The airline doesn't need over $16 billion in liquidity at a recent additional cost of over $500 million in annual interest expenses.

The airline will have raised over $9 billion to fund operations in the last few weeks.

As some airlines wrap up loan agreements with the U.S. Treasury, the market needs to start realizing that the average airline like American Airlines Group (AAL) now has too much liquidity. The airlines are getting closer and closer to cash flow breakeven while raising billions for an unlikely zero-revenue scenario. My investment thesis remains highly bullish on the stock as the market continues overlooking the willingness of the public to fly while expecting a dire outcome for American Airlines.

Back To Flying

Despite indications of anxiety about flying, the U.S. traveler was out flying over the July 4th celebration of independence. A Cowen survey recorded only 9% of respondents feeling 100% safe to fly and the average respondent needs another 7.5 months before feeling comfortable to travel via airplane, yet TSA throughput passengers are already at 27.5% of 2019 levels.

The Thursday and Friday leading up to July 4 had passengers top 700K for the first time since the virus crashed travel demand below 100K in mid-April. The traffic on Monday topped 756K.

So again, another survey where respondents say something different than reality. Or the survey just isn't capturing the flying public with a focus on people that don't fly.

This data disconnect is comforting that the business traveler will return sooner than expected. The business traveler has a unique constraint from corporate decision makers, but the typical business traveler is likely far more willing to undertake a business trip than the indications in the marketplace. As business travel returns, passenger traffic will take the next step higher and the higher value fares will further reduce daily cash burn rates of airlines.

Too Much Liquidity

My previous research questioned why American Airlines needed to raise debt and equity a couple of weeks ago. My guess is that the U.S. Treasury required the company to raise more cash before agreeing to the Loan Program portion of the CARES Act furthering the concept that the government didn't actually bail out the airlines.

The U.S. Treasury announced signed letter of intents with five airlines including American Airlines and Spirit Airlines (SAVE), but neither company has formally confirmed the loan agreements. Assuming an agreement for the full loan amount of $4.75 billion, American Airlines has completed the following fund offerings over the last few weeks:

$1.0 billion - 74.1 million common shares at $13.50

$1.0 billion - convertible debt @ 6.50%

$2.5 billion - 2025 senior secured notes @ 11.75%

$4.75 billion - Loan Program @ LIBOR + 3.50%

In total, the company raised $9.25 billion since mid-June plus the potential for another $300 million via over allotment shares of the equity and convertible debt. These offerings set the airline to start Q3 with up to $16 billion in liquidity.

The market doesn't appear to have caught that American Airlines slid into an 8-K filing that June ended with daily cash burn below $35 million. In essence, the airline is only burning $1 billion per month in cash before considering the PSP funds and the future furlough of up to 20,000 employees. This number doesn't even include the employees taking early retirement.

The key here is that American Airlines is burning $1 billion in liquidity per month leaving the airline with up to 16 months of liquidity with zero improvement in the cash flow levels. Remember, TSA passenger counts were only at 25% of 2019 levels when the airline provided this cash burn metric.

The recent fundraising might reduce the risk of bankruptcy and provide a level of security to a market thinking American Airlines' shareholders were set to lose all of their investments, but the moves do come at high costs. The equity and convertible debt offerings cost a combined 134 million shares in dilution before the over-allotment shares of another 25 million. The outstanding share count will surge from 425 million to 584 million before even counting U.S. Treasury warrants.

The debt offerings will cost American Airlines substantial interest costs as long as the airline holds onto the loans. The senior notes offering with 11.75% interest rates will cost the company $294 million in annual interest costs. The loan from the government comes with a more reasonable interest rate of 3.0%, but the size of the loan will cost the airline up to $143 million per year. The combined cost when adding in the convertible debt is over $500 million in annual interest expense highlighting the cost of too much debt.

The major benefit of the U.S. Treasury loan would be the ability to repay the recent debt raised in the public markets and eventually cover the convertible debt to prevent dilution. At the least, American Airlines should be able to refinance the high cost debt.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the next major catalyst for the airline stocks is the repayment of debt and cutting these high liquidity levels. American Airlines doesn't need over $16 billion in liquidity with the current daily cash burn rates that will improve once the airline is able to furlough employees. Also, daily passenger levels continue to surge despite COVID-19 fears.

The stock is a buy here nearly $1.50 below the recent offering price of $13.50.

