Overview

In our last note, we discussed Progress Software's (PRGS) vulnerability to disruption across some of its businesses. The company relies on accretive M&As to drive growth, though some of the past acquisitions are questionable. In our view, many of the acquired businesses are playing in the enterprise spaces that are either too segmented and competitive, such as low code, UI/UX tools, file management, and business rules automation. The share price has been down -8.16% since we published our bearish thesis last time. We still think that Progress is exposed to critical long-term risk factors going forward, and we maintain our bearish stance on the business.

Risk

Despite being a tech company, Progress offers relatively minimal organic growth opportunities. The company relies primarily on M&A to drive growth, as reflected in its Q1 result, in which it had a 22% growth in revenue after it recognized the result of the Ipswitch acquisition. Ultimately, despite beating its guidance in Q2, revenue was still down ~1% YoY, even after including the full quarterly result of its Ipswitch acquisition.

(Source: Company’s earnings call slide)

Progress also boasts an uptrend in recurring revenue, though it did not break it down by the business segment further. Based on the most recent Q1 report, we suspect that the recurring revenue mostly comes from the M&S (maintenance and service) businesses, which are of lower quality. In 2019, Progress reported that 70% of the recurring revenue came from M&S, though in the recent earnings slide, it reported that it had 78% of recurring revenue in 2019, indicating that only 8% of its Licensing business was SaaS. The recurring figure improved to 81% in Q2, though we believe that M&S still largely drives the segment. In Q1 alone, Licensing made up 28% of the revenue, already down 2% from the figure in 2019.

(Source: Company’s earnings call slide)

To boost growth and the recurring portion going forward through M&A, Progress leverages its playbook, whose strategy we found to be weak and vague, in the context of creating shareholder value. It will continue focusing on driving recurring revenue through M&A, though it does not indicate how much of the new acquisitions will have SaaS-based, as opposed to M&S-based, recurring revenue. As we highlighted in our past coverage, Progress’s businesses are less attractive to us, considering that they face threats from more disruptive competitors. Without more SaaS-based M&As, it remains uncertain how Progress will improve its revenue quality as well as competitiveness, despite the plan to double its business in five years through M&As.

Upside/Valuation

Progress still has a relatively powerful list of enterprise clients, such as Toshiba, Microsoft, or eBay. However, the offering adoptions vary among clients, with some adopting more mission-critical solutions than others. Nasa, for instance, uses Progress’s Telerik tool, which is pretty much a UI/UX web development tool that is easily replaceable by others. On the other hand, eBay leverages Progress’s Corticon offering for its risk management function, which in our view, has a relatively much higher switching cost.

(Source: Company’s earnings call slide)

Overall, Progress remains an unattractive opportunity, given no meaningful catalysts in the business, despite the remaining $230 million in its share repurchase program. The best it can do is to continually improve its profitability through cost reduction initiatives like it did in Q2. In Q2, it achieved a 100 bps expansion in operating margin as a result of a reduction in T&E and other expenses. Progress only expects revenue to grow by ~4.8% this year to ~$433 million. In the meantime, M&S will likely still make up the majority of the recurring portion of the revenue, effectively making the overall revenue quality low. Progress also largely depends on accretive M&A for growth, which should see some challenges this year, given the macro uncertainties. At ~4x P/S, we think that there are far better opportunities in the market today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.