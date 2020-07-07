Investors should consider risks such as impact of the ongoing pandemic on demand for research models and subsequent effect on the company’s top line and cash flows.

The COVID-19 pandemic driven recession has not been kind to the healthcare sector. Charles River Laboratories (CRL), a leading CRO (contract research outsourcing) player, however, has proved to be an exception. The stock is currently up 19.01% YTD and can go even higher in 2020.

While the COVID-19 shelter-at-home directives caused many companies to shut operations, Charles River Lab was not required to do so. Being an essential business across all jurisdictions, the company's nearly 100 global sites remained operational throughout the pandemic. Hence, the first-quarter impact of COVID-19 has been pretty limited. The company's revenues grew 16.95% YoY to $707.06 million, ahead of the consensus by $14.94 million. Charles River Laboratories' non-GAAP EPS of $1.84 also surpassed the consensus by $0.38.

Charles River Laboratories is not completely immune to the pandemic. In fact, the company has reduced fiscal 2020 reported revenue growth rate guidance from 13.0% - 14.5% to 4.5% - 8.0%. GAAP EPS guidance has also been reduced from $5.20 - $5.35 to $4.25 - $4.60, while non-GAAP EPS is now expected to be $6.75 - $7.10, lower than the prior projection of $7.45 - $7.60.

Despite these downward revisions, I believe that the company will be subjected mostly to short-term headwinds, while the long-term growth story is pretty much intact.

Charles River Laboratories' resilient business model and broad-scale are key positives in these uncertain times

Charles River Laboratories helps healthcare companies to develop very early stage research processes. The company is mainly focused on the non-clinical aspects of early-stage drug discovery and development. The penetration and scale of the company become more evident when we consider that CRL was involved in the development of almost 85% drugs which were approved by the FDA in 2019.

And despite this phenomenal reach, the company's work has been never more important than it is today. Charles River Laboratories has partnered with more than 40 clients for DSA (Discovery and Safety Assessment) and manufacturing services. These services are being deployed for the development of COVID-19 vaccine candidates and therapeutics, which is the number one priority of the entire global economy. The level of Charles River Laboratories' involvement in the COVID-19 targeting efforts is unprecedented in the CRO industry.

Additionally, healthcare companies are also increasingly outsourcing their non-COVID-19 research programs to CRL, either for the ease and flexibility of working with this well-entrenched CRO or due to increased difficulty operating sites. Nevertheless, the pandemic seems to be opening some major business opportunities for CRL. CRL is also better equipped to handle the challenge, considering that its research datasets extend all the way back to 1947.

Most of Charles River Laboratories' biotech clients are very well-funded and are resilient to face disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, the company's vertically integrated business model, which comprises of RMS, DSA, and manufacturing, offers a one-stop solution for the drug development needs of the pharmaceutical industry.

The key growth driver, DSA business, has been largely unaffected by the pandemic

In the first quarter, the DSA segment reported revenues of $438.7 million, a YoY rise of 11.6% on an organic basis. The segment accounts for about 60% of the company's total revenues. DSA business continues to be driven by demand for discovery and safety assessment offerings for early-stage drugs.

As seen above, CRL is targeting a huge addressable outsourced market worth more than $15.0 billion. Of this, DSA's addressable market opportunity is almost $9.5 billion. Horizon Kinetics expects 80% drug discovery business and 50% safety assessment business to eventually be outsourced. CRL is positioned to grab a significant chunk of this opportunity on account of high accuracy, efficiency, and scale in operations. The company has helped in the development of 80 novel molecules since 1999. Besides, the company has developed a stronghold in the emerging biologic areas such as cell and gene therapies.

Charles River Laboratories is focused on margin expansion through aggressive cost optimization initiatives

Although the pandemic has been a major headwind for Charles River Laboratories, the company has been trying to contain the impact by aggressive cost optimization initiatives. Temporary measures such as reducing compensation expenses, controlling headcount, and cutting down on discretionary spending are expected to result in savings of $55.0 million - $90 million in fiscal 2020. The company has also reined back its capital spending plans by $30 million - $120 million. The company has also suspended its share repurchase programs for fiscal 2020. Hence, despite the ongoing challenges, Charles River Laboratories is trending in the right direction to achieve a target of 20% operating margin by fiscal 2021.

Investors should consider these risks

Charles River Laboratories is one of the major industry providers of rodent models for medical testing in human diseases. These models are deployed for quick, accurate, and efficient testing of investigational drugs before in-human trials are commenced. In 2019, the sale of research models accounted for almost 60% of the RMS (Research Models and Services) segment revenues. RMS made up around 23% of the company's total revenues.

In the first quarter, the company's RMS segment accounted for 20.65% of the company's total revenues. RMS revenues of $146 million were down YoY by 1.7% on an organic basis. The research models business has been increasingly pressured by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent shelter-at-home orders. With corporate clients across the world reducing or closing in-site activities, there has been a dramatic decline in demand for these research models. The company also saw a sharp reduction in demand for research models from academic institutions in the first quarter. The reversal of these trends depends heavily on the extent to which the pandemic is controlled.

In case the pandemic continues to wreak havoc and recession intensifies, Charles River Laboratories' RMS business may continue to face topline challenges in the coming quarters. Besides, RMS business has also been a major free cash flow generating business, which has in turn supported the company's DSA business. Hence, a prolonged recession can also have a material impact on the company's cash flows.

What price is right here?

According to finviz, the 12-month consensus target price for the company is $184.40. The company is currently trading at a P/E multiple of 36.56x, a forward P/E of 22.13x, and a P/S multiple of 3.28x. Although not cheap, these valuation levels do not make justice with the growth potential of this leading CRO. I believe that the target price of $190 is a better reflection of this company's growth potential in the next 12 months.

At the end of March 31, 2020, Charles River Laboratories had cash of $372 million, which includes a $150 million revolver facility. The company also has access to an additional $900 million under $2.05 billion revolving credit facility and no significant debt maturities till 2023. The company is thus well-funded and will most likely not face liquidity challenges even under direst conditions.

At the end of the first quarter, the company had $2.4 billion of debt on its balance sheet, implying a gross leverage ratio of 3.44x and a net leverage ratio of 2.9x. Both ratios are well within the requirements of the debt covenants.

The majority of the analysts are positive about Charles River Laboratories. On July 1, BofA analyst Juan Avendano upgraded the rating to Buy from Neutral and set a target price of $192. On May 26, Argus analyst David Toung raised target price to $190 from $150 and reiterated a Buy rating. On May 5, Baird analyst Eric Coldwell raised target price to $175 from $156 and reiterated Outperform rating. On May 5, SunTrust analyst Sandy Draper raised target price to $194 from $130 and reiterated a Buy rating.

Charles River Laboratories is very well-positioned to survive this pandemic, considering its robust offerings, broad reach, high market penetration, and resilient client base. While the upside seems limited, I believe that this is a sturdy investment and is less exposed to dramatic swings in the share price. A smarter way to work this stock is to look for any pullback. However, today, healthcare investments are definitely not for the weak-minded. Hence, I believe that this stock is suited only for retail investors with above-average risk appetite and investment horizon of at least one year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.