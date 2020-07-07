New Perspectives In The LNG Shipping Sector

What will the further development of the LNG shipping shares look like?

In my investments, technical analysis plays a big role. I know that Seeking Alpha is more fundamentally oriented, but I hope readers welcome a broader look at the LNG shipping sector with some not so often mentioned companies as refreshing.

UP World LNG Shipping Index is a new rules-based stock index family designed to show and measure the performance of the world's publicly-traded companies involved in maritime transport of liquefied natural gas (LNG). It consists of 17 world companies and partnerships. The biggest weight (20%) is the world LNG shipping leader Qatar Gas Transport Company (Nakilat), so let's start with this company and compare it with the development of the LNG shipping sector.

Its ticker is QGTS, unfortunately, it is not listed on any US exchange but can be bought indirectly. E.g. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT) holds 3.65% of its portfolio in this share.

How the lowest price is important

The UP Index is calculated from January 2020 with a beginning value of 100 points. This period is not easy for the LNG shipping sector as winter was warm and short. February brought a sign of optimism, but at the end of March, COVID-19 panic occurred. These low prices lasted only for a few days.

The March lowest is important to be compared with the single constituents. If the low of the stock is late to the UP Index, then this stock is often weaker till nowadays.

And vice versa. Qatar Gas attracted buyers a week before the rest of the LNG shipping sector. The good news was issued: rising the fleet with new orders, another ship with in-house ship management, etc.

Now, the price of the stock is close to May's peak, and this is the time where sellers will occur to test the ability of buyers to move the price higher.

(Source UP-Indices.com)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP

Readers of my SA blog know I like Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) and have a position for a long time. So, in this short presentation, this partnership can't be missed, although its weight in the UP index is just 3.33%.

The first low of the price was exactly at the same time as the low of the UP Index. This partnership was devastated by a dividend cut, refinancing problems, and distrust in management. But, in a press release issued before the Q1 earnings call was announced, a fixing of the debt interest and the price started rising. Now, the price is back just below the prices from the beginning of the year 2019. And again, it will be a battle between buyers and sellers where sellers won the first round.

(Source UP-Indices.com)

Exmar NV

Exmar (OTC:EXMRF) is a shipping company from Belgium. Its LNG fleet specializes in FSRU vessels and also own one FLNG and one LNG carrier. Its weight in the UP index fell to 1.26% after Argentinian state oil and gas company YPF SA claimed that the effects of the coronavirus pandemic both worldwide and in Argentina have hindered the energy company's ability to perform its obligations under the agreements to the only FLNG vessel. Estimated revenues from this contract were about US$200M per year.

(Source: UP-Indices.com)

GasLog Ltd.

GasLog Ltd. (GLOG) is a popular LNG shipping company. Not far ago, it was considered as an investment star with high yield and a stable price. Now, the dividend is cut and management sold shares through a private placement. This move was discussed here on Seeking Alpha. I do not consider this sell so negatively.

On the chart below, you can see that GLOG is one of the stocks that made the price bottom later than the UP Index and stayed below the UP Index line. On the other hand, GasLog is moving very similarly to the UP Index despite its weight of just 4.71%.

(Source UP-Indices.com

US stocks versus the LNG shipping sector

I guess every investor knows SPY (SPY). Comparison of this ETF with the UP World LNG Shipping Index shows exactly the same bottom of in March and also a similar price move later. SPY is moving faster but corrections are at the same time.

Last week, SPY was close to its previous peak, but the UP Index has a negative development. This is not a good sign for LNG shipping stocks.

(Source UP-Indices.com)

LNG shipping rates

One of my favourite charts is the UP Index with LNG shipping spot rates and time charters. I am impressed by the similarity of these lines although many companies have longer contracts than for a single year. This chart also confirms my negative view on LNG shipping stocks as a group.

(Source UP-Indices.com, shipping rates data by Fearnley)

Natural Gas and LNG shipping

The last chart shows Natural Gas (NG1:COM) prices compared to the UP Index. This chart is experimental, which means its components can be changed. There is nearly no correlation between gas prices and the value of LNG shipping companies.

Lower prices of NG/LNG are said to be good for LNG shipping companies. This statement is logical, but it does not seem to be so true. It will be necessary to wait a long time to confirm the direct effect of the gas price on the price of stocks.

(Source UP-Indices.com, NG/LNG prices by BusinessInsider.com and CME)

Conclusion

Overall, I would be very choosy to open a new position in the LNG shipping sector as a correction or even downtrend seems to come. If you know well the stock you selected, then the time for buying might be all right.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DLNG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.