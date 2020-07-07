Hello, Summer Doldrums (Technically Speaking For 7/7)

Here are the fund flow tables for the major indexes and sector ETFs courtesy of ETF.com: According to the daily totals, the TLT's rise occurred mostly on Monday while the IEF received the bulk of its increase on Tuesday. The SPY lost a lot of cash on Monday. Meanwhile, the IWM raked in the cash on Thursday. The QQQ -- which is made up of 44% technology companies -- continues to shine in the pandemic economy. The IEF received more cash than the equity indexes combined. That tells us investors are still very defensive. The sector data is skewed towards an expanding economy: defensive sectors are seeing a net cash outflow while aggressive sectors are receiving an inflow of cash. Technology was the largest cash recipient; industrials were number two. The difference between the two sectors was fairly large.

The Reserve Bank of Australia maintained rates at 25 basis points. Since Australia is more export-dependent, the RBA's comments on the international environment are salient (emphasis added):

The global economy has experienced a severe downturn as countries seek to contain the coronavirus. Many people have lost their jobs and there has been a sharp rise in unemployment. Leading indicators have generally picked up recently, suggesting the worst of the global economic contraction has now passed. Despite this, the outlook remains uncertain and the recovery is expected to be bumpy and will depend upon containment of the coronavirus. Over the past month, infection rates have declined in many countries, but they are still very high and rising in others.

The Markit Economics' PMI indicators have all rebounded strongly in the last few reports. Although most regions' indicators are still below the 50 level that indicate an expanding economy, numbers have moved from the teens and 20s to the 40s. But now we're hearing increased news stories about limited lockdowns implemented to contain virus flare-ups. These will obviously hinder growth. The result is that the global recovery will be very bumpy.

There are two key stories in today's Financial Times.

A new poll shows that voters -- especially those in the South and West -- have become more pessimistic about an economic recovery. Last month, 35% of voters said things would get worse; now that number is 49%. Remember that sentiment leads to activity: if people become more concerned about the future, they are more likely to slow their spending. Atlanta Fed President Bostic notes that high-frequency indicators are signaling a leveling off of economic activity, an analysis confirmed by Jefferies.

The combined reading of both stories is that a V-shaped recovery is looking less likely.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables:

Reversing yesterday's moves, the long-end of the treasury market rallied while the equity indexes were lower. Smaller-caps were down nearly 2%; larger-caps dropped around 1%. Nine of eleven sectors were lower. Energy was the biggest loser. This sector has been one of the most volatile during the last few months. Financials and real estate were down a little more than 2%. Industrials -- which have been a leading index during the last few weeks -- lost nearly 2%.

There's not much new information in the 30-day charts. The treasury market is still pegged at high levels: The IEF is near the top of its limited trading range for the last month. The TLT is also trading at high levels.

Meanwhile: Despite the end-of-the-day sell-off, the SPY is still at the top of its trading range for the last few weeks. Prices are still above key Fibonacci levels from the 30-day lows and highs. Small-caps are in the same place -- short-term consolidation.

So -- what's going on here? There really hasn't been a big shift in the news. The bulls can argue that the economic numbers are turning and that there is ample fiscal and monetary support. Bears will point to the increasing possibility of a bumpy recovery combined with rising COVID-19 cases. The sides are evenly matched, leaving equity prices at a stand-still. Combine that with the thinning trading desks during the summer months and you have a recipe for the summer doldrums.

