The European integrated majors - the old legacy airlines that is - probably aren't going to do it given their cost structures.

That aviation has been horribly affected by the lockdown and pandemic is obvious. Who is going to win the economic release is less so.

Aviation in the time of coronavirus

That no one could travel, that crossing an international boundary became near impossible, means that airlines had something of a hard time of it recently. The question then becomes who is going to survive and that's pretty much sorted. We're still not sure about Virgin Atlantic, FlyBE was gone before all this happened, Norwegian, amazingly, managed to pull it off, that survival thing, even as the stockholders were pretty much wiped out.

The final question is who is going to win the unlocking? This all refers to the European short haul market by the way, this isn't about intercontinental flight which is going to be a longer time coming back.

Given Norwegian's capital base now it's reconstructed they're a good candidate. Ryanair and Easyjet both have their possibilities. But the most interesting at present appears to be Wizz Air (OTCPK:WZZAF)

Wizz Air and the hedging loss.

There was an announcement earlier in the year that they'd made a stonking great loss on their fuel hedge. As I said at the time this looked overdone. The way accounting works these days is that hedge losses must be announced and taken as soon as they are obvious. The other side of the same deal, the not-loss that comes about from having the hedge, comes with the normal trading accounts. Or, if we prefer, the lowering of costs from not being able to use the hedge comes later, with the trading accounts.

There's always a terrible temptation to overreact to the announcement of such a hedge loss therefore.

(Wizz Air stock price from London Stock Exchange)

As you can see, buying in on April 16 after that hedge loss announcement would have been nicely profitable.

A new Wizz Air tip

There is more information from The Times this morning. The supposition is that Wizz Air has further to go.

Advice BuyWhy It has shown itself to be a rival to the industry’s best-in-class and when the market returns Wizz will benefit

The argument is a little more than that of course. The capital structure is looking good, they laid off staff right at the beginning and so didn't get dragged down.

But the big thing is that they're strong in Eastern (what is really Central now) Europe. This means that their passengers aren't so much the holiday and short break fliers that Ryanair and Easyjet cater to. Of course, none of this is exclusive, it's a tendency within the respective customer bases but still. Wizz Air is much more about the Central European diaspora, working and living in Western Europe.

People going off to work, or coming home to visit family, do seem like a customer base more likely to be loyal to the idea of travel than those who can replace a 4 day break in one city with one at home. As some 65% of the customer base seems to fit this demographic they're likely to see the uptick in travel faster than the more purely leisure segment.

My view

I've long been saying that I thin the air travel market will come back faster than most think. Purely on the basis that people like flying and I don't see that changing. The little bit of direct evidence I've got (I live in a holiday destination, I've been monitoring ticket prices to bring the extended family out for the summer) tells me that it is flooding back too.

Sure, it's not back to full capacity as yet but it's a lot better than all of the gloomier predictions earlier in the year.

I am thus bullish on the sector and see merits in this argument that Wizz Air will do well.

The investor view

The downside here is the thought that a second or third wave will create lockdowns again. My view there is that governments simply aren't going to do that again. We've all seen the economic cost of reacting in that manner to the coronavirus and I just don't see people being willing to bear that a second time.

Thus, yes, I think Wizz Air a buy. This is not a quick issue though, this is something for the long term portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.