3 SWAN REITs All Dividend Investors Should Still Buy Now

Admittedly, my experience with REITs only goes back about 7-8 years. Before that, I hadn't really given much thought to the asset class, especially after the 2008-2009 real estate bust. But one day, I decided to learn more about the asset class, and then started selectively including them in my portfolio.

Because of the volatility, I've traded in and out of some of the names, to make use of capital gains to increase my income (like Sam explains in this article). But a handful of REITs are just too good to sell at most prices, and deserve a spot in your portfolio.

Credit is due where credit is due. A lot of my inspiration for REIT ideas comes from top SA Author Brad Thomas. I don't always agree with his conclusions (just as nobody should always agree with mine), but his work is always thought provoking and well researched.

There are a couple hundred REITS for investors to choose from, of which 225 are available on our MAD Dividends database.

Of these, there are only 3 which meet the following criteria:

I'm happy to own them without losing a second's sleep (they're all weather dividend stocks).

They're attractively priced, within my dividend framework (read more here).

The 3 REITS that make the cut are:

Why am I so happy to own these stocks and why do I think you should too?

It all boils down to a few reasons:

Dividend history: a proven track record of paying dividends.

Dividend safety & resilience: the ability & the willingness to pay the dividend. These are tough as nails stocks.

Dividend potential: great combinations of dividend yield and dividend growth potential.

Let's take a closer look.

Dividend History

A strong history of dividend payments sends a very strong signal to us dividend investors.

For one it tells you that the business has generated enough cash to funnel the excess to shareholders. When the dividend has increased, this tells you that the amount of cash generated has grown. While you can fool investors with unsustainable dividends for 4-5 years, this isn't feasible for 25 years, let alone 52 years. What's more, it strongly aligns management with dividend investors' objectives. When you've been increasing your dividend or at least paying your dividend for decades, it becomes a marketing tool for income oriented investors. The opportunity cost of cutting dividends increases every year the dividend is maintained. This bolsters dividend safety, making it unlikely that management will view the dividend as a source of cash.

O has increased dividends for the past 26 years. It has increased its dividend a crazy 106 times during that time.

I was 4 years old when FRT started increasing its dividend every year. 52 years later, and the streak is still well alive.

IRM's history isn't as impressive as the two others. It has been paying dividends without interruption since 2010. Only in 2015, did the company convert to a REIT. 10 years still sends a strong signal.

Dividend safety

Dividend investors put dividends at the core of their strategy. It goes without saying that safety is therefore of utmost importance. Nothing can derail your retirement goals like one too many dividend cuts.

Realty Income's dividend safety is unbelievable. The company's focus on core company assets (such as headquarters), means that they collected over 80% of rent through the first months of the pandemic, and the AFFO generated is sufficient to cover the dividend payment. A company with 26 years of dividend growth and which generates enough to pay the dividend, just doesn't cut.

But what about FRT? Unlike O, the company only collected 53% of rent due in May. Surely this will put pressure on the dividend? No. Of course, the company is committed to the dividend after more than half a century. Management also communicated that the ability to maintain the dividend throughout the downturn will be a strong signal when the company needs to issue equity for growth in the future. But mostly, the company has $1.4bn in available liquidity. Like CEO Don Wood said in the latest earnings call "what is now today $1.4 billion worth of capacity is made sense for us to make an $80 million dividend declaration." Enough said.

IRM's unique document storage business meant its revenues didn't decrease throughout the first months of the pandemic. Actually quite the opposite happened: revenues and earnings increased. The dividend is slightly below 80% of AFFO, or 90% of free cash flow. Like management said in the latest earnings call "from our standpoint, there isn't a liquidity reason that we would have to adjust our dividend.".

Dividend potential

Within our framework, dividend potential is considered to be the combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential. The basic concept is that a higher dividend yield requires a lower dividend growth rate to achieve the same dividends in x years as a stock with lower dividend yield and higher dividend growth.

It is a purely functional approach. You need dividends to cover your expenses in retirement. Depending on your current assets, your contributions, whether or not you reinvest dividends, and when you plan on retiring, the couples of required dividend growth - dividend yields are different for everyone. It's called personal finance for a reason.

After having run hundreds of simulations for different dividend investors, we've deduced rule of thumb dividend yields and growth rates, which we use as a benchmark.

These benchmark rates were given in our popular article "24 superior large cap dividend stocks".

So the exact numbers will change for everyone, but from my experience of working with many different individuals, the dividend yield and dividend growth rates couples usually work out something like this:

Between 2% and 2.25% dividend yield: 15%+ dividend CAGR.

Between 2.25% and 2.75% yields: 10% to 15% CAGR

Between 2.75% and 3.75% yields: 6% to 10% CAGR.

Between 3.75% and 4.75% yields: 3% to 6% CAGR

Between 4.75% and 5.75% yields: 1.5% to 3% CAGR

Above 5.75% yields: 0% to 1% CAGR.

Let's first look at historical growth rates for these 3 stocks:

Ratio Realty Income Federal Realty Iron Mountain Dividend Yield 4.59% 4.91% 9.46% 1 year dividend growth 3.1% 2.94% 1.6% 5 year CAGR 4.15% 3.83% 4.8% 10 year CAGR 5.23% 4.75% 26%

Regardless of the timeline you use as a benchmark, they all pass our quick acid test. But as you all know, the past doesn't equate the future. While history doesn't repeat it does rhyme. And the clear rhyme for all three of these stocks is that while the past 10 years have shown quite high dividend growth, these rates have decreased with time.

This trend is likely to continue, with O and FRT likely to increase the dividend by 2-3%. IRM will likely keep the dividend flat for a few years.

While a few basis points of dividend yield don't make much difference in the minds of most investors, they do have an important impact.

Let's look at a simulation over 10 years. We will simulate investing $10,000 in O at a 4.6% yield. At the end of each year, we will reinvest dividends at a constant 4.6% yield. Dividends will grow at 2% per annum.

In 10 years you could expect $837 in annual dividends.

If we do the same with FRT at a 4.9% yield, we get $912 in annual dividends 10 years down the line.

A few basis points difference in dividend yield can end up in a 9% difference in income in 10 years.

If we simulated again with 3% dividend growth instead, O would end up with dividends of $922 per annum and FRT $1,003.

Of course, neither could match a $10k investment in IRM reinvested at a 9.4% yield with 0% dividend growth which would produce $2,119 in annual income.

Realty Income's price is now at the lower range of where I'd consider buying. Since I've loaded up the truck in the past few months, I won't add at these yields. FRT is still within the range with its near 5% yield. Of course, IRM is still well above the threshold.

Should you only buy ultra high yield?

When dividend investors see these charts, they often ask whether they should invest solely in ultra high yield stocks like IRM?

My answer is usually no. I believe that insofar as it's possible, dividend investors should diversify across yields. High yielders contribute an immediate income which when reinvested, really gets the dividend machine going. But looking at it solely in this way rules out one important factor: capital gains.

By buying low and selling high, investors can use capital gains to engineer dramatic dividend growth. Simply put invest $10k at a 3% yield, you'll receive $300 in annual dividends. If your stock doubles and you sell and reinvest the $20k in another 3% yielder, you'll receive $600 in dividends.

IRM is an ultra high yield income builder. O and FRT are both mid-high yield combo stocks, which you can expect to generate a balance of capital gains and dividend growth, all while providing a significant income.

Finishing words

Sam & I decided a while ago that we'd be agnostic concerning the direction of the market. We've realized that while we are quite good at identifying high quality assets at good prices, we are quite bad at telling you where stocks will be in a year. Therefore, we built a strategy around our strengths, which requires us to be net buyers in all market environments.

In this environment, where everybody is looking over their shoulder, scratching their head, and seeking guidance, we've found solace investing in these 3 superior quality REITs. We've written in detail articles on both O and IRM in the past month, and will follow up with an article dissecting FRT (hint: it's the next addition to our All Weather Dividends Portfolio).

