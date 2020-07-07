Between its 3.2% yield, 5.0-6.0% annual earnings growth, and 1.7% annual valuation multiple expansion, shares of Aflac are positioned to meet my annual total return requirement of 10% over the next decade.

What's more, shares of Aflac are trading at a 15% discount to fair value based on data sourced from Gurufocus, as well as the dividend discount model.

Since I last covered Aflac in December, shares of the stock have plummeted 33% compared to the S&P's decline of 3%, which outlines the importance of valuation.

Even with the negative impacts of COVID-19 toward the last few weeks of Q1 2020, Aflac managed to increase its book value/share by 5.3% YoY, from $34.90/share to $36.75.

Despite the difficult operating environment, Aflac delivered its 38th consecutive annual dividend increase, raising its quarterly dividend/share by 3.7%, from $0.27 to $0.28.

As a dividend growth investor, I am constantly looking for high-quality dividend stocks that I believe are positioned to meet my annual total return requirement of 10%.

It's of particular importance that these high-quality dividend stocks are trading at or below fair value, which is why I'll be covering Aflac (NYSE:AFL).

Given Aflac's reputation as a Dividend Aristocrat, its recent operating results, and investment-grade balance sheet, I figure that the stock is worth another look since I covered it last December.

As I'll discuss below, I believe that Aflac's stock has been unjustly punished since I last covered it (as evidenced by the fact that the stock has plunged 33% while the S&P 500 has declined only 3% during that time), despite the fact that its long-term fundamentals remain solid, which underscores the important role valuation plays in protecting an investor against downside risk.

Aflac's Dividend Remains Safe And Growth Potential Remains Relatively Intact

Despite the fact that Aflac's yield of 3.15% is well within a reasonable range of the S&P 500's current yield of 1.90% (as of July 4, 2020), I always advocate for examining the underlying safety of a stock's dividend because a safe and growing dividend forms the foundation of my investing philosophy as a dividend growth investor.

As a result, I'll be examining Aflac's adjusted earnings per diluted share in the most recent quarter against Aflac's dividend obligations to determine the safety of Aflac's dividend and its growth potential going forward.

In Q1 2020, Aflac generated $1.20 in adjusted earnings per diluted share (excluding FX) against dividends per share of $0.28 paid during that time, which equates to an adjusted earnings per diluted share payout ratio of 23.3%.

This is essentially in line with the 24.3% adjusted earnings payout ratio for FY 2019 ($1.08 in dividends against $4.44 in adjusted earnings per diluted share), which reinforces my argument that Aflac's dividend remains rather safe for the foreseeable future.

Given that Aflac's adjusted earnings payout ratios are positioned to slightly expand over the long term and that I am expecting 5.0-6.0% annual earnings growth over the next decade, I believe that a long-term DGR of 7.00% is a reasonable expectation for shares of Aflac.

Despite The Late Quarter Impact Of COVID-19, Aflac Delivered Decent Operating Results

Source: Aflac June 2020 Investor Presentation

When considering the extent of COVID-19's impact on the global economy to date, Aflac's Q1 2020 operating results were acceptable, in my opinion.

Aflac's total revenues declined 8.8% from $5.657 billion in Q1 2019 to $5.162 billion in Q1 2020.

Aflac's Japan sales fell 25.4% YoY from Q1 2019 to Q1 2020 as a result of Aflac's ties to Japan Post and the ensuing scandal that alleges that Japan Post employees were cheating policyholders because of pressure to meet sales targets.

While it will likely be a long, winding road before Aflac will be able to recover from Japan Post's scandal, the company is working with Japan Post in order to restore its reputation among customers by installing better governance and compliance processes, according to CEO Dan Amos' opening remarks during Aflac's Q1 2020 earnings call.

April's sales were reportedly down 65% in Japan as a result of a full month of COVID-19 imposed restrictions across the country, although Aflac is taking steps to defend the distribution franchise in Japan, such as extending interest free loans to agencies to keep them afloat, and remaining active in direct mail and calling campaigns to existing and prospective customers, as well as promoting digital and web-based sales to groups, as indicated by CEO Dan Amos in his opening remarks during Aflac's Q1 2020 earnings call.

In the U.S., Aflac's sales declined 5.2% YoY from Q1 2019 to Q1 2020, though recruiting of career agents increased 2.5% for Q1 2020 and average weekly producers productivity was up 4.9% for the quarter, according to opening remarks from CEO Dan Amos during Aflac's Q1 2020 earnings call.

Similar to Aflac's April results in Japan, the U.S. results were not much better, with sales declining 55% YoY, as indicated by CEO Dan Amos' opening remarks during Aflac's Q1 2020 earnings call.

In the U.S., Aflac is taking many of the same steps that it has taken in Japan, with a focus on providing zero interest rate loans to producers and helping agents transition to digital solutions to meet the needs of customers with training and recruiting, as per CEO Dan Amos' opening remarks in Aflac's Q1 2020 earnings call.

While all indications from Aflac's disclosure of April's results foreshadow that Q2 will be an even more difficult quarter for the company, not all was lost in the first quarter.

Aflac managed to deliver adjusted earnings per diluted share (excluding FX) of $1.20 in Q1 2020, which represented 7.1% YoY growth compared to the $1.12 in adjusted earnings per diluted share generated in Q1 2019, as mentioned by CFO Max Broden in his opening remarks during Aflac's Q1 2020 earnings call.

Another encouraging result from Aflac's Q1 2020 earnings was that the company managed to grow its GAAP book value/share 5.3% YoY, from $34.90 in Q1 2019 to $36.75 in Q1 2020.

These results demonstrate that despite the difficult times for Aflac that lie ahead in Q2 of this fiscal year, Aflac is positioned to come out of this COVID-19 induced recession stronger.

Source: Aflac June 2020 Investor Presentation

Despite the difficulties imposed by COVID-19 throughout the world, Aflac expects its benefit ratio to hold relatively steady at 68.0-70.0% for FY 2020 in Japan compared to the last time that I covered the company's results in Q3 2019.

The same holds true for the U.S. benefit ratio, which the company expects to be around 49.0-51.0% for FY 2020.

Using relatively conservative assumptions in Aflac's stress impact scenarios, Aflac's estimated stress impact to its benefit ratio is only 50 to 100 basis points in Japan, which assumes a hospitalization rate of 100% and that 1.2 million people will be hospitalized as indicated by COO Fred Crawford's opening remarks during Aflac's Q1 2020 earnings call when less than 20,000 cases have been confirmed as of early July 2020.

In the U.S., Aflac expects that hospitalization rates will range from 20-70% and result in short-term disability rates of 75%, with 1.5 million people hospitalized, which would result in a 300 to 500 basis point impact to the benefit ratio, according to COO Fred Crawford's opening remarks during Aflac's Q1 2020 earnings call.

While the estimates used could certainly prove to be wrong as additional COVID-19 developments manifest themselves in the months ahead, we can see that even in rather unfavorable scenarios, Aflac's benefit ratios are positioned to remain strong.

Source: Aflac June 2020 Investor Presentation

Further supporting the overall quality of Aflac as a company is the fact that Aflac maintained $4.8 billion in cash at the holding company as of April 1, 2020, which is plenty of cash to endure scenarios that are worse than Aflac's stress impact estimates.

When considering Aflac's aforementioned ample liquidity, its reasonably strong operating results through the first quarter in terms of creating shareholder value through growing its book value/share, and its conservative underwriting/investing approaches, it isn't difficult to understand why S&P and Moody's rate Aflac's long-term senior debt as A- and A3, respectively, on stable outlooks.

As a result of Aflac's Q1 2020 operating results, conservative underwriting and investing approaches, and its $4.8 billion in liquidity, I believe the company is capable of making a great long-term investment for dividend growth investors, if shares are acquired at or below fair value.

Risks To Consider:

While Aflac is a true SWAN stock with a history of creating meaningful wealth for shareholders, the company still faces its fair share of risks.

Because I discussed key risks facing Aflac in previous articles and Aflac's most recent 10-K is fairly similar to its previous 10-K that I outlined in my previous articles, I'll be focusing solely on the potential risks that Aflac faces as a result of COVID-19 outlined in its most recent 10-Q.

The first risk facing Aflac as a result of COVID-19 is "an increased number of customers experiencing difficulty paying premiums or policies being designated as "no lapse" for periods of time (page 96 of Aflac's most recent 10-Q)."

Because 96% of Aflac's U.S. Individual and Group Sales occur via payroll deduction and many businesses have been hit hard by COVID-19 (slide 7 of Aflac's June 2020 Investor Presentation), Aflac could experience difficulty in both collecting premiums from its customers as a result of their financial difficulties in paying their premiums and governmental action outlining no lapse time periods.

As is outlined by international law firm Faegre Drinker, states have taken varied approaches in their mandates and recommendations for life and P&C insurers, but many have directed insurance companies to put no lapse time periods in place for the foreseeable future to accommodate the financial difficulties of its customers.

Should these mandates and recommendations from numerous states continue to remain in place for long periods of time, this could adversely impact Aflac's financial results.

Another risk to Aflac is with regard to its investment assets, which have been unfavorably impacted by market developments pertaining to COVID-19 and the uncertainty of its full operational and financial impact (page 96 of Aflac's most recent 10-Q).

Source: Aflac June 2020 Investor Presentation

Despite the fact that 94.5% of Aflac's rated securities are investment grade as of the end of Q1 2020 as illustrated above, there is still no guarantee that these investments will not experience credit downgrades and possibly future defaults as we won't know the full financial impact of COVID-19 until the pandemic is already behind us.

If clinical trials of potential COVID-19 vaccines encounter significant setbacks or there are more notable outbreaks of COVID-19 around the world, this could lead to more economic difficulty around the world and lead to more setbacks for Aflac's consolidated investment portfolio.

Yet, another risk facing Aflac as a result of COVID-19 is that policies issued by Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. are primarily sold in person through face to face interaction (pages 97-98 of Aflac's most recent 10-Q).

With 98% and 70% of Aflac's employees in the U.S. and Japan working from home, respectively, the uncertainty as to the duration of remote work and social distancing business operations could end up adversely impacting Aflac's operating and financial results in the quarters and years ahead as it will require adjustments on the part of Aflac in the way that they sell insurance policies to customers going forward to comply with local health guidelines.

Although I have discussed several key risks associated with Aflac's stock arising from the advent of COVID-19, I haven't discussed all of the risks facing an investment in Aflac. For a more comprehensive discussion of the risks associated with an investment in Aflac, I would refer interested readers to pages 96-99 of Aflac's most recent 10-Q, pages 11-27 of Aflac's most recent 10-K, and my previous articles on the company.

It Isn't Often A Dividend Aristocrat Trades At A Moderate Discount

As I indicated in my introduction to this article, Aflac's 33% drop in its stock price since I covered it last December against the S&P 500's decline of only 3% during that time is a sobering reminder that valuation matters significantly.

Sure, the near-term impact of COVID-19 on Aflac's operating results played into Aflac's drop, but an equal amount of Aflac's drop over the past 6 months can be attributed to the fact that shares of the stock were trading at a 16% premium to my estimated fair value at the time of my previous article on the stock.

It's for this very reason that I'll be once again approximating the fair value of Aflac's shares using a couple of valuation metrics and a valuation model.

The first valuation metric that I will use is the 13-year median dividend yield via Gurufocus.

According to Gurufocus, Aflac's current yield of 3.15% is well above its 13-year median yield of 2.34%.

Even though I don't expect Aflac's shares to revert to their median yield of 2.34% (due to the near to medium-term impact of COVID-19 on Aflac), I do believe that a reversion to a middling 2.75% yield and a fair value of $40.73 a share is a reasonable estimate of Aflac's yield that takes into consideration the impact of COVID-19.

This fair value would imply that shares of Aflac are trading at a 12.8% discount to fair value and offer 14.7% upside from the current price of $35.50 a share (as of July 4, 2020).

The second valuation metric that I'll utilize is the 13-year median Shiller PE ratio, which accounts for the cyclical nature of corporate earnings.

As per Gurufocus, Aflac's Shiller PE ratio of 9.69 is well below its 13-year median Shiller PE ratio of 14.23.

Factoring in a reversion to a Shiller PE ratio of 13.00 and a fair value of $47.63 a share, shares of Aflac are priced at a 25.5% discount to fair value and offer 34.2% of capital appreciation from the current price.

Source: Investopedia

The valuation model that I will use is the dividend discount model or DDM.

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is the annualized dividend per share that a company pays to shareholders. In the case of Aflac, that amount is currently $1.12 after the company's recent 3.7% dividend increase.

The second input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is another way of saying the rate of return that an investor requires on their investments. Although this often varies from one investor to the next, I require 10% annual total returns on my investments because I believe this appropriately rewards me for the time and effort that I spend researching investment opportunities and periodically monitoring my investments.

The final input into the DDM is the long-term dividend growth rate or DGR.

While the first two inputs into the DDM require little more than data retrieval and subjectivity, accurately forecasting the long-term DGR requires an investor to consider numerous factors, including a stock's dividend payout ratios (and whether those payout ratios are positioned to expand, contract, or remain the same over the long-term), future earnings growth, industry fundamentals, and the strength of a stock's balance sheet.

When I take into consideration that I expect Aflac's payout ratios to slightly expand in the long-term, my expectations of Aflac's long-term annual earnings growth are 5-6%, and that the company possesses a firmly investment grade balance sheet, I believe that Aflac is worthy of a 7.00% long-term DGR.

Plugging the above inputs into the DDM, I am left with a fair value of $37.33 a share, which indicates that shares of Aflac are trading at a 4.9% discount to fair value and offer 5.2% upside from the current price.

Upon averaging the above fair values, I compute a fair value of $41.90 a share, which would mean that shares of Aflac are priced at a 15.3% discount to fair value and offer 18.0% of capital appreciation from the current price.

Summary: Aflac Offers A Solid Yield And Moderate Dividend Growth Potential

Aflac's 38th consecutive annual dividend increase in February serves as a testament to the quality of the company. Despite the uncertainty of the impact that COVID-19 would have on the business environment at that time, Aflac raised its dividend. Aflac's dividend remains as safe as it was last fiscal year, if not slightly safer as a result of its slightly lower adjusted earnings payout ratio in Q1 2020.

Aflac managed to deliver solid operating results in Q1 2020, growing its book value by 5.3%, from $34.90/share to end Q1 2019 to $36.75/share to end Q1 2020.

In addition, Aflac possesses firmly investment grade credit ratings on stable outlooks from S&P and Moody's, which is due to its strong balance sheet and conservative insurance underwriting practices.

On the valuation front, the tables have turned from the last time I covered Aflac in December to now, with shares going from ~16% overvalued to being ~15% undervalued based on my interpretation of data sourced from Gurufocus, as well as the dividend discount model.

Between its 3.2% yield, 5.0-6.0% annual earnings growth, and 1.7% annual valuation multiple expansion, shares of Aflac are positioned to meet my annual total return requirement of 10% over the next decade.

The foregoing reasons serve as the basis for my bullish sentiment toward shares of Aflac, which is why I currently rate shares of Aflac as a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AFL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.