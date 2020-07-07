It's been a busy year for resource definition for the junior miners (GDXJ), with several companies pushing out new resource estimates on the back of one of the most active drill seasons in years for the sector. The most recent name to report a new resource estimate is Bellevue Gold (OTCPK:BELGF), an ASX-listed gold explorer that's focused on delineating resources near the past-producing Bellevue Gold Mine in Western Australia. The recent resource estimate has proven up a resource of 2.26 million ounces of gold, an exceptional resource, especially given that it's sitting in the top mining jurisdiction worldwide. However, at a current market capitalization of US$491 million, we will run into a minor valuation headwind if the stock heads back to its highs near A$1.20. Therefore, I continue to stand by my view that Bellevue is a top-5 explorer on the ASX that's worthy of buying on dips, but I would view rallies to A$1.20 or higher as an area to book some profits.

(Source: Company Website)

Bellevue Gold released its much-awaited resource estimate on Tuesday and has published its first indicated resource, with all previous resource estimates comprised entirely of inferred resources. The company's updated resource estimate came in at 2.26 million ounces of gold at 10.0 grams per tonne gold, a 3% increase from the previous resource estimate of 2.20 million ounces published in Q1. While this may not look all that impressive, especially considering the more than 10% drop in grades from 11.3 grams per tonne gold in the Q1 estimate, the big difference is the upgrade to indicated resources, which comes at a much higher confidence level. Therefore, while the ounces may not have increased much, the ounces' quality certainly did, with just over one-third of the resource now in the indicated category. Let's take a closer look at the resource estimate below:

(Source: Company News Release)

As we can see from the above table, Bellevue Gold used a conservative 3.5 grams per tonne cut-off grade for the resource, and the indicated portion came out at a very respectable 860,000 ounces of gold at 11.60 grams per tonne gold. Meanwhile, the inferred part of the resource came in at 1.4 million ounces of gold at 9.20 grams per tonne gold, with over 2 million tonnes of inferred resources moving into the indicated category. Generally, indicated ounces are valued at least 20% higher than inferred ounces, but even inferred ounces can fetch up to US$200/oz as we saw in the Spectrum Metals takeover earlier this year. We can get a closer look at the Bellevue Gold resource estimate below and its progression over the years:

(Source: Author's Chart)

As we can see in the chart above, the Bellevue Gold Project resource estimate sat at just 0.50 million ounces in Q2 2018 and has since grown to 2.26 million ounces, representing resource growth of 350% over the past two years. This is exceptional for any gold explorer, with the company's Deacon Lode discovery to thank for this, the second highest-grade resource zone on the project behind Viago. It's worth noting that within this 2.3 million-ounce resource, Bellevue has defined a high-grade core of 480,000 ounces at 15.5 grams per tonne gold, and this is one of the highest-grade deposits in the world owned by a junior currently. Besides, the project benefits from existing infrastructure as it was a past-producing mine, which should lead to a relatively low initial capex of less than US$120 million to move the mine back into production. Therefore, I would argue that Bellevue Gold should get a premium to the going rate for ounces in Tier-1 jurisdictions, especially if this resource can increase to above 3 million ounces of gold.

So, how does the valuation look currently?

Bellevue Gold currently has 682 million shares outstanding and a share price of A$1.03, which gives the company a market cap of A$702 million or US$491 million. Currently, the going rates for ounces in Tier-1 jurisdictions (Australia, Canada, USA) are US$112.07 on a 4-period moving average basis, but Bellevue Gold is currently trading at US$217.26/oz based on its 2.26 million-ounce resource. Therefore, the company is currently trading at nearly double the price paid per ounce in takeovers, suggesting that Bellevue Gold is beginning to get quite expensive here. However, as noted above, the company's ounces should trade at a premium given the benefit of existing infrastructure and the much higher-grade nature of the Bellevue Project resource. Based on these two factors, I believe the fair value for Bellevue's ounces is US$185.00/oz. Unfortunately, Bellevue is currently trading at a valuation of US$217.26/oz or more than 15% above this level, suggesting that the stock is fully valued here short term.

(Source: Author's Chart)

It's important to note that just because a stock is fully valued does not mean that it can't go higher. In a sector that's known for its volatile swings, stocks can often trade well above where they belong and can often trade far below where they belong, as we saw when Bellevue Gold briefly dropped 60% in mid-March. However, from a valuation standpoint alone, I believe Bellevue Gold would begin to get quite expensive above A$1.15 and is fully valued at current levels. This is because they are currently emerging producers like Pure Gold (OTCPK:LRTNF) and Capricorn Metals (CMM.ASX) that should be in production within six months. Therefore, for investors looking for value in the stock, I don't see a ton here.

(Source: Company Website)

Bellevue Gold is one of the top-5 gold juniors on the Australian Stock Exchange currently, and the recent resource upgrade confirms that the team is onto something big at the past-producing mine. However, at a market cap of US$491 million and a valuation above US$200/oz, I believe the stock continues to be close to fully valued. This suggests that investors that want a position in the stock should aim to buy on 20% plus dips vs. chasing the stock above A$1.15, where it would run into a valuation headwind again. Therefore, for now, I see better value elsewhere in the sector. If this rally were to continue, I would view rallies to A$1.20 or higher as an area to book some profits.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.