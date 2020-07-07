Renewables are likely to grow in importance in the U.S. energy mix going forward and the company is well-positioned to take advantage of this.

It has become increasingly popular, especially among younger investors, to invest in renewable energy and other things that are deemed to be for the betterment of society. This is the basic concept behind environmental, social, and governance investing and the popularity of it has given rise to a number of funds. While there are certainly some that question the validity of it as an effective investing strategy, there are reasons to believe that having some exposure to renewables makes a lot of sense. One of these is that renewables are likely to become a more dominant part of the energy generation mix in the United States going forward. While there are certainly a few ways to invest in renewables, one effective and reasonably safe way to do it is to invest in utilities that have a history of using renewable power plants. One company that has been fairly aggressive about doing this is NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG).

About The Company

NRG was originally founded in 1989 as the wholly-owned subsidiary of the Northern States Power Company. The company was originally intended as the wholesale power generation arm, which was part of the deregulation campaign throughout the late 1980s and 1990s. By 1998, the company had begun an aggressive acquisition campaign and over the next two years it purchased electric generation facilities from a variety of companies. The company was ultimately spun off in 2000 and became an independent generator of wholesale electricity.

NRG Energy continued to expand over the next two decades, including the 2010 acquisition of Green Mountain Energy. This acquisition made NRG Energy the largest generator of renewable energy in the United States. Today, the company operates nuclear, coal, wind, and solar power plants. These facilities serve 3.7 million customers in Texas, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia.

As I have discussed in various previous articles, utilities typically have more stable cash flows than many other kinds of businesses. This makes sense because utilities provide products that most people consider to be necessities. As such, people generally prioritize paying the utility bill over more discretionary purchases. This is something that is advantageous in the current environment because many people are still struggling from the fallout of the coronavirus-driven economic shutdown even though some states have begun to re-open their economies and there have been some improvements in the employment data. NRG Energy is no exception to this. As we can see here, the company's adjusted EBITDA improved by 4.80% year-over-year in the first quarter.

Source: NRG Energy, Inc.

Unfortunately, this shows us one of the biggest disadvantages to investing in utilities. These companies typically have relatively slow growth. This is because people do not often change their electrical provider so growth is largely limited to the rate of population growth in the company's footprint. While the company can counteract this problem through acquisitions, this usually requires the company to either take on more debt or dilute the existing stockholders, neither of which are particularly attractive ideas.

Renewable Opportunities

As already mentioned, NRG Energy became one of the largest producers of renewable power in the United States when it purchased Green Mountain Energy in November 2010. Green Mountain Energy is an electric generation company that specifically markets itself to customers looking for "sustainable solutions" for their energy needs. The company also actively markets carbon offsets to companies that emit higher levels of emissions, such as companies that generate their power with coal. Green Mountain Energy has helped to spur the development of more than fifty wind and solar facilities around the United States. The company also purchases all of the output from the Green Mountain Energy Winds Farms in West Texas, which produce a total combined output of 270 megawatts. This is enough energy to power about 200,000 average homes.

The growth that Green Mountain Energy has enjoyed since its founding in 1997 shows us clearly that there exists a significant demand for renewable energy in the United States. This is likely due to growing concerns around climate change, especially among the younger generations. The Energy Information Administration expects that this trend will continue going forward. According to the 2020 Annual Energy Outlook, renewable energy will make up 38% of the electrical generation capacity in the United States by 2050 compared to 19% today:

Source: Energy Information Administration

As we can see here, the largest growth is expected to come from wind and solar compared to other power sources. This makes sense as things like hydroelectric power require very specific conditions to use and most of the rivers that can actually be dammed to produce energy already have been. It is also nice to see that wind and solar energy will show the greatest growth going forward for our purposes here. That is because these are the types of energy that Green Mountain Energy specializes in selling to its customers. Thus, we can assume that as these power sources become more dominant then Green Mountain Energy will also see growth. As NRG Energy owns Green Mountain Energy, it should also benefit.

Leverage

While NRG Energy's aggressive acquisition strategy has generated growth over the years, it has also left the company with a copious amount of debt. This was one of my biggest concerns about the company that I discussed in my last article on it. As of March 31, 2020, NRG Energy had $640 million in current debt and $5.807 billion in long-term debt for a total of $6.447 billion. This compares to $1.536 billion in shareholders' equity. NRG Energy thus has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. This is a very high ratio and it is much larger than what some of its peers like DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) have.

The big problem with debt is that it is a much riskier way to finance a company than equity. This is because debt must be paid back but equity does not. In addition, a company must make regular payments on debt so a high level of debt means that a firm is more likely to run into trouble if some event causes its cash flows to decline. Fortunately, utilities tend to have more stable cash flows than many other companies so this does allow them to support higher levels of debt than others but NRG Energy's high debt load is still a risk.

Fortunately though, NRG Energy has no near-term debt maturities. We can see this here:

Source: NRG Energy, Inc.

As we can see, NRG Energy has no maturing debt until 2024. This is something that is nice to see because it gives the company a few years to come up with the money to either reduce the debt by paying it down or roll it over. All NRG Energy has to do for the next few years is carry the debt. The company can likely do this but it is something that we should keep an eye on in order to ensure that our money stays safe.

Takeaways

In conclusion, NRG Energy is one of the safer ways to play renewable energy. The company is a major player in the industry through its subsidiaries and so is likely to see growth as renewables grow in importance to the energy mix. The company also boasts the stability that utilities are known for. Unfortunately, it does have a higher debt load that makes it a greater risk than some of its peers but it does appear likely that it can carry this debt until it needs to start aggressive refinancing in the latter half of the coming decade. Overall though, NRG Energy could be worth considering.

