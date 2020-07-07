A Tale Of 2 Markets

A convergence of correlations between various sectors of the market has created a market of only two trades.

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair, we had everything before us, we had nothing before us, we were all going direct to Heaven, we were all going direct the other way - in short, the period was so far like the present period, that some of its noisiest authorities insisted on its being received, for good or for evil, in the superlative degree of comparison only. - Charles Dickens (A Tale of Two Cities, 1859)

Introduction

It's been three months since I returned to Seeking Alpha with my article, Capitalise on the Correction. While early in the COVID-19 crisis, it was prescient on two fronts. First, in suggesting the stock market correction would be short-lived. Second, in reasoning central banks globally would be supportive of financial markets through Quantitative Easing and monetary policy. What I didn't predict in that first article was how the dynamics within capital markets would diverge, and that is what my article today will expound upon.

As COVID-19 spread, the S&P 500 (SPY) fell further, along with every financial market around the world, culminating in a drawdown of -34% on March 23, 2020. But as central banks rationalised the severity of the crisis, their policy initiatives increased many-fold. Reuters reported $15Tn in global stimulus by May 4, 2020, and I expect this is near $20Tn now. The IMF has covered this on a country-by-country basis here.

To get an idea of the scale of this, Yardeni Research has two charts I'd like to share. First, here are the Total Assets of the major central banks:

Second, here is a graph of the Central Bank assets and the S&P 500.

Whether you want to stand in the camp of correlation or causation, undoubtedly there is an important relationship to note here.

Today, I'm seeing many investors question why the market is going up, and if a pullback, or even if a second crash is coming. In short, I don't think this is likely because not all stocks beneath the surface of market indices have been going up. There is a different pricing of risk that is going unnoticed. This article explains what I call "the tale of two markets".

A Dichotomy of Risk

Since the bottom on March 23, 2020, equity indices have rallied strongly. The Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) has reached an all-time high and the S&P 500 is less than 7% from all-time highs.

Technology and Biotech sectors dominate the Nasdaq. Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), and Amazon (AMZN) now represent 33% of the index weight. If we add Facebook (FB) Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), and Netflix (NFLX), this cohort ("FAANGM") is 46% of the entire index.

These companies are modern-day monopolies as I've expressed on Twitter recently:

Source: Author

(Note, you may wish to read the full thread as I expand on this idea further).

Similar to the Nasdaq, the same six companies now represent 25% of the S&P 500. Both indices are market-cap weighted, so the overlap in stock composition and market capitalisation is pushing correlations of the two indices toward one.

Source: Author

The deviations in this chart may not look significant, but it is worth inspecting further.

At the start of the year, the FAANGM (large-cap growth names) were leading the index, and the correlation (20-day rolling) between SPY and QQQ was 0.95-0.975 up to March. This increased to 0.99 during the month of March and into April as there was indiscriminate (panic) selling across all stocks. Panic selling led to buying across the board in April. But, in May, correlations dropped from 0.904 to 0.812. By June 10th, correlations hit 0.723, only then reversing to hit 0.942 by 1st July 2020.

So, what is happening?

We find ninety of the companies that make up the Nasdaq 100 index in the S&P 500. Since technology companies have been open to business during the pandemic when other businesses have closed, most of these companies have increased in market capitalisation year to date. Take, for instance, the FAANGM cohort. Companies like Amazon and Netflix are seeing revenue growth (new users). Companies like Facebook and Google are seeing higher user engagement across their platforms. And companies like Microsoft and Apple are showing pricing power and utility-like characteristics. One can easily see the fundamental drivers of their business and valuations.

As the Nasdaq valuations have increased, the percentage share of their constituents within the S&P 500 has grown. So, when correlations between SPY and QQQ are high, investors are betting on the same subset of stocks. When correlations fall, investors are looking at other pockets of value in the market.

The technology and biotech names that dominate the Nasdaq proved their resiliency during the pandemic so far. And it appears investors are pricing them with lower risk than other sectors of the market. This inflates the S&P 500 index relative to what the rest of its sectors are showing. We can see this if we look at the equal-weighted S&P 500 (RSP) versus the market cap weighted S&P 500 (SPY).

If you examine this graph compared to the correlation chart shown earlier, you will notice in May-June how capital was being allocated to other sectors because of the outperformance of RSP. The quick turn in sentiment by investors led to SPY outperforming over the rest of June, supported again by QQQ.

There appear to be only two trades in this market. One assumes that COVID-19 will persist, supporting technology (and other growth) stocks. Or, one that assumes COVID-19 is surmountable, which supports the rest of the market. This creates a dichotomy of risk - higher valuation growth companies are being treated with lower risk than low valuation economically cyclical companies.

But, are stocks trading on COVID-19?

Most media commentators are suggesting they are not. They point to the major indices and question why stocks are up. As I have shown pointing to the RSP, most stocks are not. We can take this a step further by looking at the COVID-19 data:

Source

Notice, new COVID-19 cases in the United States were on the decline up to the start of June. As soon as the incidence of new COVID-19 cases turned and increased, investors started selling cyclical stocks. Consider, Financials (XLF), Airlines (JETS), and Energy (XLE) all fell approximately 15-30% in the last 4 weeks:

(Note, only in the last few days did financial stocks bounce from lows)

So, clearly, investors who are assuming the market is neglecting COVID-19 are ignoring what is going on beneath the surface of the market index.

Diversification and Portfolio Construction

Now, with the understanding that stocks are trading on COVID-19, it means that portfolio construction in 2020 is different from recent history. Using the same example, one may assume that owning banks, energy, and airlines are companies in different industries and, therefore, reduce portfolio risk because of diversification. But, the rest of the market is treating them indifferently and trading them in the same fashion - a pro-cyclical bet on economic recovery. So, cross industry/sector diversification is not working in the short term as it normally would.

What about geographical diversification?

If we look at COVID-19 data from Europe, they have not had a resurgence in coronavirus cases in June:

Source

One would expect, therefore, the European stock indices would have fared much better in the last month.

However, the major European indices like Germany (EWG), France (EWQ), UK (UKX), and Spain (EWP) are disconnected from their localised COVID-19 data. Their stock market performances are closely correlated to the US COVID-19 data and, once again, the RSP index rather than the SPY. Once again pointing to the unique technology stock performance as of late. So, again, geographical diversification seems futile in mitigating risk.

Does the size of company mitigate risk?

Well, if we look at the iShares small-cap ETF (IJR) versus the iShares large-cap ETF (JKD), you'll notice how correlated they are, but small capitalisations are not recovering as fast.

What about Growth vs. Value?

If we look at the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) and the Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG), how have they have diverged since June?

Again, it points to the split in the market between the technology growth names and cyclical value names.

But this divergence in performance gives an investor today diversified risk. If one is allocating capital today and is looking to minimise variance in returns, it should include names from both buckets. I believe this is one of the primary reasons the momentum in growth names could continue. That is, it's the only way to allocate capital and diversify cyclical economic risk in the market currently.

But there is something to be aware of here. Value stocks are being traded as a basket and have a strong correlation to the US 10-Year Treasury. For the simplicity of observing this anomaly, consider the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) vs. VTV and see the inverse correlation that has been happening lock step over the last month.

Source: Author (IEF is the blue line, VTV is the black line)

As you can see above, as Treasury yields fall (IEF price rises), value stocks have fallen. I have already alluded to the RSP falling in June against the SPY. And this is another part of the same phenomenon. Investors are making bets right now predicated on simply on US Treasury yields. Whether this is by intent or accident, I don't know.

Two sets of expectations makeup yields - inflation and growth - when expectations are low for both, investors favour growth stocks. When expectations are high, historically speaking, it favours stocks that offer value. This may change, but let's explore the idea further.

It has nothing to do with a sector bet. It just so happens the technology sector is a growth sector in today's times. A hundred years ago, it could have been radio, railways, and airlines.

The reality comes down to fundamentals

The value of an enterprise is the discounted present value of future cash flows. As an example, let's take two companies, A and B.

Source: Author

Company A is a low growth company with defined cash flows for the next 5 years of £10-12M, after which it has a terminal value of the fifth-year cash flow for perpetuity. Company B, similarly, has its own set of cash flows. Only for the first 3 years, it earns £0 and then growth begins and ends in the two remaining years. Its terminal value too assumes no growth after the fifth year.

This examination is not about valuation between the two companies, simple mathematics resolves this for us. But the important takeaways are:

Terminal Values hold the majority of value for an enterprise. This is true for both companies. A lower discount rate (corresponding to a lower 10-Year Treasury) results in a larger enterprise value for both companies. A lower discount rate closes the gap in value between a cash generative company and a non cash generative company. E.g., at 10%, Company A is worth £109M vs. Company B at £66M (1.65x difference). But at 1% interest rates, Company A is only worth 1.24x the difference. Marginal changes in interest rates affect each Company differently. When interest rates move from 10% to 5%, Company A's value goes up 2.07x but Company B's value goes up 2.43x. From 10% to 1%, Company's A value has increased 10.85x but Company B's value has increased 14.47x.

I hope you can garner from this why value stocks have underperformed growth stocks for the past decade as interest rates have fallen. It also reveals why the valuations of young (growth) stocks that produce significantly less cash flow than older value stocks have increasingly larger market capitalisations in a low interest rate environment. In this simple example, I left out growth in the terminal value. If that were added, you may even see Company B surpassing Company A in net present value, even though there is no cash generated in the first three years.

Conclusion: What happens next?

Returning full circle, the monetary stimulus by the Federal Reserve and other global central banks is compressing the yield curve. This is resulting in a market that has only two views. The current consensus is that the environment for the next 10 years is one of low inflation and low growth. This is a tailwind for market valuations of growth companies found in the Nasdaq 100, which is becoming an increasingly larger proportion of the S&P 500. Low interest rates, therefore, support market cap weighted indices.

Investors, betting on a second market crash, are misunderstanding the mathematics of valuation. The index is unlikely to fall significantly if the underlying businesses have grown cash flows (e.g. FAANGM), coupled with the mechanics of low interest rates fueling valuation.

In addition, as I showed, many companies outside of the growth sectors have not recovered yet. The cyclical value names don't require a change in interest rate to push their valuation higher, they need cash flows to support their valuation. If sentiment or clarity on the cash flows of these companies become positive again (like May and early June), then this supports the general market level of the S&P 500, which will trend higher.

One could also expect any of the following to take place:

European (and other international) equity markets decouple from the United States and begin trading on their own data. Inflation expectations increase, supporting yields. This may slow the momentum of growth stock valuations and increase the valuation of value stocks, based upon companies passing on the inflation in costs to consumers. A continuum of a low growth, low inflation environment for the foreseeable future. This supports the momentum in QQQ over RSP.

An investor should try to prepare for all possible eventual outcomes.

The only rational way to do so is having a balance between growth and cyclical value. I have investments in all three scenarios above. Anyone or the other has potential downside risk because of how investors have currently priced risk in today's markets.

Please share in the comments any other ways investors can best prepare their portfolios for any or all of the above.

