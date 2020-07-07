Texas-based National Western Life (NWLI) sells universal, whole and term life insurance and annuities. The company was founded nearly 60 years ago by now-retired chairman emeritus Robert Moody. Now run by his son, Ross Moody, National Western has cranked out steady growth in book value for nearly 6 decades.

Book value at the end of 2019 amounted to $585 per share. The stock presently trades at 1/3 of that level, around $194.

In the last 5 years, National Western has averaged a return on shareholders' equity of 6.6%. Book value has compounded at 6.45%.

They pay out a nearly negligible dividend: 36 cents a year on a $200 stock.

NWLI has thus primarily just grown insurance in force internally over the years. In early 2019, they paid $205.5 million for Ozark Life, which added $6 billion life insurance in force. According to state filings for Ozark, the target had earned around $17 million in 2018, implying a purchase price of 12x earnings.

Life insurance in force had been declining for a few years before, due largely to the effective run-off of their international annuity business. For years, investors in certain countries including Venezuela, Peru and others would purchase annuity contracts from NWLI, allowing them to effectively gain dollar assets and diversify out of their home currencies. NWLI ceased accepting applications from foreign residents starting in May 2018 due to declining premiums.

NWLI's investment portfolio is 95% in debt securities, as outlined below. 73% is corporate credit, with an average rating of A-. Only $84 million or $23/shr of book value was below investment grade, at year-end 2019.

While NWLI saw book value per share decline 4.6% in the first quarter, due to credit spreads blowing out amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, yields on BBB and A-rated bonds have since returned to historically low levels. As a result, it's likely that NWLI will see book value rebound to record levels in the 2nd quarter.

We would guess that 2nd quarter book value will come in at around $600 per share, putting the current price at a mere 32% of book value. Shares got as low as 21% of book value in March 2009, the lows of the Great Financial Crisis.

National Western is extremely cheap on several metrics: Relative to historical book value and relative to historical earnings. Historically, NWLI has traded at varying discounts to book.

NWLI briefly touched 75% of book in October of 2017, and now trades at 35% of book value. In the last 10 years, NWLI has tended to trough at around 40% of book, and to trade up as high as 60% of book. We have used those levels as buy and sell levels, and owned the stock several times in the past on the basis primarily of this metric.

At NWLI's recent ROE (6.5%), current book value implies around $37 per share in annual earnings, putting the shares at a 5.2x P/E.

These are cheap absolute levels. But does anyone care? Market action for several years has been dominated by FAANG stocks, Robinhood day-traders, and growth overall. Isn't a value name like this just dead money?

We would also note that executive comp has ballooned in recent years, with total comp for the top 5 executives expanding from $7 million in 2016 to $14 million in 2019. The Moody family controls the company through super-voting B shares, which elect 2/3 of the board. The Moody family also own significant numbers of A shares, and thus the controlling family has significant skin in the game.

Overall, NWLI is a statistically cheap insurer which has been a survivor and steady grower for nearly 6 decades. They survived the GFC without dilution or any sort of government bailout and their investment portfolio was 99% investment grade as of the most recent quarter.

Like other financial companies, NWLI can be negatively affected by persistently low interest rates as it hampers the return on their investment portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NWLI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.