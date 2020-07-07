This should prompt the financial community to turn even longer base metals, pushing DBB higher. Our Q3-20 target for DBB is at $15/share.

We expect global refined market conditions to be tighter in the second half, reflecting a rebound in demand in a context of constrained refined output growth.

In contrast, fundamentals in zinc and aluminium have been relatively less bullish, with exchange inventories continuing to edge higher.

Looking at the base metals space, copper looks the most bullish. It performed the best in Q2, and the drawdown of visible inventories was substantial.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About Invesco DB Base Metals Fund

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund allows investors to assert exposure to some of the LME base metals.

The composition of the Fund is as follows:

Source: DBB, Orchid Research

DBB's assets under management total $115 million, with an average daily volume of $1.77 million and average spread (over the past 60 days) of 0.18%.

Its expense ratio is 0.80%, which makes it a relatively cheap ETF to get an exposure to the industrial metals complex.

Price trends

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Copper, aluminium, and zinc enjoyed strong gains in Q2:

Copper enjoyed a stellar performance of 22% last quarter, its best performance since Q3 2010.

Aluminium made a gain of 6% last quarter, its best performance since Q2 2018.

Zinc surged by 7% in Q2, its best monthly gain since Q1 2019.

Three factors drove the rally in the base metals, in our view:

A risk-on environment, elicited by very easy financial conditions after epic policy support from the Fed.

A faster-than-expected economic recovery in China, which is the world's largest refined base metals consumer (accounting for 50% of global demand).

A surge in mine/smelter disruptions caused by the lockdown measures implemented by major economies to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

These factors exerted upward pressure on DBB, which made a gain of 11% last quarter.

Open interest trends

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Open interest in LME copper increased last month, suggesting that the rebound was mainly driven by fresh buying, a sign of improved sentiment.

In contrast, open interest in LME aluminium and LME zinc declined in June, suggesting that the price strength was primarily the result of short-covering. This points to a cautiously optimistic sentiment. A re-building of fresh long positions would signal more bullish conviction.

Exchange inventory trends

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

While global exchange inventories in aluminium and zinc edged further higher in June, they dropped substantially in copper.

From an exchange inventory standpoint, copper has the most bullish fundamentals at this juncture. However, we think that the tightness of the market comes from China and does not purely reflect an increase in fundamental demand. Financial demand increased strongly in Q2 due to the positive SHFE-LME arbitrage trade.

Physical premiums

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Our physical premium index weakened in June, suggesting that demand conditions did not improve meaningfully across the base metals space.

The summer months tend to result in softer demand conditions, which could exert downward pressure on premiums, especially considering the firmer price environment.

Positioning among the speculative community

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Speculative sentiment is the most bullish toward copper, which is consistent with its positive price performance, its drawdown of visible inventories, and its overall tighter refined market conditions. Copper is also the most macro-sensitive asset, suggesting that the red metal tends to capture most of the macro flows.

We expect spec positioning in LME zinc and aluminium to follow copper due to the gradual shift in fundamental expectations. After focusing on the demand destruction in Q1, investors are shifting their focus to the recovery in demand in the second half of the year in a context of tighter mine supply dynamics after the meaningful disruptions in Q2.

Closing thoughts

DBB has rebounded well from its March low, in line with our expectations.

Given our view that the economic recovery should continue in the second half of this year, we expect demand conditions in refined base metals to improve, while the refined supply dynamics should be constrained by the surge in mine supply disruptions last quarter.

From a positioning viewpoint, we believe that investors may build further upside exposure to the complex before spec positioning becomes "frothy" and causes a wave of profit-taking.

Against this, we continue to expect a high of $15/share for DBB at some point in Q3.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.