its YTD total NAV and price return. This also helps explain why the fund needed to drastically trim its distribution a couple of times. This isn't the first time either - as the fund was around since 2005 - they also went through the oil price crashes of 2015/16.

They also have exposure outside of the U.S., like many of the BlackRock funds we have covered so far. The U.S. makes up 60.61% of their holdings, the second-largest allocation is to Canada at 9.75% and the U.K. at 8.83%. The remainder is throughout other European countries and Australia. The portfolio also tilts significantly to large-cap investments with 89.38% of its portfolio designated as such.

(Source - BGR Website)

Even with its poor performance on a YTD basis. An investor that is conscious of the space and other funds' performances, might be surprised at such performance. The fund had held up relatively well compared to its energy-related peer funds. That is because when we look at its largest holdings, the top 5 are all very large, well-known oil-related companies. For those maybe wanting to tiptoe back into the energy space, BGR might not be the worst place to start with its larger underlying positions. Of course, if you don't want any energy then this fund wouldn't be for you.

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy (BCX)

BCX, the last equity sector-specific BlackRock CEF that we will cover. As mentioned, BCX is a bit similar to BGR. Except the fund holds more exposure to commodities than just oil-related names.

The fund carries an investment objective "to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation."

The fund will invest "under normal market conditions, by investing at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources."

The fund has 55.18% invested in the U.S., 15.38% in the U.K and Canadian holdings come in at 8.12%. Additionally, the remainder is throughout other European counties, Australia and Brazil. This fund also skews more towards large-cap names at 81.22% exposure. Mid-caps come in at 15.05% and small-cap at 2.47%. While the majority skews larger, the fund does have more exposure to mid-caps than BGR.

When looking at the funds top holdings, BGR and BCX share several. However, one will notice the large exposure to other commodities, primarily metal and mining companies.

(Source - BCX)

While having a diversified portfolio will include these types of exposure - I generally shy away personally. I feel that they aren't really a great fit as my objective is for income. With the other names highlighted above the fund can trade capital gains for monthly or quarterly "income." The volatile nature of commodities makes this rather difficult.

These types of positions can usually be a great hedge against inflation though, the only problem there is we haven't experienced any real meaningful inflation for decades.

Data by YCharts

This looks set to continue as well. Even after the Fed dumped trillions on the market and some worry that it could start to rear its ugly head. I think, at the moment, the Fed is more concerned with deflation as the economy hit the off switch for COVID-19.

What the fund could be perceived as having going for it is the fact that it trades at a deep discount of over 16.5%. On the other hand, the fund has its 5-year average discount is 13.37%. This is quite the perpetual discount as well, as the fund has never traded at a premium since around launch.

The 7.59% distribution rate is nice as well, though this has been trimmed several times over its history. The fund was able to pay out a special year-end dividend last year though.

Data by YCharts

Even as the fund has performed rather poorly, it was still able to beat out BGR in its YTD total NAV and price returns. This is due primarily to the overly poor performance of energy as it had to grapple with COVID-19 and oil prices becoming negative.

Overall, if one is worried about inflation or really wants exposure to natural resources, then this might be the right fund for them. Personally, I feel having the exposure to energy will give you that same type of inflation hedge. Again though, we haven't seen inflation for years and I'm not immediately concerned about it as a problem in this current environment.

Conclusion

Utilities certainly weren't performing in a manner that we typically see with recessions, as the usual defensive place to flock to. For that reason, we saw BUI perform respectably, relatively speaking, but certainly not spectacularly. I would certainly still be considering adding to BUI, even today with all things considered.

(Source)

For those that are more aggressive, BGR and BCX might certainly pique one's interest. Both of these funds have an energy component to them that makes them volatile. For BCX, they also layer on additional exposure to mining and minerals that can be a great hedge for inflation - if and when we ever see that tick up again.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BUI, BMEZ, BSTZ, UTF, UTG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally released on June 9th, 2020 to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory.