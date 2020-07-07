Fortunately, we are seeing some signs of improvement as the company has several initiatives to control its expenses and that more people are now travelling on the road.

Investment Thesis

Summit Hotel Properties (INN) had a poor Q1 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19 that started towards the end of the quarter. Fortunately, the outlook of the hotel industry in the U.S. has improved quite a bit as the industry's occupancy ratio has improved from the low 20s in April to the low 40s in mid-June. We think Summit Hotel's business will continue to improve through the summer months of July and August. The company has taken initiatives to reduce its expenses and should have enough liquidity to go through this crisis even if the pandemic prolongs for the next 1 to 2 years. The company has the potential to deliver a total return over 30% based on our analysis. However, uncertainty is very high as multiple waves of pandemic may result in more social distancing measures. Therefore, this stock is only suitable for investors willing to take on some risks.

Recent Developments: Q1 2020 Highlights

Summit Hotel had a challenging Q1 2020 as the outbreak of COVID-19 in March has taken a toll on its top and bottom line. As can be seen from the table below, its total revenues declined significantly to $108.4 million in Q1 2020 from $139 million in Q1 2019. Similarly, its adjusted funds from operations declined to $13.3 million in Q1 2020 from $32.3 million in Q1 2019. Its revenue per available room declined by 25.3% to $95.99. As a result, its EBITDA margin declined to 27.4% in Q1 2020 from 38% in Q1 2019.

Source: Q1 2020 Press Release

Earnings and Growth Analysis

We are seeing signs of improvement

The outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in a very challenging environment for Summit Hotel especially in April and May as many states across the country implemented strict lockdowns and rules to limit any forms of travel. Fortunately, management noted that occupancy level has climbed to high-teens towards the end of April (about 4 percentage points higher than the beginning of April). We do not have any data for the month of May and June, but expect to have some updates in about a month from now as the company releases its Q2 2020 results in early August. Based on some industry trends that were released, we know that the overall U.S. hotel industry occupancy was about 41.7% for the week ended June 13. This was better than the overall trend of 21% in April. Therefore, we think Summit Hotel's occupancy ratio may reach high 30s in June. This is very close to its breakeven occupancy ratio of about 40% - 45%.

However, it may take a while before its revenues return to the pre-crisis level

Despite improvement in its business, it may take a long time for its business to return to pre-crisis level because many states are seeing record number of new active coronavirus cases lately. As a result, many businesses and individuals will continue to restrict any travel activities. This trend will not likely change unless an effective treatment option or vaccine is developed, which may take at least 12 to 18 months. As a WHO scientist says, "until we see results from clinical trials, the efficacy and safety of these [vaccines] remain unknown." Therefore, it may continue to be a challenge for Summit Hotel through 2021.

Summit Hotel has enough liquidity to go through the crisis

Fortunately, Summit Hotel has responded quickly to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on its business. The company has implemented temporary base salary reductions for the majority of its employees and furloughed about 25% of its staff. It has also suspended its dividend program and halt any non-emergency capital expenditures. Through the discussion with its debtors, management has also amended covenants on 85% of its debt that will mature through the end of 2021. Therefore, the company does not have to worry about any debt maturity until 2022 (see chart below).

Source: May 2020 Investor Presentation

The company now has about $300 million of current liquidity. With a monthly cash burn rate of $10.3 million (based on high teens occupancy ratio at the end of April), the company should be able to pass through the next 1 - 2 years, not to mention that occupancy ratio should gradually improve in the summer months of July and August given that about 50% of its guests are leisure domestic travelers. For reader's information, Summit Hotel's break-even point is about 40% - 45% occupancy rate.

Source: May 2020 Investor Presentation

Valuation Analysis

Summit Hotel may face a significant decline in its AFFO per share in 2020. However, we expect its 2021 AFFO per share to return to about 75% of its 2019 level. Based on this assumption, we expect it to generate an AFFO of $0.94 per share in 2021. Summit Hotel has usually been trading at a price to AFFO ratio above 8x. Therefore, using this P/AFFO ratio of 8x, we derive our target price to be $7.52 per share. This is 32% higher than its current share price.

Risks and Challenges

Multiple waves of pandemic

While we believe Summit Hotel should see its business improve throughout the summer, it is possible that there will be multiple waves of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021. Therefore, its business may continue to be impacted negatively if many people choose not to travel.

Investor Takeaway

Summit Hotel appears to be on the road to recovery and we see a total return over 30% possible based on our analysis. However, this road to recovery could be bumpy as there may be multiple waves of pandemic. Therefore, we think this stock is only suitable for investors willing to take on some risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.