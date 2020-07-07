Newell Brands (NWL) is a manufacturer and distributor of consumer and commercial products worldwide. A new management team has been executing a credible turnaround plan and results have been improving. The on-set of COVID-19 has caused a major disruption in its supply chain and distribution channel. Consumers’ needs are changing, and are moving more of their purchases online where NWL’s eCommerce is playing catch up. Unfortunately, the change in consumer purchase is hitting NWL’s growth segments hard. While NWL will likely come through this pandemic, it is also likely that its revenue, balance sheet leverage, cash flow and liquidity will be impaired, possibly to a point that management may have to reduce its dividend. This article will look at the cash flow challenges that NWL will face going forward.

Turnaround is being undermined by the COVID-19 pandemic

To understand NWL’s different lines of business, I have put together Figure 1, which shows the Business Segments and their growth outlook at the end of 2019. Figure 2 shows the data in a pie chart form to show that about 68% of the business have either growth momentum or are turning the corner.

Figure 1: Business segments and growth outlook at the end of 2019. Source: 10-K reports. Note: The Divisions shown in green have growth momentum, those in yellow are turning the corner, while those in red are in the turnaround mode that may take more than one year.

Figure 2: 68% of the business are growing or have turned the corner. Source: 10-K reports.

The growth momentum carried into the first two months of 1Q, but then the pandemic hit. Unfortunately, the change in consumer purchase is hitting NWL’s growth segments hard. NWL’s revenue declined in March, resulting in a 1Q2020 revenue decline of 7.6% YoY driven by a core sales decline of 5.1%. According to management, revenue in April declined by about 25%, caused by a combination of factors. Specialty stores, which accounted for a mid-teen percent of revenue, were mostly closed. NWL’s own Home Fragrance retail stores were closed. Closing of various manufacturing and distribution centers caused supply chain disruption. Baby and Parenting revenues were impacted as people did not buy car seats with the curtailment of driving. Writing revenues declined as schools (k-12 especially) and business offices were closed. Outdoor and Recreation revenues declined as people stayed at home. There were some bright spots: on-line sales increased, Food and Commercial revenue benefited as consumers were doing more cooking at home and businesses require more cleaning supplies. Small appliance revenues benefited as consumers stayed home.

The pandemic caused much retail sales to go on-line. eCommerce has not been the strength of NWL. In fact, the BoD brought on the new CEO for his experience in driving eCommerce. Hence, the pandemic is catching NWL somewhat flat-footed in eCommerce.

Management pulled its guidance for 2020, and did not provide revenue guidance for 2Q2020. Suffice it to say that 2Q is going to be bad. The only question is how bad. The hope is that the summer and back to school sales in 3Q will be better and the holiday sales in 4Q will be strong. However, given the recent increase in COVID-19 cases as states reopen, it is very possible that the summer and back to school season will be a washout. If that is the case, 2020 will be a challenging year.

Management is beefing up cash balance to prepare for a difficult time ahead

It is clear that in this kind of environment and given its leveraged balance sheet, cash flow and liquidity are key to NWL. Over the course of the last twelve months, management has significantly improved its cash flow. In 1Q2020, a traditionally slow quarter, NWL generated operating cash flow of $23 million, an improvement of $223 million compared to 1Q2019. This improvement came, in large part, due to better working capital management. NWL has been focusing on reducing its cash conversion cycle, and it is reaping the benefit of that work.

As of the end of 1Q2020, NWL has $476 million in cash and cash equivalents, an increase of $127 million from last quarter. NWL has an undrawn line of credit of $1.2 billion. So NWL has sufficient liquidity. NWL drew $125 million from its credit line in early 2Q and issued a $500 million note due 2025 in late May to increase its cash balance. In an investor conference, management pointed out that they are planning for a recession, and is acting accordingly to beef up cash balance.

Management has been focusing on deleveraging the balance sheet. The disruption in sales due to the pandemic will set this effort back. During the 1Q2020CC, management indicated that it is “committed to delevering the company's balance sheet over time, although COVID-19 will put short-term pressure on the company's leverage ratio”. The credit rating agencies have been concerned with the delay in the deleverage plan. As a result, NWL lost it “investment grade” credit rating. On March 9, Moody downgraded NWL’s debt rating to “Ba1” based on a view that NWL would fail to meet Moody's target debt level for 2020. Prior to that, on November 1, 2019, S&P downgraded NWL’s debt rating to “BB+” as S&P believed NWL would fail to meet S&P’s target debt level for 2019. The credit downgrades put pressure on NWL’s cost of debt. The recent $500 million 5-year bond was issued with a coupon rate of 4.875%, which is high in today’s interest rate environment. This is a result of a “junk” credit rating.

Reducing the dividend is a prudent choice to protect the balance sheet

During the 1Q2020CC, management reported that the BoD has approved the payment of a dividend of $0.23 per share, in-line with previous. However, management implied that the dividend policy will be reviewed each quarter. After looking at the call on cash flow for the next 18 months, and the need to delever the balance sheet, it is clear to me that it is prudent for NWL to reduce its dividend going forward. The call on cash flow math is shown in Figure 3.

Figure 3: NWL’s call on cash flow from Ops for the next 6 quarters. Source: 10-K and author’s estimates.

Figure 3 shows that based on historical capex rate and dividend rate, there will be close to a $1.7 billion call on cash flow from Ops. In 2019 NWL generated $1.04 billion cash flow from Ops. In 2019, the work on reducing the cash conversion cycle generated about $333 million of operating cash flow. Depreciation contributed about $446 million. While management continues to drive to reduce the cash conversion cycle, especially in reducing inventory through SKU rationalization, the work will probably produce a diminishing result. With revenue impacted by the continued store closing and potential additional supply chain interruption, earnings and hence EBITDA will be depressed for at least the next two quarters, perhaps longer through next year.

It will be difficult to estimate cash flow with so much uncertainty in revenue. My estimate for cash flow from ops for the next 6 quarters is in the range of $800 to $1200 million. Hence, I expect that NWL will run a cash flow deficit if nothing is done. NWL has many levers, including: cut cost and expenses, reduce cash conversion cycle more, reduce capex, reduce dividend, raise cash through issuance of debt and/or equity and sell assets. It is clear that management is considering and working all these levers.

As mentioned earlier, NWL raised $500 million of new debt and drew $125 million from its credit line. Not only do the new debts come with a high cost, they also increase the balance sheet leverage. Given management’s cautious outlook for the next 12 to 18 months, getting more cash now is a smart thing to do, as the cost of debt may go up even more as the leverage may become higher given a potential reduction in EBITDA going forward.

Management intends to continue to drive down the cash conversion cycle, reduce A&P spending, as well as accelerate the FUEL efficiency improvement project. My estimate of $800 to $1200 million of cash flow already assumed these actions.

Management can and probably will reduce capex. My estimate is that management can reduce capex by about $100 million in the next 6 quarters by making choices in investment to accelerate FUEL and move out some lower return projects.

NWL just completed its Accelerated Transformation Program, and concluded that the businesses that it is keeping are the right set of business on which to build the company. Hence, it is unlikely that NWL will make any major sales of assets to raise cash.

Assuming the mid-point of my range of cash flow estimates and the above-mentioned actions, management would have closed the gap between cash flow and the call on cash flow with a small surplus of $59 million. But that is hardly any comfort as NWL does not have any control of how the pandemic and the course of the economy will develop. Any further negative development will impact cash flow, thereby reducing the margin of safety.

NWL can raise more debt and further draw down its credit line, but that will increase leverage further. Given the downgrades and an expected decline in EBITDA, it may not be to NWL’s best interest to further increase its debt load. Hence, it will be prudent to consider a dividend reduction. NWL has not ruled it out in the 1Q2020CC, and I am sure it is a topic in every BoD discussion. If NWL reduces the dividend by 50% to $0.46 per share, it will save almost $300 million over this 6-quarter period, which will provide further cushion. Reducing the dividend will impact the share price, but that probably will be a short-term adjustment, but will help NWL to delever the balance sheet faster. In the long run, that is a good thing for both the bond and stock investors. Hence, I believe that a dividend reduction is the right thing to do. It is a very likely scenario, and it may happen as soon as this quarter.

Takeaway

A cash flow model developed by the author shows that even with raising $500 million of debt and drawing $125 million from its credit line, there is only a small surplus in cash flow in the next 18 months. Hence, it will be prudent for NWL to reduce its dividend to provide more cushion through this pandemic and a potential recession that may ensue. The author believes that this decision may be made as soon as this quarter.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NWL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. The information provided is for information purposes only and can be wrong. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold the author harmless.