U.S. Back To Expansion - Services PMI Pops To 57.1

OK, so we knew there would be a jump as lockdown ended but this is very much higher than expected.

The ISM version of the U/S. Services PMI popped up to 57.1 in June, highest reading in the series since the start in 1997.

Our basic concern

We know there's been a deep recession. We know that there will be a recovery at some point. But we don't know when. Given which, we don't know how fast the recovery is going to be.

As just the general citizenry we'd like it to be fast, obviously. As investors we're even more interested. A short recession, quickly recovered from, doesn't change the long term value of stocks all that much. Well, those that survive the recession that is. For the current value of a stock is the future income stream to be had from owning it. Missing a dividend or two now has much less impact upon that value than, say, all future income being much lower because we're in a depression, not a recession.

It's also true that, as with sportsmen's or musician's muscle memory, the longer the break the more we'll permanently lose productive capacity.

So, a swiftly recovered from recession means a righteously higher level of the stock market right now. My belief is that current stock prices already build in that belief about a V shaped recovery. Thus I'm not saying that further confirmation would drive prices higher again - although it could - but that further confirmation says that current prices are not an overvaluation.

Services PMI

We have the Institute of Supply Management version of the services PMI for the US:

“The NMI® registered 57.1 percent, 11.7 percentage points higher than the May reading of 45.4 percent. This reading represents growth in the non-manufacturing sector after a two-month period of contraction preceded by 122 straight months of expansion. This is the largest single-month percentage-point increase in the NMI® since its debut in 1997."

Do recall how these numbers work, they're based on change since the previous month. So this just says that the sector is increasing again at this high rate, not that we are back to or exceeding the previous peak.

(ISM US services PMI from Moody's Analytics)

That is distinctly expansionary.

We also have the IHS Markit version which is distinctly less euphoric:

The seasonally adjusted final IHS Markit US Services Business Activity Index registered 47.9 at the end of the second quarter, up significantly from 37.5 in May and above the earlier released 'flash' figure of 46.7. The marked easing in the rate of output contraction was in part linked to the reopening of service providers and the gradual return of customer demand.

(IHS Markit US services PMI from IHS Markit)

Well, which to believe?

We've obviously got to work out which of these two readings we want to believe. On emotional grounds I'm for the ISM one. In the past I've had a preference for the IHS version. Both are surveys, both will be inaccurate at times.

Here I think the ISM version is closer to the truth. For it matches up with the other numbers we're seeing from the economy. Durable goods has rebounded. Sure, not to the previous peak but it's expansionary off that bottom. Retail sales have bounced up off that bottom. We've two months worth of improving employment numbers.

A surge off the bottom of services output looks more likely to accord with those numbers than simply a slow down in the rate of contraction. No, I don't know why the difference between the two numbers but a decision has to be taken as to which to believe and that's mine.

My view

We can't know that the recession has been short with a swift recovery until that has already happened of course. But all the numbers we're seeing indicate that that is what is likely to happen. So far at least I thus feel vindicated in my view that it will be a swift, V shaped, recovery.

The investor view

As at the top this doesn't mean that we should expect another surge in the markets. One might happen, sure, but we shouldn't expect one. My read here is that the markets have that V shaped recovery already built into prices. Thus it will be evidence showing that it won't happen that will drop the indices.

Thus, in these macroeconomic terms, evidence of a swift recovery merely confirms current pricing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.