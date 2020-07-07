On July 6th a US district court ordered the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) to shut down by August 6th, pending further environmental review. This sent the share prices of affected companies Energy Transfer (ET), Continental (CLR), Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) and others down substantially:

Data by YCharts

One of the largest companies directly affected by this is Energy Transfer. As the operator of the Dakota Access Pipeline and largest working interest owner, Energy Transfer may see substantially lower operating cash flow if this court order stands through appeals. And there is the possibility that if there is a Biden administration when the permit review comes up in 2021, that that administration does what the Obama administration did and kills the permit, leaving billions of dollars of sunk costs and an empty pipeline.

Even worse for DAPL owners, DAPL used a form of financing to fund the project that had a contingency for this ruling with a guarantee from the equity owners. Energy Transfer and other working interest owners like Enbridge (ENB), Marathon Petroleum (MPC) and Phillips 66 Partners may be obligated to return a portion or all of the $2.5 billion borrowed in an offering last year.

Energy Transfer indicated it had 1.72x distribution coverage in a recent presentation:

Source: Energy Transfer June 2020 presentation

But that was before the combined 1-2-3 punch of potentially no DAPL revenue, funding the contingency equity contribution to DAPL to return capital to lenders, and $3.6 billion in planned "growth capex" in 2020:

Source: Energy Transfer June 2020 presentation

While Energy Transfer has a set of highly valuable assets, in particular East Coast gas and NGL, Permian, and Gulf Coast export assets, it may be forced to cut its distribution, more aggressively cut growth capital expenditures or sell assets. With a high teens distribution yield, the market is pricing in a distribution cut.

It is worth briefly addressing the growth capex cut issue, and why a distribution cut may be likely if the appeal of the DAPL ruling is unsuccessful. There has been controversy for years over infrastructure company accounting, particularly among MLPs (master limited partnerships). Numerous companies have been called out for under reporting maintenance capex by classifying it as growth capex, including in research by Hedgeye as early as 2013 and in a Barrons article in 2014, in which I predicted issues for Kinder Morgan (KMI) prior to their share price collapse: "equity in MLPs is not necessarily safe. Dividends are not necessarily secure... Kinder Morgan, a better known MLP than Boardwalk, could be a risky investment as well" due to this risk of potentially mis-classified growth vs maintenance capex. Here is Kinder Morgan's performance vs the market since the date of that Barron's article publication:

Data by YCharts

There may be less risk in Energy Transfer's unit price today than in Kinder Morgan's in 2014, despite similar issues. While there may be higher maintenance capital expenditures than captured in Energy Transfer's "distributable cash flow" calculation and despite the unfavorable DAPL ruling and risks, the unit price is down a lot and the yield is already high enough that a 50% cut to distributions could leave buyers of the shares at current levels well-paid.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Important Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings, and consult a qualified investment adviser. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice. The author and funds the author advises may buy or sell shares without any further notice.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.