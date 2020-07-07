At ~3x P/S, we feel that the market has not priced in the overall impact of the pandemic just yet. We expect Q1 to be worse.

MakeMyTrip only began to see a decline in the business in March, indicating that it is yet to see the most impact from the pandemic.

Overview

MakeMyTrip (MMYT) is India’s leading OTA (Online Travel Agent) company. It has offices in India, US, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and UAE, though its main focus is India. Like many other OTAs, it currently sees a major contraction in the business due to the pandemic. As of Q4 2020 in March, which marks the end of its FY 2020 reporting period, revenue was down by ~16% YoY. We believe that there is no recovery in sight yet for MakeMyTrip, given the sharply increasing number of COVID-19 cases in India, even as we enter July. Despite its global operations, domestic air travel makes up +84% of its traffic. Longer term, MakeMyTrip remains the best exposure to India’s consumer online travel market, in our view, though at this point, we believe that it would be wise to stay on the sidelines and assess the damage in Q1.

Risk

Despite the company’s expectation that international and domestic travel would reopen in July, we still think that consumer confidence will not be fully back yet, considering the sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in India.

(Source: google)

India now has ~700,000 confirmed cases, which represents the third-highest total number of cases globally. India also has over 1.3 billion people, almost four times that of the US, further complicating nationwide testing. According to Brookings institution, only 6,500 samples were available for testing when curfew and lockdown were imposed in mid-March, where the number of cases was still below 100.

As such, we feel that the government’s response to the pandemic was a bit late, meaning that India is yet to see the peak in the near term. MakeMyTrip, for instance, saw a 33% decline in the domestic air market in March, while January and February were less affected. In Q4, MakeMyTrip saw an overall +15% decline in air ticketing revenue, which we think is still quite modest.

(MakeMyTrip review. Source: consumeraffairs.com)

In Q1, we believe that MakeMyTrip will see a more severe impact, though the government has recently reopened some international flights and initiated an air bubble policy, which only works as long as consumer confidence remains high. Having taken a look at the most recent reviews of MakeMyTrip in sites such as Consumer Affairs and TrustPilot, we conclude that consumer confidence is very low at present. MakeMyTrip has been facing an overwhelming demand for booking cancellations recently, and in both sites, MakeMyTrip saw low ratings of 1/5-1.5/5.

Upside/Valuation

MakeMyTrip is still well-positioned to be a market-leading OTA in India, in our view, given the scale that it operates at. MakeMyTrip recorded +$5 billion of gross bookings in 2019, making it a leading player across air, hotel, and land accommodations in the online space. As of 2019, the total number of mobile app downloads for its core services, which include MakeMyTrip, RedBus, and Goibibo, also reached 189.7 million. In Q4, the management also suggested that its cost initiative and ~$168 million of liquidity should allow MakeMyTrip to have an almost 2-year runway, considering demand will not restore as situations worsen.

(Source: stockrow)

MakeMyTrip has been trading between 4x - 6x P/S over the last two years, and currently is valued at ~3x P/S. While the valuation is attractive at this point, we believe that investors should not jump in just yet. We expect P/S to drop further in Q1 as MakeMyTrip should see a much steeper decline in revenue. We also believe that demand should not restore to the same pre-COVID 19 levels in the near-term, even after the lifting of international travel restrictions. In the meantime, the still sharp uptrend of COVID-19 cases will increase the likelihood of another nationwide travel ban. We remain neutral on the stock for now.

