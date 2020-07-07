However, Fastly's valuation at ~20x forward revenues is too hot for a company growing in the mid-30s and with only a high-50s gross margin.

Shares of Fastly have dramatically increased four-fold since the start of the year, driven by increased usage of the internet during the coronavirus.

Fastly (FSLY), a stock that was little known before the start of the year, has been one of the markets' biggest winners this year. The maker of an "edge cloud platform" that helps internet businesses deliver their web content seamlessly and quickly to users across the glove went public in May 2019 at a mere $16 per share, but the stock hadn't really found its footing until the coronavirus rally sent certain small-cap tech stocks skyrocketing this year. Now, Fastly's market cap is quickly approaching $10 billion - which for comparison purposes, now exceeds the market cap of many well-known and longtime tech companies including Dropbox (DBX), SurveyMonkey (SVMK), and Elastic (ESTC).

Now, as we look back on Fastly's ~4x gains since the start of the year, we ask a critical question: does Fastly have enough head room to move higher?

I've stacked up the pros and cons against Fastly, and I'm coming up with a mixed bag of opinions. On the plus side, Fastly is a rapidly growing cloud provider with a top-notch roster of blue-chip names. It has a fantastic land-and-expand business model that is usage-based (you'll recall that usage-based pricing, especially in a time of heavy internet usage like the current lockdown, is what has also sent better-known stocks like Twilio (TWLO) to new heights this year). And best of all year, despite its current rapid growth, Fastly still has plenty to go in conquering a huge TAM.

But on the flip side, Fastly is in a world of competition against other vendors like Akamai (AKAM), Cloudflare, and other content delivery networks (abbreviated as CDNs). And for a company with relatively low gross margins (at least compared to other investor favorite in the technology sector), Fastly is valued incredibly highly. And the company is burning cash quickly while cash resources are thin, with the company having had to issue a secondary offering of 6 million shares at half the current price just to raise more cash, diluting investors down.

The bottom line on Fastly: this is a fierce upstart in a huge market and has a bright future, but at the moment, Fastly's share price has run well ahead of its fundamentals. I think Fastly is a wait-and-see stock, as the pros of the Fastly bullish narrative are balanced out by the cons.

The good news: landing and expanding in a huge market

Let's start first with all of Fastly's advantages.

First, Fastly is an incredibly on-theme stock in the coronavirus-dominated market. For investors who are unfamiliar with Fastly's products, it is an "edge cloud platform" that essentially helps websites to deliver high-quality content like images and video cheaply and quickly to web users. Unlike many smaller startups that primarily sell to small/mid-sized businesses closer to themselves in scale, Fastly's clients include some of the biggest and most well-recognized names on the internet. Take a look at some of Fastly's marquee customers below:

Figure 1. Fastly anchor customers Source: Fastly investor presentation

I can't think of a single name shown in the chart above that hasn't seen its popularity and visitors increase since the lockdowns began. Some, like Slack (WORK) and Spotify (SPOT), are seeing their share prices multiply into new all-time highs because user growth and usage are also skyrocketing.

This is incredibly relevant to Fastly because the company prices based on consumption, like other platform companies such as Twilio and Bandwidth (BAND). The more traffic visits to a client's website, the more revenue Fastly generates. Take a look at Fastly's pricing grid for retail customers below (enterprise clients are likely to have more customized pricing agreements)

Figure 2. Fastly pricing Source: Fastly.com

The idea of signing on a client and growing with them over time as usage expands is commonly referred to a "land and expand" business model. These businesses can justify early losses and upfront expenses to land important clients because these customers will generate tremendous lifetime value as their reliance on the Fastly platform increases.

We can see that Fastly's customer metrics have already been on an uptrend. In Fastly's fiscal first quarter ending in March 2020, the company's dollar-based net expansion rate zoomed up three points to 133%, while annual revenue retention (not counting upsells, which virtually every company engages in as traffic increases) has bumped up 40bps to a nearly-perfect rate of 99.3%, indicating incredibly low churn. We would expect these metrics to trend even higher in Q2 and Q3 as pandemic-related internet usage spikes continue to advance Fastly's "land and expand" agenda.

Figure 3. Fastly key customer metrics Source: Fastly investor presentation

Best of all, Fastly is still a fairly small fish in a large pond. Fastly is currently growing revenues at a 38% y/y pace, and its current-year revenue guidance calls for $290 million in annual revenue at the top end. Fastly, meanwhile, estimates its total TAM at $35.4 billion, indicating less than 1% current penetration.

Figure 4. Fastly TAM Source: Fastly investor presentation

It's this opportunity for virtually limitless growth in a >$30 billion market that is pushing investors to assign such ludicrous values to Fastly shares.

The downsides: extremely high valuation for low margins and burning cash holes

Now we'll take the opposite side of the coin and examine Fastly's flaws. The first is that, last least relative to the many internet businesses that Fastly counts as clients, its gross margins are not that high. Fastly's costs to deliver internet traffic will proportionately slide down over time as its scale improves, but these margin gains have its limits. In 2019, Fastly managed to improve pro forma gross margins by nearly two points, but in Q1, pro forma gross margins improved only 60bps to 57.6%. Much larger CDN company Akamai, meanwhile, which generated just under $800 million in revenues in its most recent quarter at an 8% y/y growth rate, generates gross margins in the ~64% range - indicating that a mid-60s gross margin is likely the highest to aspire to.

Figure 5. Fastly gross margins Source: Fastly investor presentation

Fastly has also not been able to make meaningful reductions on the operating expense side. Though Fastly has brought down sales and marketing expenses by three points as a percentage of revenues in the first quarter of 2020, R&D spending and general and administrative spending rose one point and four points as a percentage of revenues, respectively - completely wiping out the savings from sales and marketing as well as the slight 60bps gain in gross margins.

Figure 6. Fastly operating expense trends Source: Fastly investor presentation

Fastly's free cash flow burn has also been rather rampant. Over the trailing twelve months, Fastly has burned through roughly $55 million in free cash flow. Its balance sheet as of the end of Q1, meanwhile, had only $116.6 million in cash left, plus $31.3 million in debt. In order to raise cash, Fastly sold 6 million shares at $41.50 in late May and raised roughly $238.2 million in net proceeds according to its secondary prospectus, but considering the shares are now worth 2x as much, it seems more like an ill-timed and dilutive move than a cash-raising maneuver.

Figure 7. Fastly FCF trends Source: Fastly investor presentation

Yet despite these weaknesses, investors are valuing Fastly more highly than ever. At Fastly's current share prices near ~$85, the company is at an $8.71 billion market cap. After netting off the $323.5 million of net cash on Fastly's books (including the proceeds from its secondary offering), its enterprise value is $8.39 billion.

Even versus the midpoint of Fastly's revised FY20 revenue range of $280-$290 million (a 40-45% y/y growth range), the stock is trading at a hefty 29.4x EV/FY20 revenues.

Figure 8. Fastly Q1 guidance update Source: Fastly investor presentation

For a stock that is burning through so much cash and generating only mid-50s gross margins, I think it's incredibly risky to buy into a stock trading at a richer multiple of revenues than the market is trading as a multiple of GAAP earnings.

Key takeaways

Fastly is a great, fast-growing company that will definitely take advantage of soaring internet usage to advance its land-and-expand business model this year, but investors' enthusiasm in the name has likely exceeded the actual fundamentals. To me, Fastly remains a wait-and-see stock that is best observed from the sidelines.

