Vietnam: Trade-On/Trade-Off

Over the last few years, Vietnam as an investment avenue has really come to the fore, primarily driven by the ongoing trade tussle between the US and China. In this article, I will attempt to highlight key developments of the Vietnam growth story and some risks that need to be monitored.

Vietnam benefited from the trade war in 2019

During the last couple of years, Vietnam has grown by c.7%, a figure that's twice as much as the world average. Studying its journey over the years, I see a country that's following a similar growth journey to that of China. While agriculture continues to be a dominant source of employment, much of Vietnam’s economic growth in the recent past has been driven by the services and industrial segments. The country’s profile as a low-cost manufacturer has gained steam and this has made it a rather competitive force in the world of global trade, so much so that trade as a percent of GDP has crossed 200% (compared to less than 19% in 1988). The key differentiator- Vietnamese labor costs (which tend to be the major share of manufacturing costs) are half that of China and also considerably lower than its other manufacturing competitor - Mexico. Also consider the fact that the average industrial rent in Vietnam at c.$100-140/m2/quarter is considerably lower than China’s at $180/m2/quarter (Source: Savills Vietnam).

Vietnam’s dominant expertise lies in the electronics manufacturing space (36%) followed by footwear. Nokia (NYSE:NOK) and Samsung’s (OTC:SSNLF) manufacturing operations are deeply entrenched while footwear giants such as Nike (NYSE:NKE) and Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) have long been transitioning away from China, toward Vietnam, with more than 40% of production coming from the latter. In addition to that, various reports have emerged of other industries such as car tires, furniture, and refrigerators all making the shift to Vietnam. Some notable US names that have recently made inroads into Vietnam include Sourcify, Cooper Tyres, and Key Tronic.

Much of the relocation momentum within the low-value global manufacturing supply chain has come about due to the trade-war tussle between the US and China. To cope with higher sourcing costs on account of increased tariffs, many American companies have been looking at alternatives to China, with Vietnam emerging as the preferred choice. Worth noting that Vietnam’s two largest trade partners are the US (20% share of exports) and China (17% share of exports). According to a survey run by the American Chamber of Commerce, Vietnam as the primary choice for relocation grew from 17% in 2018 to 36% in 2019, while other competitive destinations such as India and Thailand saw a decrease in preference.

Evidence of this shift was reflected in the US trade numbers. 2019 imports from China fell by $87billion year-over-year, the largest decline since the Global Financial Crisis with any trading partner. Conversely, Vietnam gained the most with imports from that country hitting $17.5 billion, a 35% annual increase.

H1-2020 has not been great but momentum may likely return in H2, Europe could be key

It's fair to say that performance in H1-20 hasn't been a patch on the great Vietnam export story of 2019. First, there was some shift in relative sentiment early in the year as news of Phase 1 of the US-China trade deal came to light. This was then followed by the health pandemic which crippled global trade to record levels. Vietnam which had enjoyed a trade surplus for long periods during the last two years saw the trade deficit sink to almost a billion in April 2020.

That said, it does feel as though the adverse situation in H1-20 may have eased for now, and we may see some momentum come back into some of the key themes of the Vietnam story. Firstly, I’ve been enthused by the comeback in industrial and manufacturing conditions which are fundamental pillars of the export story. After falling for the two preceding months, in June, Industrial production in Vietnam rose by 7% YoY with manufacturing production hitting an impressive 10.3% YoY (vs -2.4% in May). This was further augmented with the sentiment on the IHS Markit Manufacturing PMI which grew for the first time since January, hitting 51.1 (from 42.7 in May). Besides that, exports for Vietnam over the last two months have been trending upward on a sequential basis and are rather close to the average run rate seen in 2019.

As I had flagged on the Lead-Lag report late last month, Chinese-US tensions have turned frosty once again and it does look as though the Chinese may come up short with regard to some of the phase 1 goals. Vietnam - as a beacon of stability and consistency - should likely see some of the sentiment that was lost at the announcement of the phase 1 return to its shores.

That said, I do think positive investor focus also may likely transition away from the benefits of the US-China trade war toward the developing relations between Vietnam and the Euro region that could see exports hit $60 billion by 2025. Long term it would be healthy for the country to have a more diversified source of export customers and not rely on the US and China alone. A few years ago, Vietnam signed the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (VN-EAEU FTA) opening up an addressable market with a combined GDP of close to $2.2 trillion. This will see duties on Vietnamese products of items such as garments, computers, phones, apparel, footwear, textiles, general electronics, and farm devices fall from 9.7% to 2% in 2025. Russia has been Vietnam’s major trading partner from the EU, with reports emerging a couple of weeks back, highlighting that the two countries were planning to expand their economic cooperation. Worth noting that Russia already has poured in $10 billion of direct investment into Vietnam and the Russian heavy truck maker GAZ Group also recently announced that it would start assembling vehicles in Vietnam. It will be good for Vietnam to develop manufacturing competence in areas beyond its core expertise - electronics and footwear.

Coronavirus has had a limited impact on Vietnam, tourism could see a boost

The other striking facet about Vietnam has been how it has managed to stay relatively insulated from the coronavirus pandemic with only 369 cases so far and 341 recoveries. The fact that not a single person has died from the virus is the icing on the cake. What this has essentially meant is that Vietnamese tourism a fast-growing component of the Vietnamese story (five-year CAGR growth rate of 24%) has remained less affected compared to other comparable tourist destinations. Travel and industry data from Vietnam shows that in July more than 26,000 flights are expected to transport more than 5 million people. This represents annual growth of 16% and 24%, respectively.

How to play Vietnam

Unfortunately, one does not have too many options to consider when looking at Vietnam and you’re only left with one option in the ETF space, which is the VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (VNM). This ETF tracks the performance of the MVIS Vietnam Index which focuses on both Vietnamese companies as well as foreign companies that generate more than half their revenue in Vietnam. Given that it tracks the index, the expense ratio is a little steep at 0.68%, and the dividend yield of 0.75% is hardly drool worthy. That said when you pick a thematic country fund like this, dividends are not the primary goal, rather, you want to see if the ETF is well positioned to exploit potentially favorable demographics in the respective country. In that regard, VNM comes across as a decent proposition. It's quite strongly exposed to the real estate sector (26%), a sector whose prospects look rather attractive. The next two dominant sectors are high-growth tech at 17% and consumer defensives at 15%.

Given its sizable exposure to real estate, I thought I would look deeper into this and I'm quite enthused with the opportunity and the demographics supporting the Vietnamese real estate segment. Last year, occupancy rates in some of the key real estate clusters of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City (HCM City) remained quite elevated at 90%. This has been driven by a rising middle class, an influx of migrants in the big cities, and increased urbanization. A BCG report showed that over the last five years the middle class had doubled to 33 million and is further expected to hit 95 million by 2030. The urban population is expected to increase at 3.85% on an annual basis higher than the ASEAN average at 2.1%.

As Vietnam continues to gain weight in the global industrial and manufacturing value chain, expect further construction development in the industrial corridors and industrial properties within the country. Integrated facilities supplementing manufacturing complexes are expected to come on board and make export processing more efficient. Foreign investors have been quick to spot this brimming opportunity which was reflected in FDI investments in real estate, via capital contribution and share purchases, which increased by 235% YoY last year. Another area that Real Estate Consultancy Savills believes could see a lot of interest in the near future is the development of resort properties to cater to the strong growth of tourist inflows.

Risks to the Vietnam story

Having focused on some of the favorable dynamics surrounding the Vietnam investment thesis, I also thought it would be pertinent to highlight some of the potential headwinds that may disrupt this story.

The future of the long-distance global supply chain, post-COVID

COVID-19 has left a profound impact on the global supply chain and I would be very surprised to discover if the C-suite isn't asking serious questions about whether the cost benefits of sourcing from regions far away are worth it. The long periods of supply chain bottlenecks in March and April are likely to have made a significant dent on the cost base, defeating the very purpose of outsourcing. It may not be immediate and may take a few years, but there's a good chance that some companies attempt to reorient the production process and limit the multi-step, multi-country supply chain set-up that's largely prevalent currently. This would obviously be negative for low-cost manufacturers such as Vietnam.

Vietnam trade surplus with the US bound to ruffle a few feathers

Donald Trump’s protectionist policies have been the talk of the town for the last few years, and while China has felt the brunt, one also may make a case for Vietnam following suit in a few years given the quantum of the trade deficit that the US shares with Vietnam. Last year it came in at a whopping $56 billion, and this year, YTD, it has already hit $27.1bn! Of course, this is conjecture at the moment, but how long before Trump directs his ire toward Vietnam? If measures were taken to curtail Vietnam's trade surplus this would have gross ramifications for the country's growth prospects. According to an analysis by the World Bank, a 5% decrease in net exports would reduce the Vietnamese GDP by 1.5%!

Vietnam’s exposure to electrical exports not supported with ample R&D spend

I mentioned earlier that Vietnam’s predominant source of exports was in the electronics space, and whilst this continues to be a high growth space, I do think Vietnam could do better. First, technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics and 3D printing are fast gaining prominence, and as these things penetrate even further, there could be question marks over the low-cost labor element that Vietnam supplies. Secondly, it's important that Vietnam continues to diversify away from electronics and develop competence in more high-tech manufacturing higher up the value chain and not just be a key player in the assembly of parts. To do this it needs to spend sufficiently on innovation, but this remains criminally low by modern standards. According to the World Bank, current R&D spend as a percent of GDP comes in only at 0.4% compared to 2.1% for China, 1.3% for Malaysia, and 2.2% for Singapore. In addition to that, private enterprise seems limited as most of the spend comes from the public sector (56%) compared to China (22%) and Singapore (37%) where the private sector is more instrumental. If no changes are made on this front, Vietnam could be left behind.

