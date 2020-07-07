A long time bull thesis has been that management "must know the results will be good and are therefore buying shares". This under-disclosed insider selling data infers otherwise.

The value of shares sold over the last 2 plus years has outweighed the CEO's share purchases by a factor of more than 10.

Not presented, however, is that the CEO and other insiders have exercised warrants and sold nearly 2 million shares since 2018.

In recent presentations, Cel-Sci portrays its insiders as buying shares in the lead up to Phase 3 Multikine trial results, implying confidence in the ongoing Phase 3 trial.

I have previously written about Cel-Sci (CVM) and the ongoing Phase 3 Multikine trial which is due to release trial data shortly. My previous article outlined the challenges the company has faced to date, and (in this author's opinion) the massive hurdles that the company will face in getting the BLA ultimately approved by the FDA.

The company recently created an investor presentation (page 31) where they show "Key Events" over the last 2 or so years.

Of the 11 identified items, 4 were the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) recommending the Multikine trial continue (readers are reminded that the trial has been in data monitoring mode for nearly 4 years now, and that this recommendation does not imply safety or efficacy of the treatment). The other 7 "Key Events" are insider buys (referred to here as "Investments") by the CEO and other company directors/officers.

A more detailed view can be found on Nasdaq's website which shows these buys by insider. A summary of all Insider activity is shown below with the company highlighted "Investments" grouped and shaded together.

(Nasdaq Insider data and author's cost/proceeds calculation)

Totaling up all data available, Insiders have bought 550,745 shares at a cost of $967,251 and sold 18,474 shares for proceeds of $133,009, as shown below.

(Author's summary of Nasdaq insider activity data)

Looking at this data as is, one would assume that the CEO, Geert Kersten, and other key officers are very bullish about the company's prospects and are taking every available opportunity to buy shares of the company. However this data omits a key source of information which presents a very different picture of what CEO Geert Kersten is doing. Adding in this crucial piece of data should force the reader to question a long-held bull thesis that management "must know something" and are therefore buying shares.

Insider Warrant Exercises and Sales

Cel-Sci has funded itself via the capital markets for decades, and often entices investors to participate in equity offerings by granting additional (free) warrants in conjunction with their stock purchases. These warrants function like call options, allowing the holders to exercise their right to buy shares of stock at a predetermined price at any point prior to the expiration date. If the share price rises above this price prior to the expiration, the holder can buy shares at the lower price.

In reviewing Cel-Sci's public filings it becomes apparent that on at least 4 occasions, CEO Geert Kersten, a trust from which Mr. Kersten is a direct beneficiary and SVP of Operations Patricia Prichep (who, after the CEO, is the most tenured executive at Cel-Sci having joined in 1992) have exercised their rights to purchase shares and instead of holding onto these shares, immediately sold them on the public market. More telling, is that Mr. Kersten, the trust from which he benefits and Ms. Prichep sold every single share that he acquired through these warrant exercises. It would be understandable to sell some of the shares to cover the cost of exercising these warrants. However that is not what happened here at all.

The proceeds (read, profits) earned by Mr. Kersten and the trust from which he benefits completely dwarf the "Investments" he has made into his own company over the last few years.

In S-1's filed by the company in January 2018 (here, page 8-9), June 2018 (here, page 6-7), February 2019 (here, page 6-8) and February 2020 (here, page 5) the company discloses that CEO Geert Kersten, the "de Clara Trust" (which Geert Kersten holds a beneficial interest, as stated here, page 14 footnote 3), and Patricia B. Prichep (SVP Operations) each exercised and immediately sold to the public in excess of 1.9 million cumulative shares. I have laid out the exercise price and sale price (exact numbers for the sale price are difficult to find, so I used the closing price listed in the S-1) which shows net proceeds of $10.9 million to these insiders.

Specifically, Geert Kersten and the de Clara trust from which he benefits (presumably named after his step-father Maximilian de Clara who served as President and Chairman of Cel-Sci until 2016) sold a combined 1,875,377 shares since 2018 netting a profit of $10,624,724. Patricia Prichep sold 66,594 shares netting a profit of $256,028 in that time span.

(Cel-Sci public S-1 filings, authors calculations)

The full data table is shown below. Readers should note that in February 2020, the CEO personally unloaded more than 600,000 shares (for a $7.4 million payday) as the company was on the precipice of ending the Multikine trial.

Insider Sales not Widely Reported or Disseminated Insider Name Warrant Series Shares Sold Exercise Price Most Recent Closing Price Implied Proceeds Filing Date Geert Kersten MM 297,929 1.86 14.22 $3,682,402 2/21/20 Geert Kersten NN 65,000 2.52 14.22 $760,500 2/21/20 Geert Kersten RR 173,965 1.65 14.22 $2,186,740 2/21/20 Geert Kersten UU 69,586 2.8 14.22 $794,672 2/21/20 de Clara Trust NN 109,170 2.52 14.22 $1,277,289 2/21/20 de Clara Trust RR 54,585 1.65 14.22 $686,133 2/21/20 de Clara Trust UU 21,834 2.8 14.22 $249,344 2/21/20 Patricia B.Prichep NN 10,917 2.52 14.22 $127,729 2/21/20 Patricia B.Prichep RR 5,459 1.65 14.22 $68,620 2/21/20 Patricia B.Prichep UU 2,183 2.8 14.22 $24,930 2/21/20 Geert Kersten MM 147,929 1.86 2.84 $144,970 2/11/19 Geert Kersten RR 100,000 1.65 2.84 $119,000 2/11/19 Geert Kersten RR 73,965 1.65 2.84 $88,018 2/11/19 Geert Kersten UU 29,586 2.8 2.84 $1,183 2/11/19 de Clara Trust NN 109,170 2.52 2.84 $34,934 2/11/19 de Clara Trust RR 54,585 1.65 2.84 $64,956 2/11/19 de Clara Trust UU 21,834 2.8 2.84 $873 2/11/19 Patricia B.Prichep NN 10,917 2.52 2.84 $3,493 2/11/19 Patricia B.Prichep RR 5,459 1.65 2.84 $6,496 2/11/19 Patricia B.Prichep UU 2,183 2.8 2.84 $87 2/11/19 Geert Kersten MM 147,929 1.86 3.5 $242,604 6/22/18 Geert Kersten UU 29,586 2.8 3.5 $20,710 6/22/18 de Clara Trust NN 218,340 2.52 3.5 $213,973 6/22/18 de Clara Trust UU 21,834 2.8 3.5 $15,284 6/22/18 Patricia B.Prichep NN 21,834 2.52 3.5 $21,397 6/22/18 Patricia B.Prichep UU 2,183 2.8 3.5 $1,528 6/22/18 Geert Kersten RR 73,965 1.65 1.97 $23,669 1/4/18 de Clara Trust RR 54,585 1.65 1.97 $17,467 1/4/18 Patricia B.Prichep RR 5,459 1.65 1.97 $1,747 1/4/18

A recent prospectus (page 14) talks about selling shareholders and also makes reference to:

Shares held in trusts for the benefit of Mr. Kersten’s children

It is not known if the S-1's combine these shares under Mr. Kersten's name, or if they are held in a separate trust and the figures shown here are perhaps understating the total sales made by insiders and those related to them.

It is important to clarify that I am not accusing Mr Kersten, the de Clara trust or Ms. Prichep of impropriety. I am however stating that the picture that Cel-Sci paints in its Corporate Presentation of massive insider buying, omits insider selling that dwarfs the buying by a factor of more than 10. I am further showing that the picture that one gets when looking on financial websites (such as Yahoo Finance, MarketBeat, and MarketWatch) is incomplete and materially inaccurate as it does not seem to account for these sales made as part of a warrant conversion process. While it is true that Mr. Kersten does now own shares than he did several years ago, he certainly is not more financially invested now than he was years ago. He has personally netted more than $8 million by selling shares and only bought $550,000 worth of shares in the last 2 plus years.

With this data in hand we can now pose several serious questions to those who take the Corporate Presentation at face value and buy into the notion that Insider Buying implies management "knows something":

If the CEO was truly this confident, why did he not exercise the options to purchase these shares and hold onto them? Over the last 2.5 years the CEO has bought just over half a million dollars of shares and sold more than eight million dollars worth of shares? Why, just 4 months ago did the CEO exercise the right to buy 600,000 shares and then not hold onto a single one of these shares? Does this show confidence in trial results, or does it show a CEO who genuinely does not know what the trial will bring and is taking the opportunity to at best, hedge his bets, or at worse, cash out at a high stock price? Implying that management knows something about the trial results is a heavy accusation to lob at a company that is supposed to be completely blinded to the results of the trial. They by design can not know how the trial is progressing as the trial data is controlled by the data monitoring committee and Ergomed, the Contract Research Organization (CRO) who is running the trial. Bulls have also stated (in comment to my recent article and on other pro-CVM sites) that the fact that Ergomed (who has access to the trial data) has accepted payment in Cel-Sci stock implies confidence in the trial. However yet again, this is not an accurate depiction of Ergomed. Ergomed does not hold onto any shares of stock! They are granted by Cel-Sci and Ergomed immediately turns around and sells them to other investors (see here, page 11 for Ergomed's sale in July 2020 and here, page 8 for Ergomed's April 2020 sale which is also shown below. Readers can see that Ergomed owns no shares of Cel-Sci stock). In essence, Cel-Sci is using shareholder's equity to pay their CRO bills instead of their own cash. This also understates Cel-Sci's true cash burn which can lead investors to believe that Cel-Sci is more cash efficient than they would otherwise be.

The Dropout Problem

Right now Cel-Sci is waiting for the trial data to be released which it hopes shows that their cytokine cocktail improves patients outcomes over an extended period of time. The trial has been running since 2011 and ended when 298 of an original near 800 patients died. This would then allow Cel-Sci to examine the survival rate for the arm that received Multikine vs the arm that only received standard treatment.

Cel-Sci has also gone to great lengths to perform data analysis on expected death rates (page 24-25, 28) and used the trial delays to imply that the entirety of the patient population is living longer than expected, potentially because of the Multikine treatment. They have stated in this presentation:

We believe a delay in reaching these 298 deaths could be a good sign for the success of the study.

Cel-Sci has also stated that they can not find any other reason to explain the delay in the trial's end and that:

We believe that Multikine should be responsible for the patients living longer.

This thesis clearly does not account for dropouts, as it applies that death rate on the entire trial population and then assumes that the trial should have ended some time in the past using these death rates. Readers are reminded that patients were enrolled as early as 2011 and that the most recent enrollment was almost 4 years ago, in September 2016. In the near decade since, it is quite logical to assume that not all patients (spread across approximately 100 centers around the globe) have been able to be contacted or consented to be followed up upon, especially given that the CRO running the trial is not the same CRO that started, and that the original CRO (Inventiv) was sued for its inability to recruit and manage the trial properly.

It should go without saying that if there are a meaningful amount of dropouts, the trial would be expected to take longer to reach a predetermined number of deaths, and that any analysis based on the full original trial population may be flawed. Several readers of my original article commented that "dropouts are not an issue", but there can be no logical basis for this statement as the data is blinded to everyone aside for regulators and the CRO. I welcome readers to elaborate on the basis for this assertion which underpins a major portion of the bull thesis.

I have not yet entered a short position as the borrow fees are quite high (an estimated 200% annually on eTrade), and in my opinion the company is incentivized to delay releasing what I believe to be poor trial data. As more time elapses I will be more inclined to enter a short position in the lead up to trial data release, or perhaps immediately after the data is released.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.