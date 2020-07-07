The customer base is not as strong as some of its peers have and so Enable may have somewhat higher counterparty risk.

On Wednesday, June 17, 2020, diversified midstream partnership Enable Midstream Partners, LP (ENBL) gave a presentation at the J.P. Morgan 2020 Energy, Power, & Renewables Conference. As is usually the case with presentations like this, the company devoted a great deal of time towards discussing its current operations and making an investment case in itself. The company also discussed some of the growth projects that it has under development, although these are admittedly not as extensive as what some other midstream companies have. Perhaps surprisingly, the company did not spend any time discussing the fundamentals of the industry in which it operates, which is the source of the market's fear regarding companies like this. Therefore, I will add insights from other sources over the course of this analysis.

Enable Midstream is one of the smaller midstream companies in the United States with operations in the Williston, Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins:

Source: Enable Midstream Partners, LP

Admittedly, with the possible exceptions of Anadarko and Williston, these are not basins that we hear very much about. All of them are quite rich in natural gas however, so it seems likely that they will grow in prominence as the demand for natural gas grows in both the United States and globally over the coming years.

Enable Midstream does not focus exclusively on natural gas, however. The company owns both crude oil and natural gas pipelines as well as natural gas processing facilities. Despite its location, only the crude oil business saw volume growth over the past year:

Source: Enable Midstream Partners, LP

This is important because of the way that midstream companies make money. For the most part, the firm makes its money by charging a fee for each unit of oil or natural gas that moves through its pipelines. Admittedly, the model is a bit more complex than this but for the most part, the company's cash flows directly correlate with volumes. Thus, the fact that the company saw its crude oil volumes increase year-over-year provided a boost to Enable Midstream's cash flows. This was unfortunately partially offset by the lower volumes that the company saw over the same period. Fortunately, the company was still able to increase its cash flow over the past year:

Source: Enable Midstream Partners, LP

Enable Midstream has some potential to further boost its cash flow going forward. This growth potential comes from new infrastructure projects that the company has under development. The most significant of these is the Gulf Run pipeline, which the company is currently constructing in Louisiana:

Source: Enable Midstream Partners, LP

The pipeline is designed to have a maximum capacity of 1.7 billion cubic feet per day and will transport natural gas from Westvale to Starks, Louisiana. This pipeline would therefore provide an easy way to transport natural gas from the Haynesville shale to the Gulf Coast. This will therefore help to support the burgeoning natural gas export industry, which is one reason why Golden Pass LNG has already contracted for the use of 1.1 billion cubic feet per day of capacity as that company intends to export the natural gas that flows through this pipeline. It is nice to see that the pipeline has already secured a contract for much of its capacity as that ensures that Enable Midstream is not spending $640 million to construct a pipeline that nobody wants to use. It also means that we can count on the project to boost Enable Midstream's cash flow once it begins operating, which is expected to be in 2022.

One of the biggest impacts that the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the energy markets is to push down commodity prices. This is because the global economic shutdown and numerous stay-at-home orders have reduced the overall demand for energy. This has led upstream companies to reduce their planned capital spending in an attempt to preserve the strength of their balance sheets.

As these cutbacks have reduced the expected forward production growth in the near term, there is no longer a need for all of the growth projects that various midstream companies were working on. This has naturally caused midstream companies to cut back on their own spending plans because it makes no sense to build infrastructure that nobody will be using. Enable Midstream is no exception to this as the company has already announced actions meant to save it a total of $450 million in this year alone. This should help the company weather through the current low oil price environment until things return to a state of normalcy.

As already mentioned, midstream companies such as Enable Midstream Partners are somewhat insulated from commodity price fluctuations because they make their money off of volumes. We can clearly see this by looking at the company's transportation and storage unit. This is what most people think of when they think of a midstream company as this is the unit that operates the company's intra and interstate pipelines and resource storage tanks. As we can see here, fully 100% of the unit's profits come from fee-based sources that are fully independent of commodity prices:

Source: Enable Midstream Partners, LP

It is also nice to see that the company has firm contracts for fully 93% of these profits. This allows us to conclude that the company's profits, at least from this business unit, are likely to be rather stable over time. This should provide investors with a certain amount of comfort.

Of course, these contracts do not mean very much if the counterparties to the contract cannot make the required payments under it. We have already seen a few high-profile bankruptcies in the energy sector, such as Chesapeake Energy (OTCPK:CHKAQ), and I have predicted in previous articles (see here and here) that we could see more going forward. As such, we want to have a look at the strength of the company's customer base to determine what the company's counterparty risk actually is. Here it is:

Source: Enable Midstream Partners, LP

As we can see, a number of Enable Midstream's customers are investment-grade companies. This is something that is nice to see because an investment-grade company typically has a much stronger balance sheet than a non-investment grade company. This should help these companies better weather the current environment without becoming insolvent. As such, we can have some confidence that they will not be breaking the contracts that they have with Enable Midstream. Unfortunately though, we also see that an uncomfortable number of these companies are below investment-grade and one of them has already declared bankruptcy. Thus, there may certainly be a risk to Enable Midstream's cash flows should the low price environment push more companies into bankruptcy.

As already mentioned, Enable Midstream has taken some steps to preserve the strength of its balance sheet in the current environment. One of these steps was to reduce its distribution by 50% to $0.16525 per unit quarterly. As is always the case, we want to ensure that the company can actually afford this new distribution as we do not want to be the victims of another cut. The way we do this is by looking at a metric known as the distributable cash flow, which is a non-GAAP metric that tells us the amount of cash generated by the company's ordinary operations that is theoretically available to be distributed to the common unitholders.

In the first quarter of 2020, Enable Midstream Partners had a distributable cash flow of $214 million, which represents a slight year-over-year improvement. This was enough to cover the reduced distribution 2.97 times over. This is a very high coverage ratio that provides us with assurance that the company can continue to cover its distribution even if its cash flows decline significantly.

In conclusion, Enable Midstream Partners is a relatively small midstream company that is quite underfollowed. The company does appear to have some opportunities to grow itself however, particularly as the global demand for natural gas continues to grow. There are certainly some risks though as its customer base is not as strong as what some other midstream companies have. The company is clearly generating more than enough cash flow to cover its newly reduced distribution though so even in a worst-case scenario, it can likely maintain it. The company might be worth doing more research on.

