On top of that, the company has engaged in a highly risky acquisition frenzy that is reaching extreme levels.

There is, however, a very solid reason for that as the company has struggled to grow its free cash flow and improve its return on equity.

J. M. Smucker is among the cheapest companies within its peer group.

Investment Thesis

J. M. Smucker (SJM) very low valuation multiples in combination with the company's growing dividend make it look as one of the most attractive low risk opportunities in the consumer staples space.

However, once the company's ability to generate returns and free cash flow is considered, its low multiples are far less appealing. On the other hand, the low multiples give a false sense of low risk as SJM has completely transformed itself over the past 10 years as a result of a number of large scale acquisitions. On one hand, return on capital of these deals has been disappointing while at the same time the integration risk is running very high.

Thus, contrary to many beliefs, SJM appears as a low return - high risk opportunity and not vice versa.

Source: adweek.com

Low returns, low multiples

J. M. Smucker (SJM) has been the worst performer out of its peer group below, while also being the only company showing a decline over the past 5 years.

Data by YCharts

Naturally, in such an overpriced and hyped market, this decline would attract new investors looking for value. With EV/EBITDA of x10.2, SJM is trading below the S&P 500 multiple of x14.2 while the free cash flow yield of 7.9% is way much more attractive than of the index or any sector within it.

At first glance SJM also appears as a very attractively priced investment when compared to its major peers. Free Cash Flow yield is much higher than that of the troubled Kraft Heinz (KHC), while EV/EBITDA is surprisingly lower than the peer average.

Source: author's calculations based on data from annual and quarterly SEC filings and data from Yahoo!Finance

A relatively stable of dividend yield of 3.35% just sweetens the deal of owning a very cheap and stable consumer staple company in this overpriced market. However, there is a catch and not just one but in this case two.

Cheap for a reason

SJM stock is cheap and for very good reasons. To start with, the company has been doing a very poor job at growing its free cash flow since 2016, when it made its last multibillion-dollar acquisition. Source: author's calculations based on data from annual and quarterly SEC filings

Similarly to its share price performance, SJM was also the worst performer in terms of growing its free cash flow. On top of that, in 2019, the company made another large acquisition in the pet food space for the amount of $1.9bn which did not have a significant impact on its free cash flow.

SJM also lags in terms of its return on equity (ROE), which is the second lowest to that of the troubled Kraft Heinz (KHC) and much lower to those of its peers.

Source: author's calculations based on data from annual and quarterly SEC filings

This important because in low-growth industries, such as consumer staples and in this case food products, return on capital is perhaps the most important driver of valuations.

That is why there is such a strong relationship between Return on Equity and P/B multiple on a cross sectional basis, both in 2020 and 5-years ago.

Source: author's calculations based on data from annual and quarterly SEC filings and data from Yahoo!Finance

Back in 2016 SJM was in the company of Kraft Heinz, Nestle and Mondelez, all trading at low premiums to their book value due to their low ROEs. Fast forward five years ahead and both Nestle and Mondelez have done an excellent job at moving up on the return/valuation line, while SJM and KHC remained as the underdogs.

Even worse, SJM has not been able to improve its Return on Equity over the past 20 years, if we exclude the one-off tax benefit in 2018.

Data by YCharts

Thus, the only major factor contributing to SJM' higher multiples over the recent years has been the falling interest rates, which resulted in a much lower cost of equity for SJM. Thus the gap between the ROE and cost of equity has grown wider due to the fall of the latter.

Furthermore, over the past 10 years two of the most important ROE drivers - the asset turnover and margins have declined, while SJM has offset that through more borrowing and higher leverage.

Source: author's calculations based on data from annual and quarterly SEC filings

This is far from appealing strategy as more debt increases the risk for shareholders on one hand and puts the company at a disadvantage, if the borrowed capital is deployed in low return on capital projects/acquisitions.

The effects of such a low return on capital are also profound over the long term as low profitability does not allow for high reinvestment rates into the business. Thus SJM advertising spend relative to sales has been one of the lowest among its peers, beating only the troubled Kraft Heinz business.

Source: author's calculations based on data from annual and quarterly SEC filings

Why this is so important is because reinvestment in consumer staple businesses' most important asset - the brands, is crucial. Building a strong brand requires many years of high and efficient investments through advertising, marketing campaigns, research and development, packaging etc.

Through this low reinvestment rate SJM puts itself in a very risky position and as we all know this often ends badly.

Source: marketwatch.com

The case of KHC also serves as a case study on why extreme cost cutting measures do not always produce good results for shareholders. This is especially true in the consumer staples space where brands are one of the most important assets and they require consistent and sufficient investments.

Although some of SJM's iconic brands, such as Smucker's and Jif, are so strong and well-established that they can perform well with years of low reinvestment, the risk of gradually falling behind competition is real.

The risk of an acquisition frenzy

In less than 15 years SJM has gone from a pure play consumer food manufacturer to a fully diversified giant with significant presence in coffee and pet foods as well.

Source: author's calculations based on data from annual and quarterly SEC filings

The newly acquired businesses in these two segments were so large that they now make majority of SJM sales.

The $3bn deal to acquire Folgers coffee from P&G back in 2008 gave SJM access to a very attractive product category which is now facing very intense competition from much larger peers.

In 2016, SJM engaged in yet another massive deal to again enter into a new product category - pet food. The $5.8bn deal for Big Heart Pet Brands was then quickly followed by another large deal in 2019 in the pet food segment for $1.7bn.

The main driver behind SJM's topline growth

Going back to 2010, we see that SJM had a strategy to increase net sales by 6% per annum by a mix of introducing new products, increasing market share and doing acquisitions.

Source: 2010 Food Manufacturing Conference

However, the summaries of sales performance in SJM's annual reports over the next 10 years tell a very different story.

In 2010, net sales were down 2%, if we exclude the effect of acquiring Folgers business.

Source: JM Smucker Annual Report 2010

Then in 2012, SJM had one of its best years, mostly due to higher price premiums of its products while its coffee volumes fell sharply.

Source: JM Smucker Annual Report 2012

In 2016, the massive jump in revenue was caused by the Big Heart acquisition I mentioned earlier, but as we'll see below excluding the $2.3bn addition to sales due to the acquisition, sales actually fell by 2%.

Source: JM Smucker Annual Report 2016

In 2019, we had the same story - disappointing organic sales growth coupled with another exciting acquisition.

Source: JM Smucker Annual Report 2019

If we put all this together and compare sales growth rates with the adjusted numbers for acquisitions made, the topline growth looks rather disappointing.

Source: author's calculations based on data from annual and quarterly SEC filings

Since topline growth is not all that matters and cash is king, then it is also worth having a look at SJM's free cash flow history.

Source: author's calculations based on data from annual and quarterly SEC filings

Most of the free cash flow increases came as a result of an acquisition and were then followed by a disappointing decline as SJM faced stiff competition in these new product categories.

The business integration risk

On one hand, entering into the coffee and pet food businesses in such a short amount of time begs the question of whether SJM management has sufficient expertise to compete successfully in these fields with the likes of Nestle, Kraft Heinz and Colgate-Palmolive's Hill's. The disappointing performance in both of these fields suggests that SJM indeed has a problem competing.

On top of that are the risks of overpaying for these businesses and successfully integrating them into the company.

The latter is a very important point in this case as the newly acquired businesses now dominate SJM's legacy business and as a result the company now has the second highest Goodwill and Intangible Assets to Total Assets ratio from its peer group.

Source: author's calculations based on data from annual and quarterly SEC filings

The reason why this ratio is so important is that it shows the scale of mergers and acquisitions that a company has engaged in, since almost all intangible assets on the balance sheets come as a result of M&A deals. Under the current accounting standards, internally generated intangible assets are not allowed to be put on companies balance sheets, except in certain rare cases such as software development.

Thus, the ratio is a very good proxy of how much a business was created through organic growth and how much was due to deal making, with the latter bringing much more risks of integration and overpaying for certain assets.

Not surprisingly then, the troubled Kraft Heinz business has the highest intangibles and goodwill to total assets ratio within the group. Some other examples within the consumer staples space include:

Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGPF)

The Goodwill and Intangible Assets to Total Assets ratio of Reckitt Benckiser reached 80% back in 2018, which brought some problems for management.

Source: ukinvestormagazine.co.uk

While shareholders also suffered.

Data by YCharts

Coty (COTY)

Coty is an example of a business in the Beauty sector that was running with the highest intangibles ratio of 75% of all the major players in the space. And this did not end well either.

Source: reuters.com

Data by YCharts

Even though the company gained access to some iconic brands and was very well positioned at the time, management did a very poor job at integrating all these businesses together and that ended badly for shareholders.

A study done by markables went on to check what percentage of acquired trademarks with assumed indefinite lives became impaired in the following 10 years post an acquisition. The results show that 45% of these acquired brands are either fully or partly impaired in the 10 years following an acquisition.

Some other considerations

Back to SJM, the whole process of constant large scale acquisitions, restricting, management and strategy changes have a profound impact on employees' satisfaction. Employee reviews of SJM on glassdoor are one of the worst within its peer group.

Source: glassdoor.com

Again not surprisingly, Kraft Heinz is also keeping company of SJM at the very bottom, but this time in terms of employee reviews of the business. Also what is very interesting in the graph below is the inverse relationship between the intangibles ratio and the employee reviews of a company.

Source: author's calculations based on data from annual and quarterly SEC filings and glassdoor.com

On a positive note, SJM did not appear to have significantly overpaid for its pet food acquisitions by paying between x12-13 times EBITDA for each of the two businesses (see here and here). This is in stark contrast with the multiples paid for other deals in the food and beverages space and more specifically the x25.1 EBITDA multiple paid by General Mills (GIS) for Blue Buffalo Pet Products.

Even though this could be considered as a good sign, it is worth remembering Warren Buffett's famous slogan I started with:

It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.

...and hope that SJM did not do the latter with its recent acquisitions.

Conclusion

J. M. Smucker has been far too aggressive on its acquisition strategy to reinvigorate growth and completely transform the more than 100 years old business. Although this strategy could work on paper, if executed flawlessly, it often brings a disproportional amount of risk with it.

In the cases when this higher risk is accompanied with high returns, shareholders are usually rewarded for taking up more risk. In the case of SJM however, return on equity has not improved at all and shareholders have not been rewarded with higher multiples.

Thus existing shareholders are left with low growth and low return on capital business, while assuming large risks in the face of successful integration of those newly acquired businesses.

