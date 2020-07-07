All baby bonds with a stated maturity of less than 10 years and those issued by a BDC are trading below PAR.

Introduction

It's been a long time since a BDC lastly issued exchange-traded fixed-income security. The last time this happened was in October last year when Fidus Investment Corp. issued their 5.375% notes due 2024 (NASDAQ:FDUSG). Now, after a break of almost 8 months, Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) is offering their new 7.25% Baby Bond, which will be their second, since they already have one outstanding.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 497 Filing by Saratoga Investment Corp - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 1.5M notes issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $37.5M. You can find some relevant information about the new baby bond in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Saratoga Investment Corp 7.25% Notes due 2025 (NYSE: SAK) pays a fixed interest at a rate of 7.25%. The new issue has no Standard & Poor's rating but is expected to be rated "BBB" by the less authoritative Egan-Jones Ratings Company. SAK is callable as of 06/24/2022 and is maturing on 06/30/2025. The new IPO is currently trading at PAR, at a price of $25.00, which means it has a 7.71% Yield-to-Call and 7.49% Yield-to-Maturity. The interest paid by this baby bond is not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate. This results in the "qualified equivalent" YTC and YTM sitting around 6.43% and 6.24%, respectively.

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a specialty finance company. It provides customized financing solutions to the United States' middle-market businesses. The Company primarily invests in senior and unitranche leveraged loans and mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, equity issued by private United States middle-market companies. The Company’s investment objective is to create attractive risk-adjusted returns by generating current income and long-term capital appreciation from its investments. Its investments generally provide financing for change of ownership transactions. The Company’s portfolio is comprised primarily of investments in leveraged loans issued by middle-market companies. The Company also invests in mezzanine debt and make equity investments in middle-market companies. Mezzanine debt is typically unsecured and subordinated to senior debt of the portfolio company. The Company's investment activities are externally managed and advised by Saratoga Investment Advisors, LLC.

Source: Reuters.com | Saratoga Investment Corp.

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, SAR:

Source: Tradingview.com

While the text above provides us with a stepping stone in terms of information about the fund, it means nothing without looking at some numbers:

Source: Cefdata.com

Capital Structure

Below, you can see a snapshot of Saratoga Investment Corp.'s capital structure as of its quarterly report in February 2020. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Marketwatch.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of February, SAR had a total debt of $204.88M, and with the newly issued 2025 notes, the total debt of the company becomes $242.38M that is senior to the company's equity. This makes the Debt-to-Equity ratio at 0.79, indicating a decent coverage of all debt.

Furthermore, we also want to add one more ratio, the Earnings-to-Debt payments. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. From the income statement, we can see the company had a net income of $55.74M for the TTM with $14.68M paid of interest expense. So, if we add the $2.72M yearly interest for SAC, we have a ratio of 3.20, which is also a very good number.

In the following chart, you can see the company's creditors payments coverage for the last 5 years:

Source: Marketwatch.com | Company's Income Statement

The Saratoga Investment Corp. Family

There is one more outstanding baby bond, issued by SAR: Saratoga Investment Corp., 6.25% Notes due 2025 (SAF):

Source: Author's spreadsheet

SAF also pays a fixed interest, at a rate of 6.25%, and is also not rated by Standard & Poor's, just like the newly issued notes. It is callable on 08/31/2021, about a year earlier than SAC, and it is maturing on 08/31/2025, two months after the new IPO. With its market price of $23.94, SAF has a Yield-to-Call of 10.88% and a Yield-to-Maturity of 7.44%, which is its Yield-to-Worst. If we compare this to the newly issued notes, we can see that there is almost no difference which one to choose after both mature almost at the same time and have almost the same YTW (their YTM).

In addition, in the following chart, you can see a comparison between SAF and the fixed-income securities benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF). Despite it does not take part in the ETF's holdings and it is term security, maturing in 5 years, Saratoga's 6.25% notes trade in an almost identical way with PFF in the past one year.

Source: Tradingview.com

Sector Comparison

This section contains all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest rate, with a par value of $25, and a positive Yield-to-Call in the "Asset Management" sector (according to Finviz.com). For a clearer view, the baby bonds issued by Medley Management (MDLY), (MDLQ and MDLX), are excluded from the charts.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Except for Affiliated Managers Group's (NYSE:AMG) MGR and Legg Mason's (NYSE:LM) LMHA, all other issues are trading below their par value, and the Yield-to-Maturity is their Yield-to-Worst, making the comparison of the group by Yield-to-Call meaningless. These two, together with LMHB, BrightSphere Investment Group's (NYSE:BSIG) BSA, and Prospect Capital's (NASDAQ:PSEC) baby bonds, are the only to be rated by Standard & Poor's and are generally of higher quality than the others. With its YTC of 7.49%, the newly issued SAC has one of the lowest Yield-to-Worsts in the sector, leaving behind only these rated baby bonds.

Fixed-Rated Baby Bonds

The next charts show a more global view of all baby bonds that trade on the national exchanges, pay a fixed distribution, and have stated maturity date of less than 10 years, with a positive YTC. Again, MDLY's baby bonds are excluded. And here, the situation is the same as in the sector, after all issues, except for Axos Bank's (NYSE:AX) AXO, are trading below their PAR value and their Yield-to-Worst is equal to their Yield-to-Maturity, leaving the Yield-to-Call comparison unnecessary.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Business Development Companies

This section contains all baby bonds, issued by a BDC that have a positive Yield-to-Call. With no exception, all issues are trading below their $25 PAR.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Asset Coverage Ratio

Currently, we are generally permitted to incur indebtedness or issue senior securities only in amounts such that our asset coverage, as defined in the 1940 Act, equals at least 150% after each issuance of senior securities. Compliance with these requirements may unfavorably limit our investment opportunities and reduce our ability in comparison to other companies to profit from favorable spreads between the rates at which we can borrow and the rates at which we can lend. As a business development company, therefore, we may need to issue equity more frequently than our privately owned competitors, which may lead to greater stockholder dilution. With respect to stock that is a senior security, we must make provisions to prohibit any dividend distribution to our stockholders or the repurchase of certain of our securities, unless we meet the applicable asset coverage ratios at the time of the dividend distribution or repurchase. If the value of our assets declines, we may be unable to satisfy the asset coverage test. If that happens, we may be required to liquidate a portion of our investments and repay a portion of our indebtedness at a time when such sales may be disadvantageous in order to make dividend distributions or repurchase certain of our securities.

Source: 497 Filing by Saratoga Investment Corp

Use of Proceeds

We estimate that the net proceeds we receive from the sale of the Notes will be $36,128,125 (approximately $41,577,344 if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional Notes in full) after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by us. We expect to use the net proceeds from this offering to make investments in middle-market companies (including investments made through our SBIC Subsidiaries) in accordance with our investment objective and strategies described in the accompanying prospectus and for general corporate purposes.

Source: 497 Filing by Saratoga Investment Corp

Addition to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

With the current market capitalization of only $37M, SAC cannot be an addition to the ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index. Thus, it will not be included in the holdings of the main benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF), which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities.

Conclusion

Saratoga Investment Corp. is issuing their 7.25% new baby bond, SAK, 8 months after a baby bond from a BDC was lastly issued. It is maturing in 5 years, two months before the maturity date of Saratoga's previously issued baby bond, SAF. SAK is trading at its par value of $25.00, it has a Yield-to-Worst of 7.49%, and when compared to the 7.44% YTW of SAF, it makes almost no difference which bond of the company to choose. In terms of the sector, only a few issues are trading above PAR, while the rest sits below $25. SAK's returns are placing the new IPO as one of the lowest yielders, as only the rated and higher quality baby bonds give lower returns. As regards all other baby bonds that have a maturity date that occurs in 10 years and those issued by a business development company, things are no different. All issues are trading below their par value, and Saratoga's baby bonds have one of the lowest returns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.