The company has further received the benefit of the doubt for using a ridiculous metric to show its earning potential.

When we last covered Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (BBU) we gave it a "meh" rating and decided the rewards did not remotely justify the risks of owning this.

Now, this all can work out. BBU is an ultra leveraged play on the global economy, and if perceptions change, the stock can rebound. We just continue to have weak visibility into the underlying businesses' free cash flow. The risks are compounded by a predominant overseas exposure for BBU's revenue. Based on our analysis, we still rate this as a "hold" and we just don't see a compelling case to go long this.

BBU initially fell with the broad markets and then rebounded from the March lows.

While the stock is still down from its highs, we believe it makes a compelling short case here. Allow us to explain.

Q1-2020

BBU reported Q1-2020 where EBITDA moved up while the funds from operations moved lower.

The reason behind this asynchrony is the rapidly-rising interest expenses, thanks to an even higher use of leverage.

Investors might be curious as to how the company has positive funds from operations when interest expense exceeds EBITDA. That comes from $183 million of realized disposition gains, something we are certain will be next to impossible to replicate again in 2020.

Q1 2020 has had a limited impact on the business but it will be significantly expanded in Q2 2020 and even further out.

Q2-2020 and beyond

BBU identified a few troubled spots in the business.

Multiplex our construction services company is facing significant challenges with work suspensions in the UK, and material reductions in project level productivity and increased costs. Although the business has no debt, we expect it will require additional cash to manage through the disruption. The other business that will require capital is Cardone. Cardone is a U.S.-based remanufacturer of automotive aftermarket replacement.

Multiplex already had a Q1 2020 swing of $70 million in EBITDA and they will continue to be a cash drain for the rest of the year.

Genworth insures high-risk mortgages in Canada and this subsidiary could be one that could produce complications for BBU. While Canada's support systems and quick control of the pandemic has helped matters, the amounts insured by Genworth are large multiples of its equity and small defaults could wipe out a year of earnings.

BBU was more optimistic about Clarios.

Starting with Clarios, our global manufacturer of advanced automotive batteries. Demand has declined sharply with reductions in global auto production and people around the world driving with their cars less. With the spread of the pandemic across the world, Clarios shut down facilities and idled production as required. In Asia, our operations are back up and running and we're already seeing a strong rebound in aftermarket battery demand and expect the same to happen in other regions, as global economies begin to recover.

While we think there will be a bounce of sorts, peak demand is not returning anytime soon and Clarios will struggle for some time.

Perhaps the safest apparent bet on BBU list is Graftech International (EAF) with about 80% of its sales for 2020 contracted out at hefty prices. We got great color directly from the publicly-traded company.

The impact of the virus has induced over 20 of our long-term contract customers to submit force majeure notices. The long-term contracts provide for force majeure volumes to be deferred to the end of the contract period by extending the term of the agreement for the duration of the force majeure event. Other long-term contract customers have been impacted by plant closures and lower steel demand, and are struggling to take their committed electrode volumes. We have had no additional customer bankruptcies at this point, but as a result of the above factors we are experiencing some delays and non-performance from certain customers on their long-term agreements. As a result of this macro environment spot pricing is now below the long-term contract price, and some customers are attempting to renegotiate their contracts or delay shipments. We will continue to work with our valued customers who have benefited from these long-term contracts in recent years while contract prices have been below spot prices, but we will take every measure to ensure that our customers fulfill their legal obligations and commitments under these contracts. In our previous disclosures, we estimated that long-term contract volumes in 2020 would be approximately 130,000 MT. Given the current pandemic and the factors noted above, we now estimate that our long-term contract volume in 2020 will be in the range of 100,000 - 115,000 MT. We expect that some of this decrease in 2020 long-term contract volume will be recovered in future years.

BBU presents the ultimate in leverage

BBU holdings are quite leveraged from an operational perspective. You can see that below by examining the consolidated gross margins.

With falling revenues, pricing power goes out as well and it does not take a lot to send EBITDA negative across the spectrum. We will likely see that at some point, but BBU carries significant leverage even at the debt/financial level. With interest costs where they are, we will definitely see FFO go negative and stay negative for 2020. Beyond that, we constantly question whether BBU's FFO tells anything remotely useful as that metric ignores the large amounts of maintenance capex that BBU's companies must spend to keep the business alive.

Maintenance and growth capital expenditures for the three months ended March 31, 2020 were $171 million and $296 million, respectively. Maintenance and growth capital expenditures in our business services segment were $30 million and $49 million, respectively, $46 million and $206 million, respectively, in our infrastructure services segment and $95 million and $41 million, respectively, in our industrials segment for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

BBU is incredibly hard to value but bears will get a chance here to make their stand as FFO goes negative and likely one or more of the companies in the fold requires resuscitation. BBU is actually in a position to help, but it's really hard to get bullish about the company with not even interest costs being covered.

Conclusion

BBU's valuation never made any sense to us. Bulls always contended a "low FFO multiple" meant that the company was cheap. Based on the fact that BBU comprises of industrials and other companies that require very high levels of capex, we don't see how that actually computes. Even that leg of the stool is about to be taken away and the exceptional leverage at operational and financial levels will come to bite BBU strongly. Yes, the debt is non recourse, but it does mean that single company equity investments can be wiped out. We recommend a sell on this one.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in BBU over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.