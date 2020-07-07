AXU's flagship property could be in a completely different operational phase over the next 12 months, and AXU's share price is all set to build an upward trajectory from here.

Thesis

Alexco Resources (AXU) has recently announced three updates on the development front of its flagship property, the KHSD (read: Keno Hill Silver District). First and foremost is the acquisition of a draft WUL (read: Water Use License) from the Yukon Water Board. Second, AXU has entered into a CA$ 26.1 MM equity financing (fully underwritten) to support costs relating to development of the property towards production phase. Finally, AXU has entered into a non-binding TS (read: Term Sheet) to amend its silver streaming agreement executed with Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM). I consider all the above 3 updates as positive catalysts in a favorable silver price environment, and this article will focus on a detailed discussion of these three catalysts. Let's get into the details.

Figure-1 (Source: Twitter)

Draft Water Use License

In a previous article, I highlighted that strong silver prices together with renewal of Water Use License would be pivotal to AXU's growth story. At that time, AXU's November 2019 presentation indicated that the WUL will be obtained during Q1 2020 (Figure-2). However, the prevailing pandemic affected AXU's operational development and the market incorporated that impact in the share price. The WUL had since been delayed by more than a quarter but better late than never; the Yukon Water Board has recently issued a draft WUL to AXU.

Figure-2 (Source: Previous article on Seeking Alpha)

The draft WUL highlights the proposed terms and conditions of the final WUL and indicates that AXU is now very close to achieve an important regulatory milestone. The significance of the WUL lies in the fact that AXU's production decision depends on successful acquisition of the final WUL. AXU's management has disclosed that it would now move with underground development of the Bermingham (the most significant deposit) and the Flame & Moth deposits during the initial two year's of project operations. It's expected that initially the Bellekeno mine would be prepared for production, with a cumulative ore extraction target of ~20,000 tons during Q3 and Q4 of FY 2020. Although the draft WUL does not include authorization for the Lucky Queen and the Onek deposits, I think it does provide a kickstart to AXU's production profile which has been hanging in midair during the past decade.

Moreover, rising silver prices also add to the project's feasibility. On that note, it's worth mentioning that KHSD's March 2019 PFS assumed average LoM (read: Life of Mine) silver prices of $17.90/oz. The current silver prices are nearing the $18/oz mark (Figure-3), and thus, these prices are within the range forecasted by the March PFS.

Figure-3 (Source: Finviz)

Considering the current macroeconomic environment, it seems likely that silver prices can stage a continued rally at or beyond the $18/oz mark for two reasons. First, the prevailing global economic uncertainty creates room for a continued PM (read: precious metals) rally as investors turn to PMs as investment safe havens. Second, the EV (read: Electric Vehicle) boom that's likely to erupt during the next half decade will see plenty of demand for silver in EVs as well as connected 5G solutions (Figure-4).

Figure-4 (Source: Mining.com)

Equity financing worth CA$26 MM

For evaluating AXU's recent equity financing agreement worth CA$ 26 MM, we need to first check the company's existing liquidity position. Note that the company's shares to be issued under the new equity financing agreement have been increased from 7.33 MM previously to 9.56 MM. The increase in number of shares was announced on the very same day when AXU announced acquisition of the draft WUL. My perspective on this immediate upstep in equity funding is that management is dedicated to secure adequate project funding to ensure the project goes live as per the revised timeline.

Now let's come to AXU's liquidity profile. At the end of Q1 2020, AXU reported cash and equivalents worth CA$ 22.3 MM. Although I did not agree in principle to AXU's disposal of its only cash generating asset namely Alexco Environmental Group (discussed here), I appreciated the fact that the deal did add $12.1 MM to AXU's liquidity profile. AXU's subsequent closing of an $8.6 MM over-night marketed public offering further strengthened its liquidity position. The recent CA$ 26 MM equity financing deal is a continuation to the chain of liquidity sourcing streams that help ensure AXU has adequate cash to complete project development on time, and without facing liquidity issues.

Bellekeno in focus: To put the above discussion in context, I'd like to analyze the Bellekeno mine. This mine began commercial operations in 2011 and is a high-grade silver mine.There is adequate infrastructure available for mining but AXU had to suspend mine production in 2013 following sharply reduced metal prices (including silver prices) back then. With the draft WUL being the no.1 reason for production, aided by a fairly strong silver price environment, I believe AXU is well-suited to resume production from the Bellekeno mine. Note that AXU's expenditure on the mine amounted to CA$443 MM during FY 2019 and $190 MM during Q1 2020. During Q1 2020, the mining expenditure on Bellekeno has ramped up YoY. Now if we take a look at AXU's current liquidity position, I assume it could be somewhere between CA$40-50 MM. This liquidity is sufficient to fund mining expenditure on Bellekeno which has historically seen much lower mining expenditure compared with the other deposits (Figure-5). AXU is now close to obtaining the final WUL, and once it gets the license, it would go for production from Bellekeno in the first phase. This would see incoming cash flows that, when considered in context of a rising silver price environment, implies that AXU's liquidity won't be threatened in the near-to-long term.

Figure-5 (Source: Annual Report 2019)

Proposed amendments to silver streaming agreement with WPM

Now let's move to the final component of our analysis, namely AXU's amended SPA (read: Silver Purchase Agreement) with WPM. First, have a look at Figure-6 to see the existing component of the SPA (emphasis added by the author). On surface, it looks like while advancing an initial $50 MM upfront payment to AXU, WPM had locked in its interests in the project pretty well by securing access to 25% of the KHSD's LoM silver production, factoring in a suitable floor and ceiling capping for the pricing of silver produced, and incorporating penalizing provisions in case of non-fulfillment of operational targets, by AXU.

Figure-6 (Source: Annual Report 2019)

However, with the proposed amendments to the SPA, there's a new direction to this story. The terms of the non-binding TS contemplate that during the first 2 years of production, WPM's silver payment will increase by ~70% compared with the terms of the existing agreement. This will provide support to AXU's cash flows during the most critical time for the development of Bermingham and Flame & Moth deposits, while Bellekeno mine is running simultaneously. AXU notes in its press release (emphasis added by the author):

During the initial two years or eight million ounces of payable silver production, Wheaton will continue to receive 25% of the payable silver stream; however, the silver production payment to Alexco will be adjusted on a curve that reduces downside pricing risk, and enhances upside opportunity (the “Initial Production Payment”). By way of example, in the initial two-year production period and assuming a nominal US$17 per ounce silver pricing market the Wheaton production payment (to Alexco) will increase by approximately 70% per ounce of silver relative to the existing agreement.

It's worth reiterating that silver currently trades at ~$18/oz and the environment is already getting favorable for AXU. Plus, only 25% of the production from KHSD is committed for sale to WPM. AXU can take advantage of rising silver prices to sell the remainder 75% of production at spot silver prices.

Conclusion and Investor Takeaway

Risk Profile and Technical Analysis: While silver prices are staging a rally above the $18/oz mark (and I'm bullish on both silver and gold in the current macroeconomic environment), I believe that if silver moves significantly south from here (not quite likely, in my view) it could shred the majority of the significant gains posted recently by the company's stock. This risk is also backed by the company's technical price chart (Figure-7) which reveals that AXU's price performance has largely mimicked the silver price trend (refer to Figure-3). In my view, the market will gradually digest the impact of the positive operational update but the stock should largely continue to follow the footsteps of silver until AXU begins commercial production from its first target mine, i.e. Bellekeno, at which point, the market will start to weigh the investment. The technical price chart also indicates that if silver could maintain this bullish run, then AXU's near-term target price would lie somewhere between $2.40 and $2.60, and perhaps shoot above this price range if silver prices breakout above the $18.50/oz resistance level.

Figure-7 (Source: Finviz)

Another less pronounced risk is associated with COVID-19. Although AXU is taking measures to prevent COVID cases at its operations, however, considering the global outbreak of the disease, I feel it's more likely than not that COVID cases might appear at any of its operational sites. This could result in temporary suspension of operations, and eventually, could breach the management-announced timelines for project completion. Nevertheless, if all goes as planned then I don't see any major risk (particularly with respect to liquidity or project progression) other than the above two factors which, I believe, are largely outside management's control.

Investor Takeaway: The three updates announced by AXU reflect positively on its operational and financial outlook. The project may witness a slight delay if COVID cases emerge at AXU's operations, however, the added liquidity and draft WUL de-risk the project significantly. In my view, management deserves credit for its commitment to advance the project towards completion.

I agree that the matter of obtaining WUL has previously been deferred quarter after quarter, and this delay has disappointed some investors. Nevertheless, the issuance of draft WUL provides assurance regarding provision of final WUL (in the near-term). That said, the forthcoming three quarters are quite significant for AXU since it expects to begin first concentrate production during Q4 2020, and expects to achieve full production capacity of ~400 tpd (read: tonnes per day) during H1 2021.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.