The outlook for IHH Healthcare in FY2020 is murky, and recovery in 2H2020 is dependent on an increase in semi-elective and elective procedures and the return of foreign patients.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain a Neutral rating on Malaysia-listed hospital operator IHH Healthcare Berhad (OTCPK:IHHHF) [IHH:MK].

This is an update of my prior article on IHH Healthcare published on April 7, 2020. IHH Healthcare's share price has increased by +7% from RM5.03 as of April 6, 2020, to RM5.39 as of July 6, 2020, since my prior update. IHH Healthcare trades at 70.1 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E and 18.6 times consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 0.6%.

IHH Healthcare's EBITDA decreased by -10% YoY in 1Q2020, which was no surprise considering the negative impact of COVID-19. But Singapore was a bright spot for the company in the recent quarter with a +10.9% YoY increase in revenue intensity, and IHH Healthcare expects high and growing revenue intensity for its Singapore business going forward.

However, the outlook for IHH Healthcare in FY2020 is murky, and a recovery in 2H2020 is dependent on an increase in semi-elective & elective procedures, and the return of foreign patients. Furthermore, IHH Healthcare's operations in India could possibly take a much longer time to normalize, considering that daily confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India have been rising. As such, a Neutral rating for IHH Healthcare is justified.

Readers have the option of trading in IHH Healthcare shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the ticker IHHHF, or on the stock exchange of Malaysia with the ticker IHH:MK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For shares listed in Malaysia, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the stock exchange of Malaysia is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $4 million and market capitalization is above $11 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own IHH Healthcare shares listed in Malaysia include The Vanguard Group, BlackRock, Matthews International Capital Management, and APG Asset Management, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

1Q2020 Results Weak As Expected

IHH Healthcare reported a headline net loss of -RM319.8 million in 1Q2020 on June 29, 2020, while the company's revenue declined -2% YoY to RM3.6 billion in the most recent quarter. The company's EBITDA decreased by -10% YoY to RM734.4 million in 1Q2020 compared to a -2% decline in its top line, largely due to negative operating leverage.

IHH Healthcare's core net profit, adjusted for one-off items, increased by a marginal +1% YoY to RM189.4 million, which benefited from a lower tax rate, as there was additional tax paid in 1Q2019 relating to a disposal of an associate company. One-offs for IHH Healthcare in 1Q2020 included a -RM400.5 million impairment loss on goodwill relating to Ravindranath GE Medical Associates Pte Ltd or Global Hospitals (a loss-making hospital in India which IHH Healthcare acquired in 2015), and a -RM60 million loss with respect to the realization of foreign currency translation losses with the liquidation of India's Khubchandani Hospital.

IHH Healthcare's weak 1Q2020 financial results were attributable to a number of factors. These include lock-downs in a number of the company's key markets, an increasing number of domestic patients choosing to defer semi-elective & elective procedures, fewer foreign patients due to travel restrictions in place, and additional costs incurred (e.g. the purchase of protective gear) to keep its medical staff and patients safe.

In 1Q2020, IHH Healthcare saw a decrease in inpatient admissions across all of its markets, Singapore, Malaysia, India, and Turkey, with YoY declines ranging from -3.0% to -9.6%. This was not unexpected, considering the lock-down measures imposed in the various countries to battle COVID-19. On the contrary, IHH Healthcare's average revenue per inpatient admission or revenue intensity grew +10.9% YoY and +14.8% YoY in Singapore and Turkey (Acibadem Holdings), respectively in 1Q2020. IHH Healthcare's Turkey operations benefited from a +13.1% overall price increase implemented in January 2020; while its Singapore business' revenue intensity grew as a result of a better case mix with a higher proportion of complex cases.

IHH Healthcare's Inpatient Admissions And Revenue Intensity

Source: IHH Healthcare's 1Q2020 Results Presentation Slides

It is worth paying more attention to IHH Healthcare's Singapore operations, which accounted for 29% and 45% of the company's 1Q2020 revenue and EBITDA, respectively. At the company's 1Q2020 earnings call on June 29, 2020, IHH Healthcare noted that it expects "continued high revenue intensity in Singapore and increase in revenue intensity as time passes." The company also added that patients in Singapore usually "have multiple illnesses" given the "aging population and demographics" in the country, and IHH Healthcare can continue to grow the Singapore business' revenue intensity as long as it maintains an "edge in offering the services that the patients want."

Murky Outlook For FY2020

Market consensus expects IHH Healthcare's revenue and EBITDA to decrease by -4% YoY and -12% YoY to RM14,327 million and RM2,925 million, respectively for full-year FY2020. With the company disclosing at the recent 1Q2020 earnings call that "we felt the worst impact (from COVID-19 and lock-down measures) in April and May", it implies that sell-side analysts are expecting a sharp recovery for IHH Healthcare in 2H2020.

With the gradual relaxation of social distancing and lock-down measures in IHH Healthcare's key markets like Singapore, Malaysia, and Turkey, the company's recovery in 2H2020 is dependent on two key factors, an increase in semi-elective & elective procedures, and the return of foreign patients.

IHH Healthcare's overall case mix is approximately 30% for urgent cases, 40% for semi-elective procedures, and 30% for elective procedures. IHH Healthcare saw a 40%-60% decline in cases in certain markets in April and May 2020, largely due to the deferral semi-elective & elective procedures by domestic patients. On the positive side of things, IHH Healthcare disclosed at the company's recent 1Q2020 earnings call that there has been "a strong rebound in the semi-elective cases in June." However, there is no certainty that the recovery in semi-elective procedures is sustainable, on top of the fact that elective procedures have not recovered in a significant manner yet.

Separately, medical tourism is also a key revenue contributor for IHH Healthcare. IHH Healthcare estimates that foreign patients account for approximately 25%, 6%, 10%, and 13%-16% of the company's Singapore, Malaysia, India, and Turkey operations, respectively. Given that foreign patients usually have higher revenue intensity, the drop in foreign patients due to travel restrictions has a greater negative impact than what the decrease in inpatient admissions suggests. It might take a longer time for a majority of countries to lift travel restrictions, as opposed to domestic lock-down measures since it runs the risks of an increase in imported COVID-19 cases.

On the flip side, Turkey started to open its doors to allow the entry of foreigners (with an initial list of 31 countries) for medical tourism in May 2020, as reported by Reuters. Notably, Malaysian news publication The Star reported on July 6, 2020, that Malaysia is in talks with six countries including Singapore, on the possibility of establishing "COVID-19 green zones" to allow for cross-border travel under certain conditions.

Indian Operations In The Spotlight

IHH Healthcare's operations in India could potentially disappoint on the downside. IHH Healthcare noted at the company's 1Q2020 earnings call on June 29, 2020, that "we are a bit more cautious about what we expect of the recovery in India" considering that "the epidemic curve (in India) is still at its peak or maybe hasn't reached the peak yet." India accounted for 9% of IHH Healthcare's 1Q2020 EBITDA and daily confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India continue to be on the rise as per the chart below.

Daily Confirmed Cases Of Coronavirus Pandemic In India

Source: Worldometer

Separately, IHH Healthcare's acquisition of an additional 26% of Fortis Healthcare's shares via a mandatory general offer, which has been suspended following a court order passed by the Supreme Court of India, remains an overhang for the company. Prior to this, IHH Healthcare already had a 31.1% equity interest in India's Fortis Healthcare. In the worst case, it is possible that the Supreme Court of India could even reverse IHH Healthcare's earlier acquisition of a 31.1% stake in Fortis Healthcare. Please refer to my initiation article on IHH Healthcare published on January 22, 2020, for more details of the acquisition. The next hearing for the case in the Supreme Court of India will be held in July 2020.

Valuation

IHH Healthcare trades at consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 P/E multiples of 70.1 times and 45.0 times based on its share price of RM5.39 as of July 6, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical three-year and five-year average consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 45.4 times and 46.1 times, respectively.

IHH Healthcare is also valued by the market at 18.6 times consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA, versus its historical three-year and five-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA multiples of 18.2 times and 19.8 times, respectively.

The stock offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 0.6% and 0.7%, respectively. Market consensus expects IHH Healthcare's dividends per share to decline by -23% YoY from RM0.0400 in FY2019 to RM0.0307 in FY2020, with the company's dividend payout ratio reduced from 75% to 40% over the same period.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for IHH Healthcare are weaker-than-expected revenue growth going forward if to lock-down measures and travel restrictions remain in place in various markets that it operates in, and a delay in the completion of the acquisition of Fortis Healthcare's shares.

Note that readers who choose to trade in IHH Healthcare shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Malaysia) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.