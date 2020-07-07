Overview of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (RBI)

RBI (QSR) is an owner of "Quick Service Restaurant" brands. Hence, its ticker QSR. It owns Burger King, Tim Hortons, and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. In total, about 27,000 restaurants operate under these brands, generating $34 Bln in system-wide sales.

Unlike other restaurant companies, RBI franchises essentially 100% of its restaurants, with most of its margin generated through franchise fees and royalties. It does record regular sales and cost of goods sold (of food items and supplies) mainly through its Tim Hortons unit, where the company is engaged in manufacturing to supply the franchisee base. Apart from this, which is a smaller margin contributor, the company essentially focuses on enhancing brand value through supporting a profitable franchisee base.

RBI balance sheet reflects how much of its value is related to intellectual property. Using 10-Q for Q1 2020, we can find that, within the $22.6 Bln in total assets, the two main categories of assets are: first, Intangible Assets of $10.1 Bln, and second, Goodwill of $5.4 Bln. Together, a total of $15.5 Bln in "non-physical" (but very valuable) assets represented by its brands, processes, etc.

Leverage is high. Despite the three brands having between 40 and 50 years of history, RBI is a relatively new company, formed with the merger of Burger King with Tim Hortons in 2014 and subsequently purchasing Popeyes in 2017. It has funded its inorganic growth with debt to a large extent. As of the latest 10-Q, it has $12.8 Bln in long-term debt and $2.5 Bln in cash, or $10.3 Bln net debt.

(Source: Q1 2020 10-Q)

Normally, this would be more leverage than I would like for a long-term investment. However, there are aspects of this company that, with time, have convinced me that the risk is manageable.

Some factors to consider in light of the leveraged balance sheet:

The interest paid on these debts is approximately $500m per year compared to an EBITDA of $2.3 Bln in 2019 and $2.2 Bln in 2018. This results in more than 4x interest coverage. This is one of the few cases where using EBITDA is actually relevant because very little capex is needed at RBI to maintain the royalty fee income.

No immediate maturities on its liabilities (consisting of both bank loans and bonds). The first maturity is scheduled for 2024, giving time for the company to grow and refinance to extend maturity profile at any point in the next four years. Other maturities are rather close after 2024, with all debt coming due before 2028, so there is incentive for spreading this out further, especially if long-term rates remain low.

Restaurant capex is incurred at the franchisee level. There are some exceptions where the company offers incentives (i.e. reduced royalties or rents) in exchange for restaurant improvement capex. But the company does this selectively where it knows the future sales growth will more than pay back its foregone revenues in the short term. For the most part, growth capex is funded by franchisees.

Avenues for growth: the company has two (organic) ways of growing. Increases in same store sales and increase in restaurant units. As for same store sales, the company has proven track record in innovation and marketing ability, especially for Burger King and Popeyes (TH has lagged). The Chicken Sandwich craze at Popeyes is just the most recent example of very notable menu innovations. On the unit growth side, the company is focused on getting new restaurants built through master franchise agreements oversees.

The main point here is that debt is easily manageable today, and growth seems practically inevitable for RBI, even facing a pandemic. This makes elevated debt less relevant with the passage of time. In other words, the debt-fueled inorganic growth that created the company has transitioned to organic growth that requires no new funding. I expect net debt of $10 Bln to stay about the same, but EBITDA to grow gradually toward $3 Bln, bringing debt-to-EBITDA to a more comfortable rage of 3x to 3.5x.

Perhaps another important point with regard to debt is to note the level of distress seen during stressed market conditions in March 2020. The stock reacted sharply downward as expected during the weeks where credit spreads were increasing rapidly. After the Fed announced its supporting actions, credit markets recovered together with QSR stock, which now trades around the levels at the beginning of last year. So, yes, the stock is sensitive to deterioration in credit markets, as most stocks are, and seeing management push out maturities in the next year or two would be a plus.

Data by YCharts

If, in fact, the strategy continues to focus on organic growth and debt levels remain steady around today's amount, RBI's business appears resilient enough to make leverage less of a concern.

I will turn now to an example of this organic growth strategy. I think it is relevant to look at the most recent purchase (Popeyes) and see how management strategy is working out so far with this brand. Popeyes is only about one-fifth the size of the other two Brands, or less than 10% of the company, but it serves as a good illustration of management strategy and is poised to continue to lead sales growth (despite its low base) for the next few quarters.

Analysis of the Popeyes purchase

RBI bought Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for $1.6 Bln to create its "PLK segment" which began consolidating results on March 27, 2017, the date of acquisition. The consolidated segment income of $107m, therefore, needs to be annualized (to estimate what a full year income would have looked like at that time). Adding one quarter to "fill in" the missing Q1 2017 data comes out to $143m as the annualized segment income at the time of purchase.

Segment income is very close to EBITDA and cash generation of the unit (depreciation expenses are negligible). RBI paid about 11 times segment income for PLK in 2017.

(Source: 2019 10-K)

As can be observed above, segment income has increased to $188m by 2019. The dramatic increase in both franchise revenues and SG&A in 2018 is related to an accounting change for recording advertising revenues and expenses (which were previously netted) and is not indicative of any management actions. The increase on both items during 2019 is related to increase advertising spend driving growing sales.

In three years, RBI has managed to increase segment income by 31% (from the $143m base). Using the same multiple of 11 at the time of purchase, the value of PLK today would be close to $1.9 Bln, an incremental value of $300 million. The appropriate multiple may be higher today, given recent growth is better than it was in 2017.

Because this acquisition (like the others) was essentially a leveraged buyout, with debt financing $1.3 Bln of the $1.6 Bln total purchase price, substantially, all of the value creation accrues to the equity holders in RBI. This value will flow through to the market cap in time. Another way to look it is this: If the PLK business was sold today, RBI would have made close to 100% return on its equity investment of $300m three years ago. Leverage works great when things go the right way.

Obviously, RBI will not sell PLK. It is the smallest but also the fastest growing unit, with the most potential. The preceding exercise seems to point to skill in capital allocation, something that is always critical when evaluating management. PLK continues to carry positive sales momentum despite challenging conditions.

Here is what management had to say about Popeyes in its recent "100 days later" press release:

… And Popeyes continues to demonstrate incredibly strong comparable sales momentum in the U.S. with sales growth remaining in the very high 20s last week, even as we begin to lap the strongest period of 2019 prior to the national launch of the Chicken Sandwich. Nearly all Popeyes restaurants in our home market are open for takeout and delivery - with dining rooms mostly closed. In mid-June, the team also brought our Chicken Sandwich to Canada in a test market where we have seen really strong demand, giving us optimism that the quality of our sandwich will transcend markets and continue to attract new guests to our brand.

The performance of PLK is encouraging because of the longer runway for growth available from its smaller starting footprint. With last year's success of the Chicken Sandwich, which is carrying over to this year and rolling out in international markets, it is reasonable to expect that the number of interested franchise partners is also growing. There is a positive feedback loop at work that may create a sustainable double-digit growth path for PLK sales in the next few years. China is untapped, for example, and the concept of fried chicken has been widely accepted already in the country as evidenced by units of KFC in this market.

The table below shows the "Chicken Sandwich effect" of 2019. 2020 will be the first full year of Chicken Sandwich sales.

(Source: 2019 10-K)

One thing to look out for in the next few quarters is the evolution of sales at TH. Momentum stalled during 2019, and it is not yet clear whether the dip is temporary or indicative of a deeper issue that may take longer to fix. Management has changed leaders at this unit and appears confident the business will return to growth soon. We will see.

Besides further deterioration on TH becoming more of a prolonged issue, the other risk to keep in mind is management attempting another acquisition. The problem with successful M&A is that it may increase management appetite for another try. I would much rather see this management team focused on growing their brands and executing their strategy than them betting the farm on another LBO. This action would be a trigger for me to sell.

Main takeaways

RBI is something like a private equity fund, operating with high leverage and efficiency in mind. But also with the long-term goals a permanent capital base provides and a willingness to innovate and test new technologies and methods. If the company can stick to the organic growth path, this will automatically improve debt ratios, and we may see a substantial value pick-up in the shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QSR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.