As you can see in the following chart, the ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) has taken a tumble over the past few months on a rally in the S&P 500 which has pulled volatility levels lower.

It is my view that this momentum is going to carry forward. Specifically, I believe that, over the coming weeks, VIXY will continue to make new lows, and over the period of a few months, we will likely press to new yearly lows. In other words, I'm quite bearish VIXY at this point.

VIX Markets

If you're trading volatility in the short term, it's important to, first off, acknowledge that it is highly correlated to swings in the S&P 500.

What this simply means is that, if you have a view on the overall market, then you implicitly have a view on the VIX. In fact, some traders actually use VIXY as a hedge against a declining market in that a position in VIXY has a very high likelihood of rising in value when the overall market falls.

At present, I am bullish the S&P 500 for a few key reasons. These reasons are as follows:

The trajectory of the economy is still bettering, as seen by the latest PMI reading coming in above 50 for the first time in several months.

The Federal Reserve remains accommodative, as seen by its continued purchasing of assets to prop up the economy.

And finally, the price trend of the S&P 500 is currently up, which, from a technical standpoint, essentially means that pure trend followers should be long the market until the trend markedly changes from the current course.

From an outright standpoint, the economy is terrible - however, it's the trend of the change that I believe is most informative of market action. Since the trend in data is currently towards recovery, and since the Fed is maintaining its supportive measures, I am a bull the overall market. And therefore, I am a bear the VIX since as the market rises, the VIX tends to fall.

Beyond this qualitative analysis, we can look at a few quantitative metrics which essentially give a similar bearish view. For example, the VIX is currently quite strong in relation to its long-run distribution.

Numerically, we are a little over 1 standard deviation above the 27-year average of the VIX. Historically speaking, when we've seen the VIX at these heights, it has fallen in 78% of all of the months which followed.

Not only is the VIX stretched in terms of an outright basis, but we still remain stretched from a momentum perspective. For example, over the past 6 months, the VIX has rallied by 100%, or around 13 points at the time of writing. Historically speaking, moves of this caliber rarely carry forward as seen in the following chart.

This chart uses the past 27 years of data to show the historic probabilities of what happens to the VIX following a 6-month rally of 13 points or more. Historically speaking, we have seen the VIX fall over the next month about 70% of the time. In other words, if you're a VIX bull at these levels, the odds suggest that you've only got about a 30% chance of being in the money over the next month. Not good odds in my book!

From both an economic and quantitative perspective, I believe the odds are firmly in the camp of the VIX bears at this point. However, let's assume that I'm flat out wrong. Let's assume that the economy fully shuts down once again, and the S&P 500 falls by 20-30% as a result. We will likely see the VIX rally quite a bit in a very short order. However, I still firmly believe that, over the long run, VIXY remains a very poor hold. So poor, in fact, that any gains seen in such a rally would likely be erased within a few quarters. Let's discuss exactly why in the next section.

The Power of Roll Yield

If you've never "looked under the hood" of VIXY, so to speak, then this section is for you. In this part of the piece, let's take a deep-dive into exactly how VIXY works and explore why it remains a terrible long-term addition to your portfolio.

Put simply, VIXY is an ETF which follows the S&P 500 Short Term VIX Futures Index provided by S&P Global. Before we discuss why I believe long-term exposure to this index is bad, let's take a mile-high look at the performance of this index.

There is no error in this chart. This is not a mistaken calculation at works behind the scenes. This is exactly and precisely the index which VIXY attempts to replicate through the buying and selling of VIX futures contracts. Don't believe me? Here's the data - I encourage you to download it and examine to see it for yourself.

In my numerous interactions with VIX traders, I have come to the unfortunate conclusion that a sizable percentage of investors are not aware of the above performance. Often, traders and investors are zeroed in on the past few days of trading activity and not aware of the bigger picture at work in the instrument they are trading. In the case of VIX products, this is very unfortunate because there is a very strong tendency for negative returns the longer you hold the products.

The reason for these negative returns is quite simple and yet highly misunderstood. This reason is something called "roll yield". Roll yield is confusing in that each piece of the phrase (both "roll" and "yield") has multiple meanings, and the phrase seems to imply that there is money added or subtracted from your account in the form of something like a dividend or an interest payment on a bond. The confusion is further complicated when investors look at their returns at notice a slow, but sure, decoupling between the return of the underlying VIX and their holding in an instrument like VIXY. This decoupling is generally due to roll yield - the great destroyer of wealth in volatility ETPs.

The driver of roll yield is quite simple: when you trade volatility ETPs, you're actually tracking VIX futures contracts and not the VIX itself. There's generally a pretty sizable difference in price between the VIX futures contracts and the underlying VIX. The difference between the front contract and the VIX itself shrinks to basically be zero at the end of the month (since VIX futures are cash-settled based on whatever the VIX is reported at during a certain time window near expiry). This contraction is what drives roll yield.

It's that simple. Here's an example as it relates to VIX.

VIXY is always rolling exposure from the first contract to the second month contract on a continuous basis. This means that, by the time the July futures contract settles, VIXY will be 100% in August, and then, over the August trade month, it will gradually roll exposure into September.

This process is fine and dandy, but the problem arises when you actually look at the prices between the futures contracts and the spot level of the VIX.

VIX futures are currently in contango for the first few months of the curve. This means that futures are increasing in value in relation to expiry date. If you do the math, the problem of roll yield emerges: July futures are about 5% above the spot level of the VIX. This means that, if you were to hold a July futures contract into expiry from this point and the VIX were to go nowhere, you would lose 5% because your futures contract would converge towards the spot level of the VIX by declining in value. This relationship is also happening to August futures which are priced about 10% above the spot level of the VIX.

This past paragraph is critical to grasp if you are to understand why VIXY makes such a poor investment through time. It is holding futures contracts which are almost always in contango (about 85% of the days for the past decade). And these futures contracts are constantly converging towards the spot level of the VIX by declining in value. When you couple this with the fact that the VIX spends about 80-90% of its time in the 12-24 range, the cost of roll begins to deeply eat into returns - to the point where VIXY's index has declined at the pace of nearly 50% per year for the past decade.

This is why I suggest that investors avoid VIXY, and this is why I believe that, even if I'm wrong in my short-term call regarding the VIX, shares are likely going to continue shredding value over lengthy periods of time. Futures converge to spot, and VIX futures are almost always in strong contango. Therefore, VIXY traders lose in the long run.

Conclusion

The economy is recovering, and the Federal Reserve is supportive of further easing measures, which is indicative of lower levels of volatility. Quantitative metrics suggest there's less than a 30% chance that the VIX will rally over the next month. Roll yield remains a significant eroding factor of wealth for long-term holders of VIXY.

