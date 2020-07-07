Oracle (ORCL) saw a rise to fame in the 90's offering its world-class database management system Oracle RDBMS. However, since the dot-com bubble, Oracle has seen ever-increasing competition, a late entry into the cloud, and outdated software models weaken its market position and limit revenue growth. Oracle has been binging on share repurchases spending $70 billion since 2018 just on buying its own stock accounting for almost all of the 75% increase in its share price in the last decade. Oracle has been using significant amounts of debt to finance these buybacks pushing its net cash negative and forcing rating agency downgrades. This could be forgivable if the company showed revenue growth, although Oracle has seen revenue flatline for the whole of the 2010's. Oracle's one shining hope is its new autonomous database, which has showed promise although its early days. Investors will find little value in investing in this relic of the tech world, while its competitors provide much more lucrative investment opportunities.

Source: Koyfin

Stagnant Revenue Growth Has Plagued Oracle for a Decade

Oracle has seen slow year over year revenue growth for almost a decade, while other technology, cloud computing, and ERP companies have achieved double-digit percentage growth. Oracle posted 0.3% revenue growth from 2018 to 2019, while current trailing twelve months (NYSE:TTM) revenue growth has been 1%. Revenue growth between 2011 and 2020 (shown below) is equally as uninspiring, with revenues growing a measly 10.9% over the period. During this same period, Salesforce (CRM) Oracle's main CRM competitor saw revenue growth of ~930% while SAP (SAP), a giant in international software sales and lead in ERP, saw 55% revenue growth. The critical note with these comparisons is scale; Salesforce has been in a significant growth period since 2011 growing from a market cap of $17bn to a size comparable to Oracle of $142bn today with SAP also seeing considerable growth in size from $58bn to $138bn over the same period. With competition reaching similar maturity and scale, the question becomes, can Oracle maintain its long-standing dominant position in the market or will ever-increasing competition pose too great a threat.

Source: Company SEC filings

While Oracle has maintained a steady gross profit margin over the last four years of ~80%, the company has seen slight improvements in net profit margin, with an increase of 2% over the same period while the EBITDA margin grew from 40.6% to 43.9%. Since 2019 Oracle has spent $845 million on restructuring to help increase margins and remove inefficiencies gained from the companies extensive list of acquisitions over the past decade, including Netsuite, Sun, MICROS Systems, and, Acme Packet just to name a few. The majority of this cost was in staff severance packages. Restructuring, combined with the COVID-19 outbreak limiting travel and reducing employee commission, cut operating expenses by 8% in Q4. In Q3 2020, EBITDA margins were up 1% from the year prior, with Q4 up 10%. Given the restructuring and experience over the past months with schemes such as work from home, reduced workforce and, limited Use of in-person setup and support, Oracle is likely to see a continued uptick in operating margin in the coming quarters.

Cloud Services and License Support Revenue Climbs as Others Lag

The largest segment to Oracle's business is its infrastructure as a subscription ((IaaS)) business accounting for $4.1 billion in Q4 2020 or 40% of total revenue. Oracles IaaS revenue includes its historically best-in-class database system, which has recently been replaced by the new automatic database system first launched on oracles public cloud platform OCI gen 2 and now in Q4 available for on-premises clients. The move for Oracle to provide its new automatic database to on-premises customers allows some of Oracle's biggest legacy customers who are unable to use a hybrid public cloud due to security concerns or not being in a cloud region (i.e., governments, larger banks, etc.) to upgrade their databases.

Oracle sells a broad range of software as a service (SaaS), including Enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management ((HCM)), customer resource planning ((CRP)) and, financial enterprise-level software. Oracle has shifted focus to cloud applications over the past decade, moving from a focus on licensing products and the traditional on-premises computing model. Oracle has seen considerable growth in its cloud applications business since its launch in 2012, including growth of over 200% during 2017. Fusion apps revenue was up 31% in Q4 2020, with Fusion ERP up 35%, HCM up 29%, Netsuite ERP up 25%, and vertical SaaS up 7%. Could applications represented $2.7 billion or 26% of Q4 revenue and had a growth rate on par with SaaS peers. Oracles in-house gen 2 public cloud OCI gives oracle a significant advantage against significant competitors in this sector, including Workday and Salesforce, who rely on external providers (AWS in these cases). Oracle predicts that total cloud ERP revenue could grow 2 to 3 times that of its on-premises predecessor as smaller firms can afford subscriptions without significant capital outlay from servers or datacenters.

Oracle's Legacy hardware sector revenue has fallen 17% since 2017. Oracle acquired its server supply division from the purchase of sun microsystems in 2010. However, in mid-2019, Safra Catz Oracle CEO said the company planned to "downsize our low-margin legacy hardware business," placing a focus on the cloud, ERP, and Oracle's new autonomous database. Hardware generated $857million in Q3 2019 or around 9% of total revenues. Oracle will need to maintain increased revenue growth in cloud service and license support to maintain current revenue given the decline in hardware (-7% in 2019), a challenge Oracle is currently struggling to overcome.

Oracle also provides both in-person and virtual support and consultation services for all products to help clients optimize performance; this currently represents around 7% of revenue. However, services revenues have fallen 8% over the past three years as Oracle moves towards increasingly user-friendly UI and a managed cloud model.

Source: Company SEC filings

COVID-19

" We believe we have weathered the pandemic well, and we're pleased with our overall performance in the quarter." - Safra Catz, Oracle CEO, Q4 earnings call.

With the most significant impact of COVID-19 expected in Q3 (Q1 in Oracle's Financial calendar), the effect on Oracles business, the cloud, SaaS and, the IaaS industry as a whole is yet to be seen. The stress to Oracle's business model is seen in two areas; first is the impact on demand for the company's software licensing and cloud services and, second, the supply of components for server deployment in the hardware segment.

Oracle uses a subscription-based model for the majority of its offerings, with the majority of customers being large corporations. Due to the subscription-based nature and fix contracts, it's unlikely Oracle will see significant cancelations of subscriptions in the near term. However, due to the above-average price of Oracles application offerings, I see a future dip in applications revenue as firms move to cheaper options to improve hurt margins. On the other hand, as firms become more reliant on the cloud and due to the accelerated growth of remote working in the long-run, Oracle and the whole Saas industry is likely to see improved growth on the back of COVID.

Although existing revenues are unlikely to be significantly hurt, Oracle CEO Safra A. Catz did indicate that "As the quarter progressed, we saw a drop-off in deals, especially in the industries most affected by the pandemic." However, Oracle sees this as delayed business rather than canceled with many large firms putting projects on hold. However, with greater time to evaluate options and competitors continuing to push service updates, Oracle may be at risk of losing a portion of this business.

Hardware represents 9% of Oracle's revenue and is often bundled with larger purchases of cloud, database, or ERP products. In their Q3 earnings call, Oracle indicated a shortage in supply of crucial server components as a result of COVID-19 in china and the USA. However, little effect is expected on revenues from this shortage as Oracle indicated it would reallocate resources from cheap commodity-grade servers to their high margin Exadata servers. Hardware revenues saw a 9.4% year on year drop in Q4 likey down to firms canceling or postponing physical projects due to social distancing.

"Our Exadata cloud -- database Cloud at Customer product is actually made up of the same components as conventional servers. Therefore, we can reallocate the parts away from the conventional servers into the Exadata machines." - Lawrence Ellison CTO

Oracle's Main Market is looking Stronger than ever, but Oracle can't keep up

Oracle stands mainly as a saas provider offering enterprise software's over its recently improved gen 2 cloud infrastructure. The saas industry has seen significant growth over the past few years due to the increased reach of the cloud. Currently, the sass market is valued at $134.44 billion and expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% to $220.21 in 2022. this rate is in line with many of Oracle's main competitor revenue growth expectations. However, Oracle is unlikely to see growth even above 5% per year over this period, even if current growth improves.

Larry Ellison Oracle CTO and Chairman has, for many years, called out Oracle's main competitors, promising to surpass SAP as the leader in ERP, dethrone Amazon (AMZN) AWS as the dominant force in IaaS and ever overtake Salesforce as the leader in SaaS. Ellison has been making these bold claims for years, and many analysts, including myself, are concerned that Ellison is attacking the industry the wrong way. Oracle is a niche player in the cloud and IaaS industry, and Oracle should play to their strengths and focus on promoting the quality of their product rather than attacking competitors Oracle has a near-zero chance of overtaking. Some of these claims are outright absurd, recently Ellison claims his firm would pass Salesforce in the SaaS market. Oracle saw SaaS revenues of around $5.5 billion in FY2020, while Salesforce saw well over double that with revenue growth of over 30% vs. Oracles (1.1%). These sorts of claims tarnish Oracle's message to investors and likely put doubt on other far more reasonable claims.

During Q4, Oracle closed on a deal with Zoom (ZM), this deal garnered massive media attention and has had many believe that Zoom did pick Oracle because they have the best and fastest cloud network. However, this deal is more complex than might meet the eye. The issue for Zoom was that all the major cloud providers also provided online video and voice chat and meeting platforms. Amazon has Chime, Google (GOOG) has Hangouts and Duo, and Microsoft (MSFT) has Teams and Skype. With these major players out of the way, of course, Oracles cloud becomes competitive.

Oracle's new autonomous database is likely to be Oracle's best hope in battling major competitors. Benchmarks from customers have seen as much as a 40x improvement in database speed and economics. However, the key to Oracle's success off the back of this breakthrough tech is that to use autonomous database is you have to be using Oracle IaaS. Taking back the database and PaaS market will not be easy for Oracle, Amazon currently has the largest share of the PaaS market at 30% in comparison to Oracles 4% according to Gartner. Oracle also faces competition from ever-improving low cost and free database providers eroding Oracles competitive advantage.

Source: Company SEC filings

Oracle has seen a P/E ratio below that of its main competitors, with a P/E of 16x Oracle has a P/E half that of its peer's average although inline with other legacy providers such as IBM (12.3x) and Dell (7.7X). However, Oracle also has significantly lower revenue growth than the majority of its main Saas competitors leading investors to see little future value improvement.

Oracle's Valuation Increases are mainly based on Share Repurchases

"we're committed to returning value to our shareholders through technical innovation, strategic acquisitions, stock repurchases, prudent use of debt, and a dividend." - Safra Catz, Oracle CEO

As Oracle CEO Safra indicated in the companies, Q4 earnings call Oracle has been deeply committed to improving value for shareholders over the past few years. In Q4 2020 Oracle repurchased 107 million shares at the cost of $5.2 billion or 3.2% of the total float ($48.50 per share average, with 63% repurchased in March while COVID depressed the share price.) $16.6 billion remains of the current $30 billion repurchase program which at the current share price would repurchase ~301 million shares. During 2020 Oracle repurchased 361 million shares or 10.8% of the total float at the conclusion of 2019 (excluding any issuance) for a total of $19.2 billion or $53.18 per share average.

Source: Company SEC filings

Oracle has been on a mission to spend as much money as possible to bolster its share price over the last ten years. As indicated in the firm's Q4 earnings call over the last decade, Oracle had repurchased nearly 40% of its outstanding float. As shown in the example below, this level of share repurchase, in theory, can account for around 66% of the ~75% increase in Oracles share price over the last ten years. Oracle has had the 33rd lowest shares outstanding compound annual growth rate over the previous ten years within the S&P500 (where ten years of data were available) at -4.69%. Over the last 12 months, Oracle has repurchased 8.1% of its shares, while the only larger firm in the S&P 500 to repurchase more was Bank of America (BAC) at 8.8%, with Oracle repurchasing more shares during this period than 94% of firms in the S&P 500.

Oracle has been increasing dividend payments consistently since 2009, beginning at $0.05 per quarter in 2009 to $0.24 in 2020. However, due to significant buybacks and the ownership value of each share, increasing the true growth in dividends to shareholders is weaker. Oracle saw a 16.98% CAGR growth in dividends since 2009 in comparison to the S&P 500 average of 9.9% for the same period, although with share repurchases taken into account, Oracle only saw an 11.19% growth rate in real dollars returned to investors. Oracle, although having higher than average growth in its dividends, is growing from a below-average yield, with Oracles dividend yield over the past 12 months standing at 1.73%, with the S&P 500 average being around 2%. Oracle's payout ratio also showed lackluster performance at 26.67% in comparison to the S&P500 average for 2019 of 36.22%, although returning value to shareholders via share repurchases is significantly above the S&P average.

The main question for investors is, can Oracle continue to repurchase shares to increase value, and whats the end goal? Oracle seems intent on maintaining its repurchase program. The company has over $16 billion remaining in its current program, which at its current rate, can be expected to continue into at least 2021. The question of Oracle's goal is one that Oracle CTO and Chairman Larry Ellison has continued to avoid. This brings up speculation that the chairman and Oracle's largest shareholder is aiming to take the company private in the future. Larry's percentage ownership in the company has grown from 23.3% in 2010 to 36.2% in 2020, while the number of shares he owns has remained stagnant at 1.17 billion. However, this is pure speculation, although, with limited information and Oracle pushing staggering amounts of debt to finance its repurchases, it can't be ruled out.

Oracle Recently Issued More Debt, but are They Putting it to Use?

"to take advantage of very favorable interest rates, we issued $20 billion in debt in the quarter" - Safra Catz, Oracle CEO

Towards the end of March 2020, Oracle issued $20 billion of unsecured debt to take advantage of low-interest rates repaying higher-rate debt. This move, however, has significantly increased Oracle's debt position and pushed leverage to double its Q4 2019 levels.

After the issuance of $20 billion in unsecured notes, both Moody's and Fitch downgraded the firm, citing concerns around increased leverage and a negative outlook on the firm's continued share buyback program using debt. Fitch downgraded the company from A to A- while moody's downgraded Oracle two tiers to A3 from A1.

"Notwithstanding the amount raised in the current debt offering, which will likely be high, the increase in debt reflects a meaningful shift relative to our expectation that following US tax reform the company will repay maturing obligations such that total debt to EBITDA would decline to the low 2x by the fiscal year ending in May '22." - Raj Joshi, Moody's analyst.

Oracle saw cash grow to $43 billion in Q4 from $25.8 billion the quarter prior; this is in part due to their new debt offering. Net cash has been deteriorating as the firm continues to finance share buybacks and dividends via borrowing. Net cash fell to $-28.5 billion in Q4 down from $-18.9 billion a year earlier and $6.5 billion in 2018. Oracle saw significant cash benefits from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. The act reduced the tax paid on substantial cash reserves held in foreign accounts and helped offset the cost of foreign cash-backed debt used to finance buybacks and dividends to which Oracle shareholders had become accustomed. Since 2018 and the tax reforms, Oracle has burnt through almost all of its original cash reserves and returned nearly $70 billion in buybacks and $10 billion in dividends.

Conclusion

The key question investors need to ask themselves is, can this 70's tech behemoth truly compete with some of the most forward-thinking and highest growth companies in the world in 2020. I genuinely believe that there is enormous potential in Oracle for future growth given the correct focus. Oracle limits investment in new technology and growth of cloud infrastructure by committing capital to share repurchases and dividends. Assuming there is no hidden plan such as going private, This seems like a gross misallocation of cash and in the long-run negatively affecting the return to the vast majority of Oracles shareholders through organic revenue growth. Oracle should return to a focus on acquisitions and commit to growing its customer base for SaaS products provided through the cloud. I see little value in a long position in Oracle. Given the current state of both its balance sheet and revenue growth, investors would be much better served to put capital into some of Oracle's competitors. The chart below sums up Oracle in the past, and I believe the future, low revenue growth with a stagnant market capitalization. Unless Oracle shifts focus truly to revenue growth, I see little value growth over the coming few years.

Source: Company SEC filings

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.