CLO prices are strained as they face a pandemic they were not designed for.

When I think of reliability, some old Toyota (TM) commercials come to mind. They used to heavily advertise that 90% of Camrys sold since 1995 were still on the road in 2015. TM did so via TV commercials. It spoke to one's desire for longevity and reliability.

Income investors and retirees often look for the same thing. They don't need flashy, exciting, or new income sources. They want income from a reliable source.

High Dividend Opportunities caught a lot of attention, from detractors and supporters, when we starting talking about CLO – Collateralized Loan Obligation – Funds.

These make up the largest CLO-only players in the field. Meanwhile, there are secondary players which hold a large amount but less than 100% CLO exposure.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT) yielding 12%

(XFLT) yielding 12% Highland Income Fund (HFRO) yielding 11%

A Brief History Reminder

CLOs have existed for a long time and often are lumped together with CDO, Collateralized Debt Obligations, when less informed writers seek to sow panic and fear. They harken memories of the Great Financial Crisis and say "beware!!" in their spookiest voice. Yet the keen eye of investors can see that CDOs and CLOs are different (at least by a single letter) and note that their returns during that period of time are extremely different.

Since then, CLOs have continued to do exactly what they've been designed to do. Bundle loans together, receive interest payments, pay their debt tranche, and equity tranche holders. CLOs are "exotic" due to their synthetic nature. When you take them and wrap them in a closed-end fund wrapper, you take something often misunderstood and cover it in a layer of additional confusion. It's not startling that so many are so easily confused and mislead when discussing CLOs.

A Look at 2020

Once again CLOs are facing a recession, however, it's from a new source. CLOs were never designed with COVID-19 in mind. Thankfully their protections tied to their loan-base helps to protect their principal value. CLO's are comprised of Senior Secured Loans which are backed by the assets of the firm getting the loan. Firms that get these loans are Dell (DELL), CenturyLink (CTL), Envision Healthcare Holdings (EVHC) or American Airlines (AAL), not your mom and pop shop down the road. Often scare tactic writers fail to mention where these loans are going to while busy drumming up fear.

To that end, we are not blind to the pain that CLO fundholders have experienced and the risk of a dividend cut like ECC has done. We do recognize that companies and the economy are seen as suffering more potential losses, and that the face-trading value of CLO equity tranches is very low. An illiquid market drives prices wildly downward until a buyer is found.

Remember the baby bond market earlier this year? Baby bonds saw massive sudden drops due to a lack of buyers.

Sachem's (SACH) baby bonds are a perfect example of this. Sachem Capital Corp., 7.125% Notes due 6/30/2024 (SCCB) dropped suddenly to as low as $8: Source: Seeking Alpha

This baby bond is the highest level debt that SACH has, but due to irrationality and an illiquid market its price dropped to ridiculous lows.

Likewise, the secondary CLO market which already has low liquidity essentially stopped seeing activity for months. Questions of the ability of loan payments coming in drove the main fear.

Focusing on Eagle Point

Eagle Point Credit Corp (NYSE:ECC) has been a point of interest for investors as the market's reaction to their dividend cut was extremely positive.

ECC delayed their dividend declaration to give themselves more time to evaluate the CLO market and their equity tranche payments. This caused a marked and sharp drop in their market price. Investors feared the worst, and apparently a 60% cut in the dividend was not it. After the cut in mid April, ECC's price has recovered strongly from its lows but compared to prior prices it's still languishing.

Investors must now ask if the new dividend is going to be here for the long term. ECC has cut its monthly dividend to $0.08 which is soundly covered by its quarterly NII, Net Investment Income, of $0.33. Even the most ardent critics of ECC would say the dividend is 100% covered now.

ECC's management did the same with EIC, a large cut of that fund's dividend as well. EIC's monthly dividend was cut 39.7% to $0.08. However, only a short time later, they changed their minds and declared special dividends which restored the dividend to prior levels only 40 days later.

I would fully expect ECC's management to do the same with ECC's dividend if CLO equity payments return to levels seen prior to COVID-19. However, unlike EIC, ECC would take longer to see normalized payments again. This is because EIC invests in CLO debt tranches and should essentially be viewed as a specialized bond fund.

Eagle Point's Other COVID-19 Actions

Cutting their dividend was not all ECC's management decided to do. ECC continues to issue new common shares when their market price is at a premium to NAV. In Q1 of 2020, ECC issued out 1,107,612 shares. This will give them cash to buy additional CLO positions at steep discounts.

ECC's management also was buying up their own baby bonds:

Repurchased and retired $2.7 million of the Company’s unsecured 6.75% Notes due 2027 (ECCY) and $2.1 million of the Company’s unsecured 6.6875% Notes due 2028 (ECCX) at a total cost of $3.4 million. Source: ECC press release

ECC bought their baby bonds at large discounts to their PAR value. As a CEF, ECC can only have specific levels of debt to assets, per regulations. ECC buying their baby bonds at a discount is a two-fold benefit.

It improves NAV, Net Asset Value, for common shareholders. It reduces leverage ratios and associated costs.

The last action by ECC was to buy up CLOs at high yields due to the steep discounts they are commanding.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the Company deployed $26.2 million in gross capital and $11.6 million in net capital. The weighted average effective yield of new CLO equity investments made by the Company during the quarter, which includes a provision for credit losses, was 47.42% as measured at the time of investment. Source: ECC press release

ECC was an active buyer of CLO investments with a Weighted Average Effective Yield of 47.42%. This helps reveal the depths at which CLO equity tranche prices have fallen.

With all the panic about CLOs not receiving payments – as equity tranche holders are first to experience missed payments – ECC reported 92% of their positions made payments to them as expected.

ECC's dividend cut continues to appear to have been opportunistic to fund buybacks of their baby bonds and new CLO positions.

Where Do We Think You Should Be?

Investing in CLO funds when their prices are near rock bottom is definitely an attractive time to buy. Before a global pandemic hit, we had forecast that CLO values were set to improve or the market was going to have a large correction:

As we have previously discussed, the yields here are suggestive of a full blown recession and more in line with an S&P 500 index at or below the 2,200 mark. If we are right and the recession is not only dodged but that growth actually picks up in the back half of 2020, CLO weighted average yields should swan dive to the other extreme.

Investing now in this level of uncertainty with ECC's common shares we deem as very risky. Investors are better served moving higher into the capital stack.

Both ECCX and ECCY baby bonds offer better risk-adjusted income generation. Currently, both yield more than 7%.

This step up the ladder helps align management's interests with your own – growing the asset base to grow management fees. The larger ECC's asset base grows, the more coverage ECCX and ECCY have in the event that ECC liquidates the fund. Furthermore, with management actively buying these baby bonds in the market at a discount, the prices of ECCY and ECCX have support from dropping any further.

At this point we still see CLOs as having a strong income generation ability, however, with ECC and EIC we are seeing the added risks of the CEF's management coming into play more heavily.

CLOs are in essence a company that buys loans with debt – the debt tranches – and ECC invests in the CLOs "common stock" and receives any excess income. CLO funds may best be compared to Funds of Funds - or CEFs that invest in other CEFs. The risk however with CLO funds is that the managers of the fund make a poor call. By buying ECC's baby bonds, you benefit from the added protections that being a creditor or bond holder provides. Your interest payment cannot be cut or payment skipped without major pains for ECC as a whole.

High Dividend Opportunities members will remember how we previously highlighted these baby bonds as investment opportunities well before this full-length report. Both ECCX and ECCY are strong buys at the current price. Both are yielding north of 7%. They offer safer income with lower price volatility, suitable for more conservative investors.

