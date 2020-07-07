Technology giant Apple (AAPL) has seen its shares hit new highs almost daily in recent weeks, breaking the $375 level in recent days. On Tuesday, one street analyst raised his target on the stock to somewhat reflect this new reality, but also provided a cautionary note. Today, I'll discuss why Apple should be able to overcome some bad news moving forward.

Raymond James analyst Chris Caso raised the firm's price target on Apple to $400 from $340 and kept an Outperform rating on the stock. However, he mentioned that street estimates likely don't reflect a later than expected iPhone launch, meaning there would be a good chance guidance from the company would disappoint at the fiscal Q3 report on July 30th. Of course, this does imply that management gives a forecast for fiscal Q4 at that time, which isn't a given in this uncertain time. Here's a key quote from the analyst commentary detailed in the note linked above:

"While we believe the later launch is well-understood by investors, it's not reflected in Street consensus," he writes. "This presents a dilemma for management in providing guidance, because they won't be able to explain the reason for weak September guidance, since they don't discuss upcoming launches." Caso adds that his advice to Apple would be to simply decline to provide September guidance.

If we look at current analyst estimates, wall street believes Apple will report fiscal Q4 revenues (the September ending quarter) of $61.93 billion. That would be a decline of about 3.3% over the prior year period, and would represent about 40 basis points of sequential improvement over the fiscal Q3 estimate. A small single digit decline does not seem very realistic if you are assuming no iPhone launch during the September period when combined with global economic issues regarding the coronavirus.

I do think management could avoid disappointing the street if there will be no September launch by simply withholding guidance as it did for fiscal Q3 as the analyst above did suggest. However, the company does have to detail how that just finished fiscal Q3 period fared, and that's where some potential bad news could be delivered. If history is a guide, the street seems a little too bullish at present, based on the table below showing sequential revenue declines from fiscal Q2 to fiscal Q3. Yellow represents current estimates.

(Prior year data sourced from Apple SEC filings, seen here, along with current estimates for 2020 linked above.)

The newly launched lower priced iPhone SE will help a little, but over the last 7 fiscal years, Apple's average revenue decline from Q2 to Q3 was $7.40 billion or 14.14%. That would imply Q3 revenues of $50.91 billion, using the average dollar decline, or $50.06 billion, using the average percentage decline. If we only look at the last 3 or 5 years, the numbers are a little better, but they still show Apple coming in a little light of current estimates. Also, analyst revenue estimates have been trending higher recently, with the Q3 average street figure up about $300 million since the end of May.

Could investors give the stock a pass if results come in a little light? Sure, because the pandemic is certainly a plausible excuse. Additionally, if the business itself looks fine but the iPhone launch is just going to be a little delayed due to production problems, the revenues will come. In that case, we would just need to take down short-term estimates a little and move them more into the December 2020 / March 2021 quarters. Apple can also lean on its tremendous financial flexibility, showing how it still has tens of billions of dollars of buyback firepower to use each quarter to support the stock and reduce the number of outstanding shares.

Tuesday's analyst note highlights the interesting point we are at regarding Apple currently. The stock has been leading the tech sector to new all-time highs recently, yet there seems to be the potential for some short-term disappointment when it comes to revenues and earnings. A later than normal iPhone launch would certainly increase the chances of a softer than expected September quarter, but I believe long-term investors can digest a small bit of bad news. In the end, the analyst did raise his price target to $400 a share, so now we'll have to see whether or not the many other analysts who are underwater follow this move in the next few weeks.

