To Figure Out If This Is The Real Deal Correction Or A Little Dip, Let's Watch The Runners

On Sunday I threw shade on the “Buffett Rally." I felt that this was a contrary and bearish signal of the last bear’s capitulation. I expected a rally on Monday and sell off the rest of the week. Perhaps I'm exaggerating about Buffett to make a point, but clearly Buffett threw in the towel on deploying capital on a renewed market crash. I won’t rehash what I wrote on Sunday, if you are curious click here. This is not the beginning of a real bear market, there's still a lot of money on the sidelines, and that money will come in with a vengeance once the sell off takes its pound of flesh. I'm using the term correction in the technical sense. A correction is a 10% dip, and yes, I think a 10% dip right here is very possible, but 7%-8% is just fine for me. See, I have finally started to actually listen to my own advice. This as many of my loyal readers will know is the entire purpose for why I started writing in the first place. It's a way to impose discipline on my trading "hygiene." So often in the past, I will succinctly lay out the night before what will happen the next trading day and what I should do and then when it comes time to actually do it...Well, I just would not do the hard stuff. So Sunday, I wrote that essentially Monday would be a buying climax that would create a “Double-Top” and herald a goodly correction. I advised that you should sell or at least hedge your positions. I did just that I sold about 35% of my trading account, and I sold calls against all my call options. My thought is that this capitulation would result in a “double top.” A “double top” is a “thing” and if you don’t accept that a double top formation on a chart means anything, why do you even read what I write? That kind of formation is accepted as “snake eyes” for the bull. It has been so for traders since there was a living Mr. Dow and a Mr. Jones. Just take my word for it. You can call it nonsense, voodoo, or whatever, there are enough wizened traders out there that believe it's significant. Once such formation is visible, the momentum with turn and selling happens in earnest. June 8 the S&P hit 3233 and yesterday we hit 3184. If you round to the nearest hundred you get 3200. Close enough for government work, and a double-top. That said, serious chartists will hold any renewed rally with a jaundiced eye until we surpass that 3233 level consistently. To put a finer point on it, if we do correct 7 to 10 percent, and then rally right to 3233, and fail that level, a chartist would call THAT the double-top, and I wouldn’t argue the point. However for now, this is a double top. We are going to get that sell-off.

Or are we?

There's as I said so much money on the sidelines, and there are plenty of junior Buffet's out there who have not yet thrown in the towel, and they must soon enough. So maybe this is just a quick dip, and we continue along our merry way?

So that previous most recent high was almost exactly a month ago, it also was a climax buying jag that resulted in a sell to the downside, it too was after a positive monthly jobs number. Naturally, I don’t like to follow exact patterns since the market rarely repeats its actions exactly. So I have a healthy skepticism. Yet as I write you late in the trading day the market seems to be selling in earnest. Even the mighty Nasdaq closed a negative 0.86%, so perhaps this is it. It would be so easy to blow the trumpet and claim victory, but I'm not here to crow, nor am I here to entertain, I'm here because I actually trade, and if I make a mistake it hits me right where it hurts. So I want to try to use evidence in order to see if this is a true downdraft or a one-day wonder and is quickly forgotten.

Find the breakout names, names that don’t even falter in their rise into the teeth of this sell off (so far)

Let’s use three stocks: Facebook (FB), Abbvie (ABBV), and Square (SQ). Why these? Well use ones that you like if they correspond to the character of these types of stocks. ABBV and SQ were range-bound for quite a long time, and finally broke above their highs. SQ has been generally recognized as broken out over the last week, while ABBV just broke above 100 today. ABBV reached 98ish in early February, fell hard and only recently has ABBV gotten back to that level. For several weeks it has reached above and below that level until today when it broke decisively above 100. Today’s selling pressed it back to 99.35, still positive into the close. I believe that ABBV will continue to gain momentum in spite of the sell off. That is, unless the selling causes real panic, the kind of fear that occurs when the indexes fall hard for a few days. So that's one kind of indicator. SQ is a bit different as I said has been accepted as a breakout and momentum players will likely keep it afloat, in fact SQ was still up 6 points at the close. The same climax of fear would have to drive hard to get those types of traders to dump such a reliable breakout. For me, FB, is the most interesting, or at least as interesting as ABBV. By interesting I mean I'm very curious how it plays out. FB did have an all-time high today. Facebook has been consolidating since May at around this level until it put in a new high today. So even as it's under tremendous pressure from the NAACP and the Anti-Defamation League on what they say is a lack of concern for their terrible content. They have lined up hundreds of advertisers in their “Stop Hate for Profit” ban of Facebook by well-known consumer brands. I don’t want to be inflammatory, but Facebook has 8 million advertisers that depend on FB. FB knows that the big brands need them as much or even more than FB needs these big brands. If Facebook knuckles under there will never be an end to the parade of demands. The point is FB is shaking off the worst things thrown at them. So if FB sells off, it will be more about the market correction than the advertising ban. Facebook is up 11% in the last several days. So FB is another one to watch.

I'm not saying you should buy Facebook, Square and Abbvie

Look, I'm not endorsing these names to buy, though I'm long two out of the three above names (more about that at the end). I just want you to either follow these names or find others that have been consolidating for weeks, and then have broken out. If they falter, then this sell off is real, and you should hold off expending your cash until the S&P 500 has fallen at least 5%. Even so, tail out your cash sparingly as we get to 7%-8%. You should also mind the volume and the VIX, yesterday, even as the indexes were soaring the VIX rose. That to me was a big tell. I did not list Tesla (TSLA), it has been running day-after-day and if it falls tomorrow who could “blame” it. In other words, it wouldn’t be a good tell if it falters after it soared scores of points day after day. Also, I'm not looking at the coronavirus names since they are conditional on vaccines, or anti-viral news. I want a stock that's flying or will be flying because it has broken out to new highs. Why not stocks trading in a range? Well, generally they don’t attract the most ardent traders. This is another technical truism, technicians look for breakouts. This is because there's no one overhead who's trapped and are all too willing to add their supply of shares to trade to get their money back. A breakout has no untapped supply of sellers, a buyer must persuade an owner to sell by offering a higher price to convince them to sell. So if you don’t like Facebook, or maybe I'm wrong and Facebook won’t laugh off the sellers tomorrow, look for other newer breakouts that will provide an indicator as to the state of the market. Maybe you’d like to watch Snapchat (SNAP) as an alternative to Facebook. It hit its highs today and closed close to that level. It has a good alternative story to FB. Again, this is not about stock picking. What I want is a stock that should shake off a typical 2% dip. At that point, if the names with big momentum start to lose altitude that's when you should deploy your cash. Do you have the discipline to “wait ‘til you see the white of their eyes…”? If you do, you will make some very good alpha.

My trades: I went long calls, both SQ and ABBV, I spread these calls. My hope is that the short calls, waste away either over time or as I expect the sell-off is real and the short calls burn off quickly. I will close them out, harvest the premium then wait for the rally in these names to resume. As for ABBV, I also own them as long-term investments for the dividend.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long ABBV in equity and Call options, and SQ in Calls