Maximize Recovery Gains With REITs

We present our three favorite sectors to maximize gains in the recovery.

REITs offer much better upside potential than other large-cap stocks at the moment.

Over the past few weeks, the REIT market has regained a lot of interest from new investors who are looking to capitalize on beaten-down real estate opportunities.

I know this because our REIT investment community, High Yield Landlord, has gained a lot of new members lately. It's really not surprising when you consider that REITs are the cheapest they have been in ~10 years.

Blue-chip REITs that commonly trade at 3%-4% dividend yields are now offered at 5%-8% yields and have significant upside potential as they return to former highs. In comparison, the S&P 500 (SPY) is sitting at close to all-time highs and looks quite expensive.

Opportunistic investors understand that the best time to invest is when there's blood in the streets. And if you are looking to maximize your recovery gains, the REIT market has a lot to offer right now:

New members of High Yield Landlord commonly ask us:

“Which REITs are best positioned to profit from the reopening of the economy?”

To answer this question, you must first understand that the REIT market is very vast and versatile. There exists ~250 REITs and they invest in all sectors of the economy:

Office

Industrial

Apartment

Retail

Hotel

Net Lease

Senior housing

Skilled nursing

Hospital

Medical Office

Manufactured Housing

Single Family Rental

Student Housing

Self Storage

Timberland

Farmland

Prison

Billboard

Data Centers

Infrastructure

Ground Lease

Some of these property sectors are more attractive than others, and your sector-level decision is just as important as your security-level decision.

To maximize your gains in the recovery, you need to be very selective in what property sector you invest. At High Yield Landlord, we currently invest in only one out of 10 REITs on average. And this increased selectiveness has led to a large overweight in Net Lease, Residential, and Healthcare REITs in today's environment:

They are not the most resilient property sectors, but they are not the most impacted either. They suffer today, but the pain is expected to be only temporary, which sets them up for a quick recovery. Yet, many of these names are down very substantially and now offer very strong risk-to-reward for investors.

Below, we highlight these three property sectors and explain why we are investing so heavily in them:

Net Lease REITs

Net lease REITs own freestanding, single tenant retail properties that are generally service or value oriented. Good examples that you see on a daily basis include:

Walgreen (WBA) pharmacies

Dollar General (DG) stores

7/11 convenience stores

McDonald’s (MCD) restaurants

LA Fitness gyms

Starbucks (SBUX) coffee shops

Etc…

Generally net lease REITs are very resilient to recessions because they enjoy exceptionally long leases, automatic rent increases, and high rent coverage ratios. As an example, during the great financial crisis, Realty Income (O) and National Retail Properties (NNN) both increased their dividend even as most other companies were fighting for survival.

However, they are not immune to pandemics and economic shutdowns. If people cannot go outside, this also means that they cannot visit their local gym or restaurant. Many of these businesses have had to temporarily shut down, resulting in missed rent payments for landlords.

The market quickly turned this into an apocalyptic scenario for net lease REITs and their share prices collapsed by ~30-50% in most cases. We believe that this is a historic opportunity because we expect these REITs to quickly recover.

Yes, a third of tenants are missing rent payments right now, but this is due to the mandated property closures. As we gradually reopen the economy, rents will start flowing again. As an example, STORE Capital (STOR) recently noted that its June collection is up by ~10% and expected to reach nearly 80%.

Moreover, the missed rents of April, May and June are not cancelled, they are only deferred into the future. Therefore, we expect very limited rents to be lost in the end.

Meanwhile, let lease REITs enjoy very strong balance sheets and now trade at enormous discounts to NAV. They also yield 5%-8% in a 0% interest rate world, an unprecedented spread that won’t last in the recovery. We believe that a few net lease REITs have the potential to double in the coming years and we have built large positions at High Yield Landlord.

Residential REITs

During regular market conditions, residential REITs are very popular because they generate defensive income in good and bad times. Everybody needs shelter, and high-quality residential REITs have historically outperformed most other property sectors with less risk and more income:

However, in the recent bear market, residential REITs sold off heavily due to headlines of rent strikes and delayed evictions. Many residential REITs dropped as much as 25%-50%.

In reality, most of the fears have proven to be way overblown. Residential REITs such as AvalonBay (AVB), Camden (CPT) and others have collected 95%-100% of rents even in these times of crisis and these strong collection rates are expected to continue.

People who lost their jobs are getting stimulus checks and the first thing they pay is their rent. Shelter is essential, and when you cut your spending, shelter is one of the last things to go away.

People don’t want to ruin their credit and be evicted in a few months from now. It will only make it harder to rent elsewhere and put them in a very vulnerable position.

The market read headlines of rent strikes and sold off. This is an opportunity for investors who understand the appeal of buying discounted rental properties. Several of these names now offer >4% yields and present nearly 50% upside potential as they return to former highs.

Healthcare REITs

Healthcare properties are essential to fight the pandemic. We need hospitals and other care centers to take care of the sick.

Now the interesting thing is that while biotech companies rose to the upside, healthcare REITs dropped to historic lows in this recent bear market.

The market fears that the coronavirus crisis will cause death within senior housing facilities and also delay move-ins. The senior housing market already was overbuilt before the crisis and operators were struggling with low rent coverage ratios that left little room for error.

We agree that these healthcare REITs are risky in this environment. On the other hand, there also exists other types of properties that are much better protected. As an example, hospitals and medical office buildings enjoy much higher rent coverage, which leaves better margin of safety.

Moreover, the operators of these facilities also are receiving funding from the government through these difficult times.

Medical Properties Trust (MPW), Physician Realty (DOC) and other such REITs have reported near-100% rent collection and issued strong guidance. Yet, their share prices have been beaten down by association with other healthcare REITs.

They now offer ~6% dividend yields and up to 30% upside potential in the recovery. That is not quite as much as net lease and residential REITs, but these REITs have even lower recovery risk given that their business models are recession proof.

Bottom Line

There exists some generational buying opportunities in the REIT market right now. The yield spread relative to the 10-year Treasury is currently the highest it has ever been if you ignore the 2008-2009 period:

The last time REITs were so cheap, they nearly tripled in the following two-year period:

Today, some net lease, residential and healthcare REITs are even cheaper than they were back then and offer investors the chance for rapid upside in the recovery, as well as historically high income.

At High Yield Landlord, we are loading up on these opportunities while they last.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CPT, AVB, DOC, NNN, O, STOR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.