I started analyzing the CMP (chemical mechanical planarization) market since the 1990s, and have been amassing data from suppliers of materials (slurries and pads) and equipment since that time. Data for this article come from our report on the topic first published in 1993 and updated annually entitled “CMP Equipment and Consumables: Market Analysis and Forecasts.”

Historic CCMP Shares

Almost from the beginning, Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) led the CMP slurry market. In 2000, for example, the overall CMP slurry market was just $348 million, and CCMP held a 60% share of the overall slurry market, a 35% share of the oxide slurry market, 85% of the tungsten slurry market, and 95% of the copper slurry market.

CCMP entered the CMP Pad business in 1999. I quote a press release of July 12, 1999, from Cabot (note I highlighted my name in the CCMP press release!):

“According to industry analyst Robert Castellano, president of market research firm The Information Network, the entire CMP pad market will grow nearly 300 percent—from $42 million in 1998 to $120 million in 2003. Castellano, who expects tungsten CMP pad sales to increase from $14.7 million in 1998 to $24 million in 2003, stated, "With Cabot MMD's expertise in tungsten slurries, they are well positioned to compete in the tungsten pad market."”

To expand its CMP pad business, CCMP acquired NexPlanar for $142 million in October 2015. CCMP’s market share reached only 1% of a $450 million market in 2007, five years after entering the market. The company’s share jumped to 8% of a $680 million market in 2016 following the acquisition of NexPlanar in late 2015. Pad revenues increased to $101 million in 2019 (+14% YoY).

In the past 20 years, the dynamics of the semiconductor business has dramatically altered the landscape, primarily through mergers and acquisitions, but primarily through technology prowess. New chip designs made at smaller dimensions using novel materials has changed the dynamics of the CMP market and changed market share.

For example, CCMP, which held a 60% share of a $348 million slurry market, saw its overall share drop in 2019 to only 30% of a $1.6 billion slurry market. Nevertheless, CCMP’s revenues increased from $225 million in 2000 to $430 million in 2019. Slurry revenues decreased 10% year-over-year in 2019.

Chart 1 presents market share data for CMP slurry for 2019, illustrating the dominance of CCMP despite its share erosion since 2000.

Chart 1

2021 Headwind

Back in July 2019, Japan initiated an embargo on semiconductor products going into Korea. I discussed this in a July 15, 2019, Seeking Alpha article entitled “Sorry, But Japan's Material Embargo Won't Help Micron Technology.”

In that article, I corrected the misconception from published data and analysts alike that the embargo was directed at EUV resist (aimed at Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) foundry business, not DUV, which at that time were used to make all memory chips.

A year has gone by, and my deep-dive analysis indicates that in the three chemical business highlighted in the dispute, Korea has been making small changes toward alternative sourcing away from Japan. The focus on my article was on EUV resist, which was the most challenging endeavors to find alternative sources to Japan.

In January 2020, Korea’s Ministry of Trade confirmed an investment by DuPont (DD) of $28 million will include the build-out of production lines for EUV photoresists and CMP pads, both key materials for chip making, by 2021.

According to CCMP’s 2019 10-K:

“We believe this decline in CMP slurries revenue was due to the softness in the semiconductor industry in fiscal 2019, primarily in the memory sector. CMP slurries have a high participation in the memory sector, and were adversely impacted by the decrease in DRAM and NAND production at our customers during our fiscal 2019.”

A large percentage of memory chips are made by Korean suppliers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCL). In 2019, Samsung and SK held a 55% share of NAND and a 75% share of DRAM chips.

CCMP’s revenues by region for FY 2019: Korea represented 13% of electronic material revenues of $873 million revenues ($113 million).

DuPont has a 75% share of the CMP pad market, according to my database. The move by DD to build a CMP pad plant should negatively impact sales by CCMP.

Investor Takeaway

As a result of the Japan-Korea trade embargo in July 2019, DuPont took the initiative to enhance its presence in Korea by announcing a plant for the production of EUV resist, which had been locked by the embargo. At the same time, DD also will use the plant to manufacture CMP pads, used to planarize semiconductor devices. DD is the market leader in the pad sector with 75% share.

Korea is the center of the semiconductor memory industry, as its two memory companies Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix dominate the NAND (55% share combined) and DRAM (75% share) memory markets.

CCMP also has a plant in Korea to manufacture CMP consumables, and Korea represented 13% of company electronic material revenues in 2019. In CMP pads, CCMP held only a 10% share in 2019.

For the first two fiscal quarters of 2020, CCMP's pad revenues are down 15% HoH, so the company already is impacted in FY2020 by a continued drop in capex spend by the memory market. You can read more on capex spend in my June 2, 2020 Seeking Alpha article entitled "Micron's 40% Equipment Spend Cut - Whom It Will Hurt Most?"

DuPont also sells CMP slurries, for oxides and slurries. ILD (interlayer dielectric) oxide planarization is critical for 3D NAND. The company has less than a 10% share of the slurry market. The establishment of DuPont’s manufacturing facility could have a negative impact for CCMP due to market share erosion.

