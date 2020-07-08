Gold's Stock-To-Flow Ratio And Why It Matters

Gold's stock-to-flow ratio has been declining during the past decade, which may indicate gold prices are rising due to factors other than scarcity.

When placed in a vacuum, many believe that gold's stock-to-flow ratios are the best indicator of future prices. Using bitcoin as a case study affirms this opinion.

Gold's Stock-To-Flow Ratio

Gold's stock-to-flow model simply tries to measure the scarcity or abundance of gold. It does this by understanding the "stock" and the "flow" of gold. The stock is the amount of gold that has already been mined and currently exists in the marketplace. The "flow" is the amount of gold that is mined each year.

This methodology won't predict precise price movements in gold, but it will allow an investor to understand the scarcity of gold and its potential long-term price trajectory. Over time, if gold is becoming more scarce, then the stock-to-flow ratio should grow larger, which indicates greater scarcity and vice versa.

Let's put the gold stock-to-flow methodology to the test.

Flow

Here's a look at gold production from 2005 to 2019. It demonstrates the fact that gold production since 2008 has continued to increase year after year.

Annual Gold Production or "Flow"

Many today believe that we've reached peak gold production, but if the production numbers from Statista are any indication, there is potential for production to increase further. As gold prices rise and input costs remain depressed, more gold becomes economically feasible to recover.

Many 'experts' claim that companies cannot produce gold economically from existing gold mines at today's prices. To dispute this, I would simply point you to the Gold Telegraph's list of the lowest cost gold mines. Each of these mines is producing gold for well below $1,000 per ounce. Sure, these are the top 10 mines, but there are a lot of other mines between these low-cost producers and today's gold price at $1,800 per ounce.

The takeaway from this is that gold production can and will likely continue to rise in the immediate future as gold prices rise, and production costs remain relatively low.

Stock

As of the end of 2019, there have been roughly 197,576 tonnes of gold mined in all of history, according to the World Gold Council. If all of this gold were stacked in a nice, neat cube, it would measure 21 meters on each side. Granted, it would be staggering to stand in front of a piece of gold that was 21 meters cubed; however, this highlights how rare gold really is. All of the gold in the world could fit in a house. This amount of gold's inventory is known as gold's "stock."

To determine the previous year's gold stocks, I will simply subtract each year's gold production from today's gold stocks. Here are the annual gold stocks results.

Annual Gold Inventory or "Stock"

As gold-stock rises each year with more production, the denominator of the gold stock-to-flow ratio becomes larger. For the gold stock-to-flow ratio to decline (indicating abundance), this would require a disproportionate rise in gold production to offset the stock.

Let's see what the stock-to-flow trend has been like over the past decade.

The Stock-to-Flow Ratio

Gold's stock-to-flow ratio has been leveling out in the past few years. However, it has been on a steady decline since 2008.

Is Stock-To-Flow A Good Predictor of The Gold Price

Many different factors affect the gold price, especially when gold is priced in terms of a fiat currency tethered to nothing. Therefore, bitcoin may be a better case study to determine how relevant stock-to-flow is in determining the price.

Bitcoin makes a good case study as it exhibits many of the same properties as gold (durability, scarcity, portability, fungibility, etc.). Bitcoin also makes a good case study because its stock-to-flow model behaves in a controlled manner since its stock-to-flow is predetermined based on bitcoin's code.

An individual known as Plan B has built a bitcoin stock-to-flow model that has fit bitcoin's past price movements and has also predicted bitcoin's future prices accurately. In the case of Plan B's model, it is 100% based on bitcoin's stock-to-flow. There are other fascinating outcomes from Plan B's study, such as the fractal nature of bitcoin's price. However, to read Plan B's bitcoin stock-to-flow model yourself read this article.

After reading the article from Plan B, you may agree that stock-to-flow helps predict future prices.

Conclusion

Gold's stock-to-flow ratio has been on a consistent decline over the past decade since 2008. This indicates that gold has become more abundant since 2008.

Does this mean you should be bearish of gold prices? In certain environments, I would say yes. However, one has to recognize that there are multiple drivers of the gold price. Scarcity versus abundance is only one factor that determines the gold price.

Since I'm an American, I am talking about the gold price in dollar terms. At the moment, our central bank is printing an egregious amount of money. I would argue that unhinged central banks and future economic uncertainty are the main drivers of the gold price today.

How long can this last? No one can know for sure, but based on how gold prices behaved during the Great Depression, I might expect that gold prices will rise for the next two to three years.

Practical Application

If prices continue to increase, it's essential to understand that the driver for this increase is not the relative scarcity of gold. You can bet that if gold prices do continue to rise, this will cause another rise in gold production, thus keeping the gold stock-to-flow ratio depressed. This possibility is valuable to understand because once central banks shift back to sound money principles (if they do), you might expect gold prices to decrease somewhat dramatically for a multi-year period. Again, however, this likely won't happen in the immediate years ahead.

