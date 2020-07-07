There are a lot of moving parts going on in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) at present. The latest press release was that of the Dakota Access Pipeline where a federal judge has decided that the pipeline in question must be shut down until a more comprehensive environmental review is completed. The shutdown will obviously affect ET's bottom line. Management on the back of the decision has come out and said that it will be appealing the decision through all available routes.

It is not necessarily the loss in pre-tax earnings which is the negative issue here but the fact that balance sheet leverage will be affected. In this capital-intensive industry, investment-grade credit is imperative to ensure the sustained growth of the business. Therefore, although the Dakota Access Pipeline decision will not significantly affect earnings, it does mean that management may opt to cut the dividend in the near term in order to protect liquidity and its reputation among the rating agencies.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter came in at $2.64 billion which was only $100 million behind the same quarter of 12 months prior. Management has already dialed back its capital budget for 2020 by about $400 million with more cuts in the pipeline if market conditions demand them.

If we go to the long-term technical chart, we can see that the share price came right back down in March of this year to essentially test the 2011 and 2016 lows. The duration of this trend line is significant in our opinion and brings real proven long-term support to the share price here. Being chartists, we believe that all possible fundamentals which could affect the trajectory of Energy Transfer's share price have already been reflected in the technical chart. This includes the Dakota predicament which has come to the surface recently. Suffice it to say, considering the strong liquidity position of $4 billion, along with the fact that shares are presently trading under book value, we do not believe recent multi-year lows will be breached anytime soon.

If we go to the daily chart, we can see that (although shares are trying to make a comeback at present), the large down-day on both volume and price on Monday the 6th may mean lower prices are ahead of us in the near term. Considering that we are expecting equity markets as well as energy markets to roll over here in the near term, the play here may not be just to buy shares of Energy Transfer on a down-move.

The options of Energy Transfer, for example, are liquid which brings more possibilities to the table due to the fact that we can get filled on option contracts at good prices. Implied volatility, for example, is still well over 60% in the August expiration cycle, which brings opportunity for options sellers. As the chart illustrates above, shares are now stuck in a trading range approximately $2.30 per share north of the recent March lows.

Considering the shares are trading for $6 and change, the present our idea here would be to take hold of 100 shares of stock and then sell an out of the money call option as well as an out of the money put option against our long stock position. Even if we were to be "put" more stock from our put option which would take place from a drop in the share price, we would potentially be long 200 shares of stock, and our cost basis would be favourable due to the pocketing of the option premium from both the put and call.

Alternatively, if the share price were to spike, we would lose our shares from shares being essentially "called" away at expiration. However, we would profit handsomely from the capital gain of the sold shares as well as the premium from both the put and call option.

Therefore, to sum up, Energy Transfer is an excellent candidate for short-term traders due to its liquidity, valuation, and the fact that it is a low-priced stock. Using options on liquid low-priced stocks enables us control risk much better than normally. We will execute this position shortly.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ET over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.