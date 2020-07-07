Expect a significant decline in the operating metrics in FET’s U.S. operations in Q2, while relatively steady international markets can mitigate the loss.

FET Has Many Headwinds

As the energy market goes through a downturn, Forum Energy Technologies' (NYSE:FET) operating margin has declined sharply due to the fall in coiled tubing, pressure pumping products, downhole product sales, and the completion activity decline. Plus, the fall in order backlog and book-to-bill ratios signals a lack of visibility in the coming quarters.

Not only is the company's leverage high, but also the negative EBITDA has raised concerns over its balance sheet strength. In the current environment, a weak balance sheet and low FCF can raise questions over the stock's long-term survivability. I do not think the stock has enough catalysts to deliver improved returns in the short term. I think investors would be better off by staying away from it until the indicators start improving persistently.

Outlook: U.S. And International Markets

During the recent past, FET was focusing on engineered products, including artificial lift, intervention, and hydraulic fracturing, because the company's management believed that these products have the edge over its competitors. For example, its artificial lift products not only saw high demand in the U.S. but are also used internationally in the Middle East and Latin America. You may read more about how the company has changed its focus over the course.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus and the subsequent economic slowdown, drilling and completions activity, especially in North America, have nearly collapsed. Consequently, demand for FET's new capital equipment and shorter cycle products dried up. The E&P companies slashed their capex budget, which led to a 9% reduction in the company's revenues and 16% lower order bookings compared to Q4 2019.

The international market accounts for 30% of the company's current revenue. In select economies, FET's products facilitating drilling and completions activity, valves for industrial applications, and subsea equipment have seen increased sales. As bidding for offshore projects grows, we can expect the share of revenues outside the U.S. to go higher in the coming quarters. In contrast, revenues and operating results in the U.S. can see a significant decline in Q2, while the recovery remains uncertain.

Cost Management

The company has undertaken various cost reduction measures to increase EBITDA. To reduce overhead costs, it has adopted reduced executive compensation and headcount that include corporate and support functions, plant and facility closures, and furloughs. As part of the plan, on June 30, it replaced the Chief Financial Officer and brought in a new Executive Vice President.

These plans are expected to result in a reduction of ~ $50 million in the SG&A (selling, general, and administrative) costs. The cuts have become necessary because, in Q1, the company's SG&A margin turned negative. Its gross margin, too, declined by 770 basis points in Q1 2020 compared to Q4 2019. A lower-cost structure will also help strengthen free cash flow in FY2020.

What's Up Ahead?

The U.S. onshore rig count has crashed by 64% since the start of Q2 after it fell by 10% in Q1. The WTI crude oil price, on the other hand, has nearly doubled in Q2 so far after the lows in Q1. The natural gas price, however, has been relatively resilient this year. While the completed wells in the U.S. have declined rapidly in Q2 (57% down), the DUC (drilled by uncompleted) wells have been steady. When the drilling and completion activity stabilizes, the cannibalization and destocking in North America will gradually stop, leading to demand improvement.

Analyzing The Segment Value Drivers

Drilling & Downhole segment: In the Drilling & Downhole segment, revenues decreased by 2% in Q1 2020 compared to Q4 2019, which was a softer landing compared to Q1 2019 (11% down). A slowdown in drilling and completions activity led to lower sales of downhole products in North America and reduced the segment top-line. However, the fall was partially offset by spillover from 2019-end into Q1. Also, in Q1, the segment EBITDA turned negative due to the effect of high-margin downhole products.

From Q4 2019 to Q1 2020, the segment order decreased by 5%, leaving a book-to-bill ratio of 0.91. A book-to-bill ratio of less than one suggests a falling demand, as evidenced by lower orders for subsea capital equipment.

Completions segment: Here, the year-over-year revenue fall in Q1 was the steepest (46% down) among the segments, although the fall was less sharp (13% decline) sequentially (quarter over quarter). As the U.S. onshore completions activity dried up, the company saw steeply lower sales of coiled tubing and pressure pumping products. On top of that, the destocking and cannibalization of equipment by the company's customers added to the pressure. As a result, the segment produced steep EBITDA loss in Q1.

The segment order weakened in Q1 (14.4% down), which once again undermines the future revenue generation capability. However, the segment book-to-bill ratio was 0.98 in Q1, which appears to be a positive development for potential recovery.

Production segment: The segment saw the steepest revenue decrease (by 14%) in Q1 compared to Q4 as order placement for surface production equipment decelerated following the completions activity fall. Lower volumes also affected the segment operating margin adversely during Q1. The order book decreased by 27% in Q4 compared to a quarter ago. The segment book-to-bill ratio fell below one compared to 1.08 in the previous quarter.

Free Cash Flow And Debt

In Q1 2020, FET's cash flow from operations (or CFO) was $1.6 million, which was significantly lower than a year ago. Lower revenues in the past year and a deterioration in working capital led to the fall in CFO. Its free cash flow (or FCF) also declined sharply (95% down) in the past year. In FY2020, the company expects capex to decrease by 67% compared to a year ago.

FET's liquidity stood at $262 million as of March 31. Its debt-to-equity was 1.0x as of March 31, which was higher than many of its peers in the oilfield services industry (e.g., Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) and Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN), although it was better compared to Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN).) In FY2019, the company reduced net debt through FCF generation and using proceeds from the sale of the company's joint venture interest in Ashtead. However, FCF declined sharply in Q1. So, it drew an additional $30 million on its revolving credit facility at the start of Q2. Lowering net debt can and strengthening the balance sheet has been a positive development, especially when the crude oil price is volatile, and the energy market has a relatively high downside. However, the low-to-negative EBITDA in the past couple of quarters spell trouble from the debt servicing perspective.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Forum Energy Technologies is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 17.9x. Between Q2 2018 and Q1 2020, the stock's average EV/EBITDA multiple was 20.7x. So, it is currently trading at a discount to its past average.

Analyst Rating

Source

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, none of the sell-side analysts rated FET a "buy" in June, while three of them rated it a "hold." Three of the sell-side analysts rated a "sell" (includes "very bearish.") The consensus target price is $0.72, which, at the current price, yields a 50% return.

What's The Take On FET?

The steep loss of demand in drilling and the downturn in hydraulic fracturing activity following the pandemic has forced FET to re-prioritize its strategy. While new capital equipment and shorter cycle products were its key focus beforehand, valves for industrial applications and subsea equipment have seen increased sales in recent times. Also, order backlog and book-to-bill ratio have deteriorated in the Production segment. Although the North American market hits a pause, the company's sales did not ebb in some of the international markets.

Since FCF dried up in Q1, the company drew on its available liquidity at the start of Q2, which can lead to higher indebtedness. Over the medium to long term, the company has a couple of challenges: increasing indebtedness and uncertainty over the recovery in the completion and downhole activities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.