Luckin still appears to have a lot of cash on hand but will need to figure out how to staunch operational losses while dealing with significant legal expenses.

Luckin Coffee's (OTCPK:LKNCY) (LK) shareholders voted out its chairman and co-founder Charles Lu, helping continue the housecleaning after Luckin's major revenue fraud was discovered.

While this is a positive for trying to reestablish a bit of trust in Luckin's results, Luckin still faces a tough path for long-term survival. Before the fraud was discovered, Luckin was reporting significant operating losses but also reporting massive revenue growth (both as a company and per store). The significant operating losses remain, but it is now apparent that most of Luckin's revenue growth came from opening new stores, while per store revenues appear to have only increased modestly.

This leaves Luckin with a questionable path to profitability, while it probably indefinitely has no access to capital markets due to the fraud. I'd rate Luckin's stock as a sell at current levels. Luckin's convertible notes appear to have better long-term speculative potential based on the chance that Luckin either finds a path to stemming its cash burn or shuts down operations before it runs out of cash.

Luckin's Fabricated Data

The story that attracted investors to Luckin Coffee is that it was delivering very rapid sales growth. Some of this apparent sales growth was being driven by opening new stores, but Luckin also claimed that the number of customers per store making purchases each month was increasing and that each monthly customer was also purchasing more items each month.

Source

Based on Luckin's initially provided data, its estimated average store count went up +50% from Q1 2019 to Q3 2019. The average number of monthly transacting customers per store went up +42% over the same timeframe, while the average number of items sold per monthly transacting customer went up +28%.

Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q3 Vs. Q1 Average Store Count 2,222 2,667 3,322 50% Average Monthly Transacting Customers Per Store 1,982 2,312 2,812 42% Average Items Sold Per Monthly Transacting Customer 3.70 4.48 4.74 28%

This contributed to Luckin's reported revenue rising +222% from Q1 2019 to Q3 2019. As its estimated store count went up only +50% during that period, Luckin was essentially claiming that its per store revenue increased by around +115% from Q1 2019 to Q3 2019.

Actual Data

Luckin announced that its revenues and expenses were significantly inflated starting in Q2 2019. The below table shows Luckin's originally reported revenues and its estimated actual revenues after subtracting the amount of the fabricated transactions that the company recently reported. Numbers are converted from RMB to USD at a constant 7 to 1 exchange rate. I've chosen to use a constant exchange rate to show sales and expense trends that are unaffected by exchange rate fluctuations.

Thus, instead of +222% revenue growth from Q1 2019 to Q3 2019, its true revenue growth may have been around +76%. Luckin's per store revenue growth may have been only +17% during this period. This is only an estimate since I just averaged out the beginning and ending store counts for the quarter. The timing of new store openings and other factors would influence actual sales for the quarter, and we aren't able to calculate a true comparable store sales growth figure.

In $ USD (Millions) Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q3 Vs. Q1 Reported Revenues $68.4 $129.9 $220.3 222% Actual Revenues $68.4 $94.1 $120.3 76%

Luckin's operating expenses were also inflated significantly. However, the operating loss picture looks worse after the corrections. Luckin initially reported that its operating loss widened by around $23 million in Q2 2019 before narrowing by $14 million in Q3 2019. This would paint a picture of a company that was rapidly growing but could eventually grow its way to profitability (with massive increases in store productivity).

In $ USD (Millions) Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Reported Operating Expenses $143.7 $228.4 $304.6 Actual Operating Expenses $143.7 $207.0 $230.4 Reported Operating Loss -$75.2 -$98.5 -$84.4 Actual Operating Loss -$75.2 -$112.8 -$110.1

Instead, the actual situation appears to be that Luckin's operating loss expanded by $38 million in Q2 2019, but only narrowed by $3 million in Q3 2019. It is mostly growing revenues by spending money to open stores. Its per store productivity has improved somewhat, but its total operating losses didn't improve by very much.

Going Forward

Luckin Coffee doesn't appear to have an easy path to profitability based on the corrected data. It grew its store count very rapidly, but per store productivity only improved modestly and its overall operating loss was similar between Q2 2019 and Q3 2019. If it throttles back on new store openings, it may be able to reduce its cash burn to $350 million USD per year, although legal expenses will undoubtedly add to that.

Luckin does appear to have a substantial amount of cash on hand though. It reported close to $700 million USD as a working capital surplus at the end of Q3 2019. It also netted approximately $865 million USD from its convertible note and equity offerings in early 2020.

Thus, it probably has around $1.2 billion USD in a cash still, assuming that there wasn't any looting of company assets in addition to the accounting fraud. Luckin has $460 million USD in convertible notes. Net of that debt, it would have just under $3.00 per ADS in cash remaining.

Luckin's stock doesn't appear to be worth a gamble at near $3.00 per ADS, given its uncertain path to profitability, significant continuing operating losses, and major legal issues. It may be burning around $1.50 per ADS in cash per year at the moment.

Luckin's convertible notes (trading at around 30 cents on the dollar) have better speculative potential. In the event that Luckin stems its cash burn, it will still need to pay back those notes in January 2025, which would result in a full recovery for those notes if paid back. Luckin could also wind up operations before then, which could result in enough cash being left over to fully pay back the notes. Luckin had a bit over $200 million USD in operating lease commitments at the end of Q3 2019. This will have increased with Luckin opening more stores after September 2019, but there seems to be a way for Luckin to pay back all its current debt if it ceases operations.

Source

The worst-case scenario for Luckin's notes is that it continues operations, makes only limited progress towards profitability and eventually files for bankruptcy with little cash on hand (due to operating losses, legal expenses, other settlements, etc...).

Conclusion

After Luckin's inflated revenues and expenses are taken away, we are left with a highly unprofitable company that had been mostly growing revenues by opening stores. Opening more stores hadn't resulted in it getting noticeably closer to profitability though, and its ability to achieve profitability appears questionable.

Luckin does appear to have a lot of cash remaining (estimated at around $1.2 billion) at the moment, but it will need to close some stores and figure out how to improve its business model in order to get closer to profitability. Luckin's stock is currently trading around $3 per ADS, which appears to be high given Luckin's challenging future prospects and its significantly discounted debt (at 30 cents on the dollar). Its debt may make for a better (albeit still risky) speculative play.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.