Natural gas is an industry no one has wanted a part of for the better part of a year and a half. Since peaking in late 2018, the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) is down 75%. The good news is that the turnaround is due anytime now as the market appears to be shifting to be slightly bullish. Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) is one of my top picks to take advantage of the recovery in natural gas from the stock side of things. Cabot primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. (Source: Google)

Bullish On Natural Gas?

Taking a look at the general commodity, we can see below that inventories are running very high. Looking at this chart alone, we can see why the price of natural gas has fallen so drastically recently. The current inventories are nearing the five-year maximum, which is obviously less than ideal for all parties involved.

(Source: EIA)

So what is changing that is making me feel bullish? COVID-19 took quite a toll on demand on the industrial side, much like we saw in oil. As economies begin to open up, we will see these inventories be drawn on and hopefully bring us back to a more "average" level, which should fundamentally raise the price of gas. The industrial sector is responsible for about 33% of the consumption of natural gas, while residential accounts for about 17%.

Another factor at play here is the significant reduction of activity at some of the largest natural gas plays. Dan Dinges, Chairman, President, and CEO of Cabot Oil & Gas had this to say:

... substantial reduction in activity levels we have seen in legacy gas producing basins like the Marcellus, the Haynesville and Utica, in addition to sizable cuts in activity we are seeing in oil basins like the Permian, Eagle Ford and Mid-Continent, which were expected to result in significant declines in associated gas production.

Even if the second wave of COVID-19 hits in the fall, we should see larger consumption rates as more people will be forced to continue to work from home. In a world where industrial consumption has come back to average levels, and there's an increased demand on the residential side, the price of the commodity has to go up. I say this knowing full well that COVID-19 is not a forever thing but will have forever impacts on industries around the world.

How Well Hedged Is Cabot?

One of the most important things to consider on any energy company is their hedge book. Especially in the volatile times we currently live in. In the May earnings call, the company stated that they had added more hedges for the summer months to protect against prolonged effects of demand disruption due to COVID-19. Looking below, we can see their most recent hedges. We will get an updated view at the end of the month as Q2 earnings are set for July 31st.

(Source: Company Presentation)

As of May, Cabot was unhedged for 2021. They believe the market is underestimating the potential undersupply of natural gas coming due to companies reducing capital expenditures so drastically over the last 6 months. This ties in with my view on natural gas as well. This is a bold call to go into the year unhedged, and we will see if they still remain as bullish at the end of the month. Dan Dinges backed up this move with the following statement:

For reference, every $0.10 improvement in the annual NYMEX price in 2021 result in approximately $55 million of incremental free cash flow under a maintenance capital scenario highlighting the opportunity for significant free cash flow expansion and increased levels of capital returned to shareholders next year.

IF, and it's a big if, they are correct, there is a lot of money to be made in the natural gas market over the next 18 months. Only time will tell how bold of a move this is.

How's The Dividend?

If you have read any of my previous work on energy companies, you know how much I despise these companies paying dividends simply for the sake of it. Cabot is one of the few that has not only managed to increase its dividend over the last 10 years but has done so efficiently without destroying the balance sheet.

(Source: Simplywall.st)

Maintaining a payout ratio of 33% is very healthy as it shows the dividend is well covered by earnings. The company does have a "high" debt to equity ratio just over 56%, but this has been cut down from 86% over the past five years. I am not currently worried about a dividend cut of any kind, as the company has set itself and its shareholders up fairly well paying out ~2.25%. This is a dividend I am happy with.

What Does The Price Say?

There is no question that Cabot has seen its stock price slide for the better part of six and a half years, much like most other oil & gas companies out there. In terms of a downtrend, there is lots of work to be done to break it as seen below. What I want to focus on more so, is the level of support at the bottom. The same levels that were tested in March of 2020, we also tested in 2011, 2012, and 2015. They have all held fairly well thus far. This is a positive sign going forward. A break below these levels would be very bearish.

(Source: TC2000.com)

The stock had been under fire well before COVID-19 hit the stock market in early March. The low was put in on February 28th, and rallied almost 50% into March. Before giving it all back in five days, and getting close to the bottom again on March 23rd. The stock rallied once again, but recently we saw 14 straight red days, which sent the stock down 20%.

What's important is that the stock held up at a key level after those brutal 14 days. A quick reminder that support does not always guarantee the level will hold, but it is an important place to watch to likely determine the shorter-term movements of the stock, which may become longer-term trends.

Looking below, we can see that there was a very sharp bounce off the ~$17 level 4 times in the last year. Looking around this level, there are lots of gaps both positive and negative around it as well, along with a lot of turbulence in March. This is a level I would be watching very carefully to ensure it holds. A gap down could easily send us back to $14.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Let's dive into the 200-day moving average. Looking below, we can see that it has been choppy at the best of times, but also proved to be support and resistance, even as most recent as mid-May of this year. It really looks like it is trying to figure out which way it wants to go. The next test could tell us a lot. I like the initial backtest and rebound we saw in May, but the 14 days of red, really put the stock back in an ugly position. The next few weeks may spell out the short-term story.

(Source: TC2000.com)

As of now, the technical picture is a bit of an ugly one. The only appealing chart here is the first weekly one with the large wedge forming over the past 6 years, and it looks like it may need another year or so to really pick a side. Holding the bottom and keeping an eye on the 200-day moving average are the important takeaways from all of this.

Wrap-Up

As you can see, this is not a technical play, but a fundamental one. If you are wanting to bet on a rise in the price of Natural Gas, Cabot Oil & Gas is one of the purest ways to play the coming recovery. Between their current hedge position in 2021, and their general bullish outlook for the commodity, it is one of my top picks in the mid/large-cap space. At the end of the day, a rising tide will lift all boats. Stay safe out there!

Disclosure: I am/we are long COG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.