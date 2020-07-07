The recent production cuts requested by Boeing could lead to a covenant breach, but the situation is not as bad as most people may think.

SPR has fallen back into the low 20s after Boeing told SPR to lower deliveries further and after worries of a second wave started to hit.

Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) is now back near the 20s after a nice run into the 30s. While there are fears of a second wave for some countries and while Boeing (NYSE:BA) recently told SPR to cut production substantially, we believe that the overall fundamentals for SPR are improving as air travel continues to improve and as the 737 Max continues to reach closer to recertification.

737 Max cut

A lot has happened over the past few weeks as Boeing heads closer to Max recertification. After resuming 737 Max production in late May, Boeing told SPR to cut the production of 737 Max shipsets on June 10. SPR at that time believed that the target number of shipsets for 2020 would be reduced by more than 20 shipsets from the original projection of 125, but recently it was revealed that the cut would be by 53 units.

For anyone following SPR closely, the cut shouldn't really be a surprise. After all, SPR had pretty much been producing the 737 Max shipsets at near full capacity last year, producing over 600 units throughout the year with the rate remaining quite constant even after the Max was grounded. Currently, with near-zero 737 Max production and deliveries, Boeing likely has a glut of shipsets from SPR. One important thing to note is that, according to Boeing's letter, the reduction doesn't have anything to do with Max recertification.

Covenants

After Boeing told SPR to cut production, SPR reported that this could lead to the company breaching its covenants in the fourth quarter.

Given the substantial production plan reduction, Spirit could breach the financial covenants under its credit agreement in the fourth quarter of 2020 without an amendment or waiver. Spirit is in communication with its lenders regarding this matter and intends to work with them expeditiously to obtain appropriate relief from its covenants. Source: 8-K filing

When SPR made this statement, we believe it was referring to the 2018 revolver, which is the debt with the most covenants. There are 3 main covenants SPR has to abide by for the 2018 revolver, as you can see below.

Source: SPR 10-Q filing, WY Capital

Based on management's commentary on the Q1 call, we believe that the interest coverage covenant was breached. In the call, management mentioned that the coverage could get tight, especially close to the end of the year.

As it relates to EBITDA, we do have add-backs that are part of our credit facility. A variety of different add-backs related to things that are restructuring or non-cash like the VRP. So when you think about the financial statement EBITDA, it's slightly different for bank purposes. We have a variety of different carve outs that we get to add back. And as a result of that, we spent a lot of time looking at our projections here and taking a look at our covenants. And I won't say that the end of the year doesn't get tight, but at this point in time, our projections indicate that we will not breach any of our covenants. Source: Q1 2020 call

While the covenant breach usually conjures up thoughts of bankruptcy, we believe the situation isn't as scary as it sounds for SPR. The company still has plenty of time to negotiate with lenders for a waiver, and it is our belief that the company will get the waiver it needs. Even if this is doesn't happen, with the improving air traffic environment and the strong demand for yield, it shouldn't be hard for SPR to raise more debt.

Signs of Improvement

Worldwide air traffic is very likely to see a return to normal over the next few years, which should catalyze an increase in aircraft deliveries and production, allowing SPR's revenue to recover.

Source: Arc

Domestic air travel is already recovering quickly. In a previous article on Spirit Airlines, we had warned that domestic air travel may not be able to fully recover in China, but the opposite has happened. As the graph above shows, in just 5 months, domestic air travel has almost fully recovered in China. Even though there was a slight dip in mid-June due to the second wave in Beijing, air traffic is still at far higher levels than February. The same trend has shown up in the US, with domestic air travel going from a 95% decline in April to a 75% decline recently.

Source: TSA Website, WY Capital

Secondly, Boeing finally seems to be on track to recertify the Max, with certification flights being completed within the last few days. This means Boeing could recertify the Max and start deliveries by the end of the year after the data is reviewed by the FAA.

There is a common misconception that there will be no demand for planes in the next few years, but we believe this will turn out to be wrong. We have followed several airlines like Southwest and Spirit Airlines and according to management, they will retire older and less efficient aircraft and replace it with newer and more efficient aircraft. Southwest, for example, has an agreement with Boeing to take up to 48 aircraft between now and 2021, according to their most recent earnings call.

While there are some airlines like Norwegian Airlines that plan to cancel their orders, Boeing still has a net of 3000 737 Maxes in its backlog (estimated) after taking out SPR shipsets and completed planes. By the time the backlog is gone, air travel will likely have recovered. Over the long term, air travel has continuously trended up, and we don't see any reason for that to change in the future.

Source: A4A presentation

The issue for SPR is clearly short term, and we firmly believe lenders for the 2018 revolver are not going to force SPR into repaying its loans over such a small issue. However, even if this "worst-case scenario" does occur, SPR should be able to survive easily considering the high demand for its loans - when it recently did a debt offering, the offering was oversubscribed by 6x (from the Q1 earnings call), and that was in April when the situation looked a lot worse (with US air traffic was down 95%). If needed, we're very confident SPR can raise additional capital, either through debt or equity, without too much dilution to shareholders.

Takeaway

Overall, we believe the price of the stock hasn't factored in the quick recovery in domestic air travel, the potential return of the 737 Max and the strong liquidity of SPR. As we mentioned in an earlier article, SPR is trading at just 3x normalized operating income. We believe the company is quite undervalued and should generate strong returns over the long run.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.