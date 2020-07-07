We are raising our price target on WYY from $1.65 to $2.20. This implies upside of 215% from current prices.

After shares climbed to a 52-week high on record volume two weeks ago, shares of WidePoint (NYSEMKT:WYY) — a leading provider of technology-based management solutions — continued their ascent the following day by soaring as much as 30% in pre-market trading after the company raised its full-year 2020 revenue forecast.

The company now expects revenue in the range of $185 million to $195 million, with the midpoint range ($190 million) representing an increase of 88% year-over-year, which easily surpasses analyst estimates of $132 million for 2020.

However, that momentum was quickly short-lived due to comments made by management at WYY's annual shareholder meeting that same morning. Before the Q&A with shareholders, WYY CEO Jin Kang reminded investors about the raised revenue guidance, and then surprised shareholders with comments about a shelf offering, as well as the possibility of a reverse split happening in the near future.

This, of course, caused a whipsaw in the share price as the stock finished the day down nearly 10%. Some of it was due to profit taking, with shares up more than 50% over the course of a couple days, as well as the reaction about a possible reverse split happening on top of the shelf offering news.

This article will take a look at all the recent developments, what we feel will likely happen, a look at where shares are headed, and why we're still very bullish on the company.

Raised Guidance

We've written several articles about WYY over the past two months, including why we believes shares could triple, and why the company is one of Wall Street's hidden gems at the moment.

This year, analysts expected the company to bring in roughly $132 million in revenue. Our forecast has been on the higher end as we felt the company would see $140+ million in revenue for 2020. With WYY's announcement of full-year revenue guidance sitting between $185 million to $195 million, even the high-end of our estimates were blown out of the water as management continues the company's incredible turnaround.

Source: WYY's Financial Statements

However, there was some confusion for shareholders regarding the company's EBITDA announcement which was also in the press release. This is due to investors not realizing that the company had recently moved away from reporting adjusted EBITDA, and is using EBITDA instead this year.

Last year, WYY reported $3.57 million in adjusted EBITDA, and $2.83 million in EBITDA as you can see in the image below.

Source: WYY's Q4 Earnings Report

This explains the company's 13% EBITDA upside announcement (based on midpoint figures), in the press release as the company sees EBITDA coming in between 3.0 million and 3.4 million. We believe EBITDA will end up being higher as management — which is very conservative — tends to under-promise and over-deliver when it comes to earnings and announcements.

Although we would have liked to see EBITDA higher, with revenue guidance being upped from 40% year-over-year, to now 88% year-over-year, we believe much of this is due to an increase in what is most likely pass-through revenue as a result of the company's work with the U.S. Department of Commerce to support the 2020 Census.

Management did not give any specifics about the revenue increase, however, looking at the EBITDA figures, it seems a good chunk of it is coming from the work being done for the 2020 Census. This work is part of WYY's carrier services side, or lower margin business, compared to its other services (managed services) which offers substantially higher margins.

Analyzing The Unknowns

After the shareholder meeting, we received a lot of questions from investors, with many of them asking us questions such as:

How does WYY go from announcing a share repurchase plan in October, to completely stopping share buybacks, and now news about a possible reverse split and shelf offering?

While we can not speak for management, or what plans they may have coming, we do have some ideas as to what may come and why things happened the way that they did.

First, WYY temporarily suspended its stock buyback program in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, following the lead of just about every other company in the world as many organizations raced to raise cash, including a number of companies who either cut or suspended dividends too.

Since announcing the $2.5 million stock repurchase plan on October 7, 2019, the company had purchased 887,907 shares before plan was suspended on March 9, 2020. If WYY does reinstate the buyback program this year, the company will have approximately $2.14 million left to purchase shares. At current prices, the company could retire 3.1 million shares.

Source: Company Filings

As we noted in a previous article, WYY has managed to consecutively double its cash position over the past two years. In its earnings report last month, WYY had $9.3 million in cash, no debt and based on current trends, is on track to have well north over $15 million in cash by the end of the year.

Simply put, WYY has a strong balance sheet and to the best of our knowledge, management was simply acting conservatively by pulling the buyback program due to the global pandemic, which turned out to be the worst March on record for indexes, which dropped more than 30% that month.

Acquisition Coming?

With a strong balance sheet, on top of the $5 million available to draw down on its credit facility, the timing of the shelf offering certainly raised some eyebrows during WYY's annual shareholder meeting.

According to Widepoint CEO Jin Kang, the move is to give the company more flexibility should an opportunity arise which would help them to act more quickly. Here's what he had to say about the shelf offering and a possible reverse split:

We expect to file a shelf registration statement in the future to give us additional flexibility to raise capital opportunistically should an opportunity arise. While we have seen a modest growth in our share price recently, we also plan to seek authority in the near future to give us the flexibility to perform a reverse stock split to make our stock more attractive to institutional investors. The work we have done over the past two years has laid a great foundation for the future, and we are building on that foundation and exceeding the goals we made in 2019. — Jin Kang

During the Q&A with shareholders, King noted that the shelf offering and reverse split were options the company is looking at, and that nothing is a done deal. He also added that the company would only go through with it, if it made sense to do so and was advantageous for the company.

As Joel Embiid would say, "trust the process."

With what management has been able to do over the past three years and the way they have turned the company around, we feel shareholders need to trust the process and give management more credit. Lastly, WYY's recent $25 million shelf offering does not mean the company must go ahead with it. The company could end up using some of it, all of it, or none of it. The filing (see below) shows the breakdown of the securities to be registered.

For investors not familiar with a shelf registration, it simply enables an issuer to access the capital markets more quickly or when market conditions are optimal. The advantages of a shelf registration is that it's time-efficient. For example, once an issuer has an effective shelf registration, there is no delay in waiting for the SEC to review the prospectus or the terms of the offering. Hence it gives the issuer (WYY) the ability to act quickly and without any delays should something come up.

So, with nearly $10 million in cash at the end of the most recent quarter and $30 million combined in the shelf registration and its credit facility, WYY has up to $40 million that it could use for an acquisition.

To be clear, we don't know what management plans to do, however, we don't believe the company would make these announcements in it's shareholder meeting, overshadowing its big announcement of raised guidance, just for an "in case we need it" moment.

Also, during the past two earnings calls, as well as the shareholder meeting, we've noticed that management has brought up the word "acquisition" a number of times, and with more frequency. Looking over the 10-Q filing the first bullet point under WYY's long term goals is "pursuing accretive and strategic acquisitions to expand its solutions and customer base."

Source: WYY 10-Q

Because of the additional revenue that the 2020 Census brings, which will continue to trickle in throughout 2021, WYY could see a slight revenue decline in 2021 if another revenue stream is not found. This is why we believe management is seriously looking at an acquisition, which is why they went ahead with the shelf registration last month.

Remember, WYY has benefited from COVID-19 with additional orders and tasks from the government and commercial entities. At the same time, some companies have taken a big hit due to the virus due to shelter-in-place and stay-at-home-orders. Perhaps the thinking by management is to acquire a company on the cheap, in the hopes that when orders are lifted and the economy reopens, the acquired company could quickly bounce back and provide a revenue boost and another revenue stream for the company.

The company is also looking to expand its TM2 products and is in the process of offering new services that should translate into additional revenue. During the conference call, management noted that they are looking to do so, whether its in-house, or through an acquisition.

We have a healthy balance sheet. This gives us a lot of flexibility moving forward, such as pursuing strategic transactions that can expand our customer base or that have complimentary services that can deepen our capabilities. — Jin Kang

We get the impression that an acquisition is most likely on the way. Just how big remains to be seen, but with roughly $40 million in cash and credit available, it will likely be bigger than WYY's last two acquisitions when it acquired Soft-ex for $5 million in 2014, and then Probaris ID in 2017.

Conclusion

WYY has a bright future and we are not worried if a reverse split takes place, as the share price should increase no matter what ends up happening. Yes, we would like to see the share price rise on its own and not need a reverse split to make the company more attractive for institutional investors, but here's why we believe it could be good for the company if it does come down to that.

First, investors need to understand that if a reverse split ends up happening, WYY's market cap does not change. The only thing that changes is the amount of shares that investors own. The overall value of the position remains the same because those shares are now worth a lot more after the split.

Second, a lot of reverse splits are done by companies that have compliance issues, or because shares have become penny stocks due to the declining revenues and with little hope from investors of the company turning around. However, that is not the case with WYY.

There is no delisting or compliance issue. Because the company trades on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), the company does not have a minimum bid price requirement, like companies must meet for the NASDAQ. The only requirement for NYSE is that a company must maintain a market capitalization of at least $15 million — which WYY is well above that. Also, a reverse split might not even happen if the share price continues to rise like it has done this year. Most companies who issue reverse splits, due so because of compliance issues; however, in WYY's case, the company is only doing so in order to broaden its pool of potential investors.

For example, some funds will not invest in stocks that are under $1, or even $5 for that matter. This is why management is looking at the possibility of doing a 1-for-5, or a 1-for 10 reverse split, in order to maximize and broaden its pool of investors. Doing so would also give WYY the ability to get picked up by ETFs as well, like what happened in 2015 when HACK, the first ETF on the market that focused on cybersecurity, added WYY to its portfolio. This caused a sudden surge in the share price in which shares of the company rose to more than $2 per share. However, as we noted in a previous article, a perfect storm (global meltdown in stocks, etc.) led the ETF to dump its holdings in WYY.

Lastly, a reverse split can work if done for the right reasons. We've seen it a number of times and WYY certainly fits this scenario. Trading as a penny stock has limited WYY in getting more institution and investor support as evident with how undervalued the company is trading at a price-to-sales ratio of 0.32. This is despite all the news, task orders and partnership announcements that have come over the past year, demonstrating that WYY is not just a one-trick pony.

With what we believe is an acquisition on the way, as well as a possible reverse split to increase its pool of investors, management isn't playing defense anymore and is going on the attack to bring shareholder value. Since taking over in 2017, management has accomplished a lot so far, not to mention they have alot of skin in the game, are they won't likely go ahead with an acquisition or a reverse split, unless it absolutely makes sense.

Investors should remember that WYY will continue to benefit from the "new normal" due to COVID-19, as organizations make adjustments and transition to more of a remote workforce. WYY is also making progress on its recent partnership with Synnex (NYSE:SNX), and management noted during the shareholder meeting a couple weeks ago that the company will be providing more information and press releases soon.

Lastly, as we greatly detailed in an article last month, all eyes are on the Cellular Wireless Managed Services (CWMS) contract that is up for grabs this year. To make a long story short, WYY has been the incumbent since 2014 and was awarded a 12-month interim sole source Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract back in April. The interim contract ($65 million) runs from April 2020 to April 2021. However, the new contract, which will be awarded in October, has a base year with the option for an additional four years. The total value of the contract is $500 million.

We outlined why we believe WYY will win the contract, and management went a step further by making its case in the shareholder meeting. Here's a few of the reasons why management believes they will win the award:

WYY has an excellent past performance with DHS. The company meets all the security and certifications that are required. WYY has all the technical requirements and their systems have been customized to match the workflows policies and procedures. The company's intelligent telecommunication management system has been integrated into DHS’ internal IT infrastructure. WYY also has subject matter experts who have deep experience supporting DHS. WYY also represents the lowest risk and value to DHS as there will be no transition costs, no down time, no implementation costs, no customization, or configurations that would be required.

The list goes on and on, but as management stated, they have all hands on deck and are doing all they can to make sure they win this follow-on contract.

Price Target ($2.20)

At the time of writing, WYY currently has a market cap around $60 million. We feel that because the company is still in its early stages of growing its EPS, the best way to value the company would be based on the price-to-sales ratio.

Currently, WYY trades at 0.48 on a trailing twelve month basis, and at 0.31 on a forward-looking basis. For a company that is on track to deliver nearly 90% revenue growth this year, that is extremely cheap.

Based on the P/S multiples for comparable companies in the information technology services market, WYY should be trading anywhere from 1-to-3 times sales. Below is a breakdown on how much shares would be worth if the company traded at 1X, 2X and 3X forward sales (2020). As you can see, Wall Street is severely underestimating WYY at the moment.

WidePoint Share Price 1X Sales $2.20 2X Sales $4.42 3X Sales $6.63

As you can see, based on our price target of $2.20, or just 1X forward sales, shares of WYY have more than 215% in upside potential.

Based on past performance and trading history, we don't believe the market will support a premium valuation of 2X or 3X sales at the moment, until the company can show that it can continue delivering revenue growth and profits. This is why is why our price target is based on 1X sales. However, if the company can get continue to get more task orders and commercial agreements, and show the worth and potential of its vendor agreement with SYNNEX to expand sales of its TM2 solutions, those price targets on 2X sales ($4.42) and 3X sales ($6.63) won't be out of the question.

Looking at the above chart, investors can see that WYY is trading in an ascending channel with higher highs and higher lows. With the company expected to report Q2 earnings in the second week of August (10th-14th), shares are on track to be sitting above $1 per share next month heading into earnings. The image below showcases how we see shares trading leading up to earnings.

Risk Factors

Based on its market valuation, WYY currently falls into the micro-cap sector. Investors should know that companies in this range come with a higher degree of risk compared to mid and large-cap companies like Roku (ROKU), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). Also, if WYY does go through with an acquisition, depending on the deal, it could be accretive, or end up being dilutive for existing shareholders if the acquired company isn't profitable.

Competitive Market - WYY competes in a competitive market and against both private and public companies. Some competitors are able to offer more scale, which can enable them to significantly discount their services in order to maintain market share. If WYY has to resort to deals with lower margins, profitability would suffer.

Government Spending/Loss of Contracts - The government portion of WYY's revenue is quite large. A change in the spending policies, budget priorities, or a government shutdown could cause the company to lose revenues. The loss of a meaningful contract/ or any contract could have big implications for the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WYY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.