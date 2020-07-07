The retail industry has valuations that are still depressed from the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Assuming some form of return to normalcy, there could be good investment opportunities in this sector. After all, people still need clothes. Gap (GPS) is a company that came to my attention as a potential turnaround play.

Just a brief history of the company. Gap is a clothing retail company that owns a variety of popular brands. In particular namesake Gap, Old Navy, Athleta, and Banana Republic. In terms of revenue breakdown, in 2019, Old Navy made up the majority of sales at 49% of revenue with Gap as the second largest at 28%. Banana Republic and Athleta made up just 15% and 6% of sales respectively. It is surprising to find out that Old Navy is actually the company’s biggest brand and not the company's namesake Gap brand. Historically, The Gap has been an iconic brand yet years of decline have chipped away from that legacy.

Company investor presentation

Why Gap has been failing

Like most retailers, Q1 2020 results showed a significant drop in both revenue and earnings. The company had to close down 90% of its stores in March during the initial coronavirus outbreak. The company’s net sales were down 43% year over year. The company had an operating loss of $1.2 billion, however $484 million of this was a non-cash impairment. While these results are horrendous, it is unsurprising given the nature of the pandemic. With $1.1 billion in cash against long-term debt of $1.25 billion, the company has a strong enough balance sheet to weather this short-term storm.

More concerning than the temporary headwinds caused by the coronavirus pandemic is the long-term decline faced by the company in recent years. The retail landscape has been a difficult one for a lot of brands with continuous closings of once powerhouses of the industry (like Forever 21). In 2019, the company’s same-store sales across all brands for the company fell by 1% not as bad as analysts were expecting but still pretty bad when digging deeper into the figures.

Sales at The Gap dropped by 5% which was partially offset by the increase in sales in Athleta which was up 2%. Old Navy and Banana Republic sales were flat for the year. The company was in fact considering spinning-off the Old Navy brand into its own publicly-traded company which was a terrible idea in my opinion. Looking at the trends, overall revenue has been increasing in the last five years yet operating profit seems to be in a downtrend. This to me, along with the decline in same-store sales, indicates to me the presence of underperforming stores.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Simply put, Gap’s fashion has failed to keep up with the times and its stores no longer generate the foot traffic it once did. The stores are too big for what they are and the current trend now is moving away from large retailers that sell everything into more targeted retailers.

The retailer has been caught in an uphill battle for relevance in an era where mall brands continue to lose their luster, falling behind trendy e-commerce sites and direct-to-consumer brands. Gap suddenly went from basic to bland, and now even bright spots like Old Navy may be losing their footing.

The rise and fall of Gap, one of the most iconic and beloved American retailers

There has been a shift in trends and consumer preferences. In particular, there has been a shift in how consumers interact with brands on the experiential front. Basically, in order to be “trendy” as Gap once was a long time ago, the brand needs to stand for something. Brand messaging can be a multitude of things from athletic to inclusive. Some brands have even succeeded in being “ugly.” There just has to be a central brand message/identity that is “acceptable” to the politically sensitive climate of today. Gap simply is falling a step behind and brands that are best able to connect with their consumers with a clear identity will ultimately prevail.

Could the Yeezy deal be a catalyst for a turnaround?

A few weeks ago, Gap announced a 10-year partnership with Kanye West to create a new clothing line called Yeezy Gap to be launched in 2021. When the deal was announced, the stock increased by 11% in a day. The commentary I have read centered around the success of Yeezy sneakers by Adidas which have done around $1.3 billion in sales last year. To put that number in perspective, the company had $16.5 billion in revenue in 2019 with the Gap brand accounting for roughly $4.6 billion of revenue. Yeezy-branded apparel adding $1 billion in revenue to the company would greatly help the firm’s bottom line.

However, this line of thinking misses the forest for the trees. This partnership essentially solves the company’s main issue plaguing it all these years, the lack of a clear brand identity. Love him or hate him, Kanye West is a cultural icon and a partnership with him would put a design focus that the brand had been missing for quite some time. Instead of bland designs, Kanye could inject much-needed personality and “street cred” to Gap’s designs. This partnership could be a sign of the new management leading a turnaround at the company and the beginning of exciting things to come. Management right now has the chance to “re-boot” the brand in the eyes of consumers.

Yeezy’s design studio, under Mr. West’s creative direction, plans to create “modern, elevated basics for men, women and kids at accessible price points.” Mr. West’s “design vision” will extend to how the line will be showcased in Gap’s stores and online.

Kanye West and Gap Strike 10-Year Deal for 'Yeezy Gap' Apparel Line

Yeezy brings ‘street cred’ to Gap,” says Mickey Alam Kahn, editor of Luxury Daily. “Yeezy is a reason for excitement for Gap, a brand which lost its way, being neither preppy, hip, or athleisure in perception.

Kanye West Gives Gap A Ten-Year Lifeline With Yeezy Partnership And Gets What He Always Wanted

Kanye Yeezy did $1.3 billion in 2019

Valuation

In terms of valuation, the company had a fiscal 2019 EPS of 0.93, at the current share price of $12 this implies a P/E multiple of 12.9x. Note that fiscal 2019, has been a particularly horrible year for the company. In fiscal 2018, the company had an EPS of $2.59 implying a P/E ratio of 4.63x. Assuming new management initiatives and the Yeezy partnership will bring earnings closer to its five-year historical average EPS of $1.92 this would imply a P/E ratio of 6.25x at the current share price. In order to be conservative, I will use the 5-year average EPS.

Author's calculations using data from Seeking Alpha

Comparing the Gap P/E multiple with its peers, we can see that the company is trading for cheap even within a depressed sector. This assumes though that you believe in the capability of management to execute a turnaround. If the Yeezy partnership fails to generate any increase in sales, then the company should be considered “expensive” at this level as it continues its slide down to eventual obsolescence. Execution risk is the main risk to consider with regard to investing in the company. However, given the past success of Kanye West’s Yeezy collaboration and his ability to generate marketing buzz, I believe the company has a pretty good chance of a successful turnaround. Gap is a speculative buy for me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GPS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Caveat emptor! (Buyer beware.) Please do your own proper due diligence on any stock directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. You probably should seek advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. I don't know you or your specific circumstances, therefore, your tolerance and suitability to take risks may differ. This article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.